Philippines earthquake: Tsunami warning after powerful quake hits

Authorities in the Philippines have warned of a potential "destructive tsunami" after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao.

People living in the coastal areas of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental in the Philippines have been told to evacuate to higher ground.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued by authorities in Japan.

The quake struck at about 22:37 local time (14:37 GMT) on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey said the tremor was 7.6 magnitude at a depth of nearly 33km (21 miles), off Mindanao's eastern coast.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology measured it slightly smaller, but warned that a "destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights".

The institute forecasted that the first tsunami waves could hit the Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental regions before midnight local time on Saturday.

Waves of up to one-metre high could reach Japan as early as 01:30 on Sunday (16:30 GMT on Saturday), Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

A tsunami warning message issued by the the American Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned that waves "one to three metres above tide level are possible along some coasts of the Philippines".

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Map