Philippines to extend night curfew in Manila amid COVID-19 surge

FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will extend a night curfew in the capital, Manila, amid a tightening of curbs in the Southeast Asian country to combat a potential surge in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, a government official said on Monday.

Metropolitan Manila, already subject to an six hour curfew from 10:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), will bring forward that curfew by two hours to 8:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), said Benjamin Abalos, chair of the region's governing body:

"We are only asking for two weeks. This will stop the virus for the meantime. What's important is our hospitals don't get full," Abalos told a briefing.

Authorities have deployed police personnel to quarantine checkpoints in Metropolitan Manila, where inbound and outbound travel will be restricted.

The region, home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under strict lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Friday.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines exceeded 8,000 a day from Friday to Monday. Sunday's recorded tally of 8,735 infections was the highest since May 28.

In the central province of Cebu, the number of cases has overwhelmed healthcare facilities. Two of Cebu City's 15 hospitals were at "critical levels," city councillor David Tumulak told local media.

A surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant has been rattling parts of Asia, including countries which had been relatively successful at containing the virus.

Just 200 cases of the Delta variant had been detected in the community, of which 17 were still active, Philippines Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, although genome testing capacity in the country is limited.

Strict quarantine curbs could help cap the number of active COVID-19 cases to around 25,000 by the end of September, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a separate Monday briefing.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by James Pearson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.

  • Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat

    The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, i

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

  • Mark Meadows says 'Cabinet members' meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club

    Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with "Cabinet members" at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

  • 'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

    Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn't gotten better. The review's Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.

  • 'You're all f---ed up': Trump exploded after his officials warned against using military troops to end George Floyd protests, book says

    "Mr. President, that guy had an insurrection," Gen. Mark Milley said as he pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, according to the book. "You don't have an insurrection."

  • Mark Meadows Says He's Meeting With Trump And Shadow 'Cabinet Members' On 'Real Plans'

    The former White House chief of staff is working on strategy at Bedminister with the man he calls "the president."

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.

  • Trump started speaking in the third person during a heated discussion with Bill Barr regarding the election results, book says

    Barr told the AP in an interview last year that the DOJ had "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

  • Trump tries to defend ‘just say the election was corrupt’ demand

    Ex-president claims he was not trying to subvert democracyTrump restates election lie that fraud to blame for Biden winGiuliani: ‘I committed no crime’ while working for TrumpWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Donald Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to overturn his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior justice department offici

  • Here’s Why China Could Be Sucked Into the ‘Graveyard of Empires’

    Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty ImagesAs the U.S. brings its long war in Afghanistan to a close, the Chinese government this week hosted a Taliban delegation in the port city of Tianjin. Chinese diplomats extended to the Afghan delegation warm hospitality, flattering words, and signs of an apparent willingness to play a greater role in Afghanistan going forward.Personally, I feel that the U.S. stance toward China has sometimes been more hostile than is helpful in recent years. But, passing the baton on

  • Already Distorting Events of Jan. 6, GOP Concocts Entire Counternarrative

    In the hours and days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, rattled Republican lawmakers knew exactly who was to blame: Donald Trump. Loyal allies began turning on him. Top Republicans vowed to make a full break from his divisive tactics and dishonesties. Some even discussed removing him from office. By spring, however, after nearly 200 congressional Republicans had voted to clear Trump during a second impeachment proceeding, the conservative fringes of the party had already begun to rewrite h

  • Trump lashed out after documents were released showing him pressuring Justice Department officials to overturn the election

    In a statement, on Saturday, Trump denied that documents showed he was trying to subvert the election while still pushing bogus election fraud claims.

  • Wealthy candidate pumps staggering $2.3 million of her own money into Florida special election

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a candidate who has never held elected office, so badly wants a South Florida congressional seat that she’s pumped more than $2.3 million of her own money into the campaign. The figure is staggering. It’s $1 million more than seven other Democratic candidates combined have raised — and more than any other congressional candidate in the ...

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Mask mandates by states: As COVID cases spike, see what the rules are where you live

    As COVID cases surge across the U.S., more states are tightening guidelines. Here is where each state stands on mask requirements.

  • U.S. Blames Iran for Ship Attack, Plans ‘Appropriate Response’

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. blamed Iran for a deadly drone attack on an Israel-linked tanker, warning of an “appropriate response” to the incident last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments.Middle East foes Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. But Thursday’s strike off the coast of Oman, which Iran denied carrying out, was the first to kill crew members. The two fatalities have raised tensions in the Persian Gulf at a critical juncture wi

  • ‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks prompt fresh scrutiny

    The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes has long been recognized, but the former US president’s money hustling tricks seem to have expanded since his defeat by Joe Biden, prompting new scrutiny and criticism f

  • Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout southern region as COVID cases soar

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will from Monday extend strict curbs on movement in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and another 18 cities and provinces throughout its south for another two weeks to help combat its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the government said. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing a rapid spread of infections that has led to movement restrictions in around one-third of the country. "Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and other places have to urge citizens to stay where they are and strictly follow the curbs," a government statement said on Saturday.