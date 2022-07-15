Philippines ends stay of foreign peacekeepers in the south

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
  • Bongbong Marcos
    Filipino politician and the 17th President of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Foreign peacekeepers credited with helping ease years of bloody fighting between government forces and Muslim rebels have left the southern Philippines after officials decided to end their presence, but talks are underway to allow their possible return, officials and the rebels said Friday.

Members of the Malaysia-led International Monitoring Team, or IMT, flew out of the southern region of Mindanao on June 30 after their authority to stay as ceasefire monitors, which must be renewed each year, was not extended by the then-outgoing administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

It remains to be seen whether new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will authorize the return of the peacekeepers. Decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies are among major problems he inherited after taking office on June 30 following a landslide victory.

Deployed in 2004, the IMT initially consisted of armed peacekeeping forces from Malaysia, Brunei and Libya to help monitor the enforcement of a cease-fire agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the south, which signed a Malaysian-brokered peace deal with the government in 2014.

The European Union, Japan, Norway and Indonesia later sent either armed troops or civilian experts to join the IMT, which also helped monitor humanitarian issues and efforts to rehabilitate war-battered communities. As fighting subsided considerably through the years, the 60-member IMT was gradually reduced. The last contingent of more than 20 peacekeepers left the south two weeks ago.

In March, a Philippine government peace panel told the head of the foreign peacekeeping force, Maj. Gen. Datuk Hamdan Ismail of Malaysia, that it no longer intends to extend the mandate of the IMT, two officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

With “practically zero skirmishes” between government forces and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels in recent years, “the exercise of the roles and responsibilities of the IMT has been substantially diminished,” the government panel told Hamdan in a letter, a copy of which was seen by the AP.

In the past, deadly clashes wrought extensive damage to entire towns in the south and displaced tens of thousands of people.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila notified the countries involved in the peacekeeping force in May of the government's decision “to no longer renew the mandate of the IMT” after June 30 “in view of significant accomplishments in the peace process.” It cited the enforcement of peace agreements, including the establishment of a new Muslim autonomous region, which is now being administered by former Muslim rebel commanders under a transition period.

“All the privileges and immunities granted to members of the IMT, including authority to stay based on currently valid visas and authority to bear firearms shall likewise cease,” the Department of Foreign Affairs told the countries in separate diplomatic notes, a copy of which was seen by the AP.

Philippine officials thanked Malaysia, Brunei, the EU and former member countries in the IMT for their help in restoring peace and fostering economic development in the south, home to the country’s Muslim minority in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

The rebels, however, objected to the government panel’s decision and said that based on signed agreements, IMT forces should stay to safeguard the ceasefire agreement in the southern Philippines until “the full decommissioning” — a euphemism for the disarming and return to normal life — of all the 40,000 combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the two officials said.

More than 12,000 Muslim rebels have been “decommissioned” and laid down about 2,000 firearms and other weapons so far. A new group of 14,000 rebels was undergoing the process when Duterte’s term ended on June 30 and Marcos Jr. took office. The rest have not been disarmed.

“The agreement is for the IMT contingent to stay here until the last MILF combatant is decommissioned or until the exit agreement is signed,” rebel peace panel chairman Mohagher Iqbal said, adding that the government and the rebels should jointly decide on the peacekeepers' presence and their terms of stay.

Philippine officials have expressed openness to inviting the peacekeepers back but the government and the rebels have yet to finalize the details of any such agreement, Iqbal said. He expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved given the success the peace talks have reaped so far.

“The parties must subscribe to the agreements to be able to succeed,” Iqbal said.

Recommended Stories

  • Third American captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, family says

    The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was aware of reports that a third American had been captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine.

  • The US and UAE are spending billions in India to fight global food insecurity

    At the I2U2 summit, the four nations announced a 300 megawatt wind and solar plant in Gujarat, among other things.

  • Solomons leader: Chinese base would make his people targets

    Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Thursday that his country’s new security pact with Beijing would not allow China to build a military base on the South Pacific nation and make his citizens “targets for potential military strikes.” Details of the pact haven’t been made public but the deal has raised fears of a permanent Chinese military facility within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the northeast Australian coast.

