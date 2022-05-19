Philippines Hikes Rate First Time Since 2018 on Price Risks

Siegfrid Alegado and Andreo Calonzo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2018 to combat Southeast Asia’s second-fastest inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, it said in a statement on Thursday, as forecast by 14 of 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rest forecast no change.

Philippines is the latest in Asia to tighten policy settings after India and Malaysia unexpectedly raised borrowing costs this month to battle price pressures. Faster inflation fanned by the war in Europe and supply disruptions from virus lockdowns in China risk denting consumption demand, and in turn the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Governor Benjamin Diokno termed the increase “timely” and one that will help arrest second-round effects. “The pace and timing of further monetary policy actions by the BSP shall be guided by data outcomes, ” he said.

Consumer prices are currently at 4.9% -- the second-fastest rate in Southeast Asia and well above the central bank’s 2%-4% target band.

Diokno also announced shifting the pandemic-era bond buying window to a regular facility to manage money supply. BSP’s loan to the government will also be fully paid this week, ahead of its maturity next month, he said.

The peso gained as much as 0.3% to 52.30 per dollar on Thursday, the sole gainer among emerging Asian currencies. The nation’s benchmark stocks index fell 1% at close before the rate decision.

“The move was expected,” said Nicholas Mapa, economist at ING Groep NV in Manila. “The bigger development was the quick walk back of pandemic support with BSP closing the provisional advance and tweaking the bond purchase window.”

(Updates with governor’s comment in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Inflation Hits New Three-Decade High of 6.8% on Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh three-decade high, adding pressure on the nation’s central bank to continue with aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call

  • New media report says potential financial irregularities occurred at Orpea's Swiss unit

    France Info radio said on Thursday there was evidence pointing to potential financial irregularities linked to a Swiss unit of French care home operator Orpea. An Orpea spokeswoman told Reuters the France Info report was linked to details of a wider criminal investigation into the scandal at the company in France, adding it was up to the judicial authorities to determine whether or not unlawful acts had been committed. France Info said https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/senior/maltraitance-dans-les-ehpad/enquete-commissions-elevees-bonus-illimite-revelations-sur-orpea-et-sa-centrale-dachats-en-suisse_5145955.html it had found evidence suggesting Orpea's Swiss unit Kauforg, which until 2020 bundled purchasing food and other supplies for the company's French care homes, could have excessively invoiced suppliers for services such as "product performance" or "product development".

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden to Meet Finnish, Swedish Leaders on NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to meet on Thursday with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House to discuss the Nordic nations’ NATO bids. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Clos

  • China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

    China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China. Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64% of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to increase infant formula supply

    President Joe Biden took steps on Wednesday to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States, invoking the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers obtain the ingredients needed to ramp up supply, the White House said. Biden also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas. Baby formula aisles at U.S. supermarkets have been decimated since top U.S. manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled formulas after complaints of bacterial infections.

  • Two major banks expect more pain for U.S. equities

    Two major banks expect more pain for the U.S. stock markets after benchmark indexes posted on Wednesday their worst one-day losses in two years. In a report published on Thursday, Barclays strategists said margins for U.S. companies and their forward earnings were under pressure due to a combination of factors, ranging from severity of China's COVID lockdowns to the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. "Given the numerous negative near-term catalysts for the SPX we believe that the risks remain firmly stacked to the downside," they said in a note, referring to the S&P 500.

  • Sri Lanka Enters Default, Warns Inflation May Surge to 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania Ra

  • Stocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The dollar and Treasuries gained amid a pickup in haven bids.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling

  • Billionaire founder of crypto exchange Binance says he's 'poor again' after its luna holdings — once worth $1.6 billion — crashed and are now worth just $2,200

    It's likely that Changpeng Zhao meant it as a joke as he remains a billionaire, but luna's meltdown has stung investors worldwide.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns stocks will crash and rallies won't last. Here's a roundup of his recent tweets and what they mean.

    Burry, famous for his dire predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out, and cautioned the current downturn is only just beginning.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • 3 REITs to Buy with Ultra-Safe Dividends

    While all real estate investment trusts (REITs) must pay a dividend to maintain their tax-advantaged status, not all of them can sustain their payouts when times get tough. Issues ranging from declining rental income streams, high dividend payout ratios, and overleveraged balance sheets can cause a REIT to reduce its dividend. Three of the safest dividends in the REIT sector are those paid by Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Dow plunges 1,100 points after Target earnings implosion adds to risk of a recession

    While Target said a mix of poor-selling inventory and higher input costs weighed on profitability, it believes the consumer is still strong.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Oil stocks to keep gushing dividends, payouts in 2023: Scotiabank

    Dividends and share buybacks were in focus as the biggest names in the sector reported financial results in recent weeks.