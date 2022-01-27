Philippines Economy on Pace to Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, lending a firmer base to a recovery that policy makers expect will power output to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product in the three moths through December grew 7.7% from a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Thursday, versus a median estimate for a 6.3% advance in a Bloomberg survey. Economic growth in the third quarter was at 6.9%.

“The door to our economic recovery is now fully open,” Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said in a briefing. Efforts to safely reopen the economy allowed more Filipinos to work and earn income, he said, adding that he expects GDP to recover to pre-pandemic level in 2022.

The Philippines’ benchmark PSE index rose 0.2%, while the peso was down 0.2% against the dollar as of 10:30 a.m.

For 2021, GDP expanded 5.6%, compared with a 5.1% survey median, rebounding from a 9.6% contraction the previous year, the biggest decline since World War II.

Even absent a favorable statistical comparison, the government expects the economy to expand as fast as 9% this year. However, recovery prospects are challenged by monetary policy tightening elsewhere and spikes in Covid infections that typically hurt the consumption-driven economy.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With the omicron variant driving an exponential increase in infections from early January, we see a sharp and short -- but potentially limited -- hit to activity in 1Q, similar to the experience of much of the rest of the world. Even so, the pandemic’s enduring risks to the recovery should keep Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas accommodative through at least the first half of the year.”

Story continues

-- Justin Jimenez, Asia economist

The fourth quarter economic performance is “broad based,“ said central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno, who earlier this month flagged that the key interest rate will remain at a record low through the first half of the year.

“While an omicron wave means the economy’s continued strong performance in the fourth quarter is unlikely to be repeated this quarter, we think growth will pick up again before long,” said Capital Economics Ltd. Asia economist Alex Holmes. Still, overall “recovery has a long way to go,” with output remaining in catch-up mode throughout this year.

Compared to the previous three months, fourth quarter GDP grew 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The survey median was for a 3% expansion.

The Philippines’ policy to move from pandemic to a more endemic approach to the coronavirus paves way for better economic performance, Chua said, adding that the country is “on track to rapid recovery.”

(Updates with more details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.