  • China's Meager Q2 Growth Manifests in Mortgage-Payment Boycott

    Homebuyers are refusing to honor their mortgages in a movement that is snowballing in China, causing a headache for developers and mortgage-issuing banks.

  • Vietnam agrees on fishing hotline with China but pace of trade 'slow'

    Vietnam has vented a number of frustrations over the slow pace of economic cooperation with China, even as the two nations agreed to speed up the establishment of a hotline to deal with marine fisheries incidents. In high-level talks on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh vowed to properly handle their maritime disputes over the South China Sea and further boost bilateral ties. High-level talks between China and Vietnam included frank di

  • Jalen Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 07/15/2022

  • Donald Trump says he's made a decision on 2024 presidential run

    Not only has former President Donald Trump said he's made a decision on whether to run again in 2024, he says he believes he can win. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports on some disadvantages both parties may be facing with a generation gap and their prospective aging candidates.

  • Ivana Trump dies at age 73

    Ivana Trump, former President Trump’s ex-wife, has died at age 73 and was the mother of his three eldest children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

  • Why there are more shark sightings on Long Island

    At least five beachgoers on New York's Long Island have been bitten over the last two weeks.

  • Biden says he ‘strongly supports’ Trump’s Abraham Accords

    President Biden on Thursday said he strongly supports the Abraham Accords, promoting the Trump-era declarations as a way to integrate Israel in the Middle East. “We will also continue building on the Abraham Accords, which I strongly support because they deepen, they deepen Israel’s integration into the broader region and establish lasting ties for business,…

  • WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable

    The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remained relatively stable, the World Health Organization reported Thursday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly review of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6% increase. In the last two weeks, cases of COVID-19 reported to WHO surged 30%, driven largely by the hugely infectious omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5.

  • U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country. Violence has soared since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise, which created a political vacuum that gangs have taken advantage of to expand control over territory. While China voted in favor of the resolution on Friday, which extended a U.N. political mission in Haiti for 12 months, it expressed disappointment that the 15-member body had not imposed a formal arms embargo on gangs in Haiti.

  • Barstow police discover illegal marijuana operation, over 4 tons of marijuana destroyed

    Fourteen people were booked after Barstow Police discovered an illegal marijuana facility with multiple cultivation rooms and over 15,000 plants.

  • Europe 'shot itself in the lungs' with sanctions on Russia, Orban says

    The European Union has "shot itself in the lungs" with ill-considered economic sanctions on Russia, which, unless rolled back, risk destroying the European economy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Gas supplies to Europe have tightened and fuel costs have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and subsequent sanctions, leaving countries scrambling to refill storage and diversify supply channels. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • Get Ready for Shark Week with This Suspenseful Great White Shark Encounter — WATCH

    Shark diving expert Jimi Partington encountered a curious great white shark while filming Great White Open Ocean for Shark Week 2022

  • 2023 Toyota Crown revealed — an old name in a new body

    Toyota has revealed the 2023 Toyota Crown for the U.S., a hybrid that wears an old nameplate on a new high-riding sedan body. Here are photos and details.

  • Chris Pratt Won’t Play Indiana Jones Despite Rumors: Harrison Ford Scared Me Off

    "Am I going to get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?"

  • Russian foreign ministry attacks West for giving Ukrainian forces weapons training

    Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and Britain for helping train Ukraine's armed forces, calling it part of "hybrid warfare" being waged by NATO countries against Russia. In a media briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington had provided Ukraine with instructors who were helping Kyiv's forces use advanced U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS). She noted the rockets, which have a longer range and are more precise than other artillery weapons, were being used "widely" by Ukrainian forces.

  • Iran’s Warships to Carry Armed Drones in New Threat to Its Regional Foes

    Iran unveiled military advances that put armed drones aboard its warships, creating a new threat for the U.S. and its Persian Gulf allies as President Biden was touring the region.

  • Jaylin Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 07/15/2022