Philippines Eyes Onion Imports as Price Tops Chicken, Beef

1
Manolo Serapio Jr.
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ agriculture department is planning to import 22,000 tons of onions to boost domestic supply as surging prices of the cooking ingredient, possibly the most expensive in the world, helped push inflation to a 14-year high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The import proposal was arrived at during a meeting of the department’s executive committee and will be recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for approval, its assistant secretary Rex Estoperez said in a phone interview Sunday. Marcos is also the agriculture secretary.

The proposed purchase “will be good for a month and to pull down prices,” Estoperez said. “We can’t sit idly because one of the drivers of inflation is the price of onions.”

The purchase would be a “temporary solution” and there are no further plans to import for now, he said. The Southeast Asian nation consumes around 17,000 tons of onions a month, Estoperez said. The agriculture department expects the planned imports, once approved, would arrive no later than the first week of February, he said.

Philippine Inflation Stubborn at 2008 High Means More Rate Hikes

Red onions were selling for as much as 650 pesos ($11.68) a kilogram in the Philippines and the white variety was priced as high as 600 pesos, about three times the price of chicken and around 25% costlier than beef, based on the retail prices of farm commodities monitored by the agriculture department as of Jan. 5.

Onion is a key ingredient in Filipino cuisine which most households use along with garlic. The price spike hit consumers particularly hard during the yearend holidays with food taking centerstage in many gatherings, prompting not a few to air their rants on social media.

A drop in local output helped lift onion prices, said Estoperez. Onions contributed 0.3 percentage points to the Philippines’ overall inflation, the same as rice, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a briefing last week. Consumer prices in December rose 8.1%, reaching a 14-year high, from 8% the previous month.

Half of the planned imports will be distributed in the main island of Luzon and the remaining will be shipped to Visayas and Mindanao, Estoperez said. While domestic harvests are continuing, the output is only expected to peak in the March-to-May period, resulting in the need to augment supply, he said.

(Adds details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public disclosure. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

  • Prince Harry said he 'refused to accept' Princess Diana's death and believed she was still alive until he was 23

    Prince Harry shared details about the emotional aftermath of his mother's death during his "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday.

  • Russians attack cities in Donetsk Oblast with missiles

    Russian occupiers carried out seven missile attacks on Kramatorsk and two attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 January. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Details: Buildings of an educational institution and an industrial facility as well as a garage cooperative were damaged in Kramatorsk.

  • Tencent-Backed WeDoctor Plans IPO Filing by End of April

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed WeDoctor plans to file for an initial public offering by the end of April, the latest sign of increased capital activity from China’s internet companies as regulators soften their stance.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPutin’s Energy

  • Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo

    Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week.

  • Peso Bulls Face Disappointment as Headwinds for Currency Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso will struggle to repeat its strong year-end performance as overseas remittances fade and the nation’s current-account deficit weighs. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeMoney sent home by

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 8, 2023

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • US Cuts Taiwan Transits Even as China Steps Up Military Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- The US reduced its number of naval transits through the Taiwan Strait in 2022 to the lowest level in four years even as China stepped up military pressure on the island it vows to one day control.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as W

  • Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on the way

    Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said. The current bout of heavy showers and gale-force winds swept into the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and centralcoast on Saturday afternoon and will linger on Sunday, said David Roth a meteorologist from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. Another in the back-to-back parade of storm systems will hit on Monday and last through the middle of next week at least, affecting Los Angeles, Sacramento, up through the San Francisco Bay Area and toward Oregon.

  • Russians struck 144 blows to Sumy Oblast: houses, a school, a club, and a farm were damaged

    On Sunday, Russian troops inflicted 144 strikes on five hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.] of Sumy Oblast. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, chairman of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Zhyvytskyy: "The Russian army carried out 144 (!) strikes during the day on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • Russians tried to use children for military purposes through mobile game

    Russians tried to use Ukrainian children to locate strategically important targets through a mobile game. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter 2nd. Recruitment and use of children.

  • Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook

    Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.23 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.6%. "Crude oil futures had their biggest weekly losses in a month due to recession fears as oil prices have been positively correlated with inflation since 2022, though China's reopening may buffer the decline in the near term," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Sa

  • Zelenskyy urges Russian citizens to oppose war after rejecting Putin ceasefire: 'end your state's aggression'

    Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy rejected Vladimir Putin's calls for a ceasefire and instead appealed to Russian citizens to oppose his deadly war.

  • Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

    More than 100 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslim refugees were among the latest group to reach ashore in Indonesia on Sunday after a long and dangerous journey aboard a wooden boat. The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they're seeking a better life than in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar.

  • 3 charged with sexual exploitation, kidnapping in missing Arizona girl case

    The Tennessee residents were found with the child in a hotel and were booked on six felony charges, officials said.

  • Fans react to Raiders’ blowout loss that includes ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ by the Chiefs

    The Raiders end the season at 6-11.

  • Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms

    Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.View Entire Post ›

  • Hailey Bieber's Super-Sized Suit Looks Like It Came From Justin's Closet

    They do share a stylist after all.