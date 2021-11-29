Philippines launches campaign to vaccinate 9 million people in three days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines launched on Monday an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the programme.

The immunisation campaign was scaled back from an earlier target of 15 million shots, but would still be a record in a country where vaccine hesitancy remains an obstacle and there are logistical hurdles to reach people in the sprawling archipelago.

Three million vaccinations per day is nearly four times the average of 829,000 daily shots in November. An official said news of the Omicron variant made the campaign even more vital.

"It is better to be prepared for the effects of Omicron," Carlito Galvez, the country's vaccination chief, told CNN Philippines on Monday.

The spread of the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organization has described as a "variant of concern", has sparked global travel restrictions and rattled financial markets.

The Philippines has faced one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia and has been slower than many of its neighbours in immunising its people. About 35.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, or a third of its 110 million population.

The country aims to immunise 54 million people by the end of 2021 and 77 million by next March.

New infections have fallen sharply to an average of 1,679 a day in November from a peak of 18,579 average daily cases in September, paving the way for a wider economic reopening.

Vaccination rates have remained uneven, with 93% of the capital region's residents fully inoculated as of mid-November compared with 10.9% of the predominantly Muslim regions in the southern Philippines, government data show.

The government has said it would deploy 160,000 volunteers in 11,000 vaccination sites nationwide for the three-day campaign.

(Reporting by by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies and Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand to ease COVID measures this week despite Omicron threat - PM

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into a system of living with the COVID-19 virus later this week despite the new Omicron variant posing a fresh health threat to the world. There were no cases of the Omicron variant in New Zealand at this stage but the developing global situation showed why a cautious approach was needed at the borders, she said. "Omicron is a reminder of the risk that still exists at our borders," Ardern said at the news conference.

  • Oxnard fire, police investigate vehicle fire seriously injuring two

    Two people suffered serious injuries in a vehicle fire early Sunday morning at a gas station in Oxnard, authorities said.

  • PET OF THE WEEK: Sweet, loving Reba enjoys sharing office chairs

    Reba is described as a sweet and loving cat, but she doesn't like to be picked up or receive kisses.

  • Biden and Harris briefed as US braces for arrival of Omicron Covid variant

    US imposes travel restrictions from southern Africa as Anthony Fauci says he would not be surprised if variant were already in USCoronavirus: live coverage Joe Biden speaks to the media before entering a bookstore in Nantucket on Saturday. Biden said the variant was ‘of great concern’. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been briefed on the latest situation regarding the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the White House said on Saturday, as Britain, Germany and It

  • Passengers scramble for flights out of South Africa

    Passengers scramble to get onto dwindling international flights out of South Africa as concerns over the Omicron variant cause countries across the world to ban traveling from the region where it was detected.

  • 3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

    As awesome an investor as Warren Buffett is, the size and structure of the company he leads gives you an opportunity to outperform him over time.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of dai

  • Former Defense Secretary Esper accuses Pentagon in lawsuit of "censoring" his Trump admin book

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting parts of his upcoming book on the Trump administration.The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by then-President Trump in November last year, alleges in the suit that "significant text" is "being improperly withheld from publication" of the manuscript "under the guise of classifica

  • Cam Newton benched by Carolina Panthers after poor play vs Dolphins

    The Panthers benched Cam Newton after he threw multiple first-half interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.

  • Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns as tourists come back

    Watched by tourists and locals, thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand feasted on two tonnes fruits and vegetables after the town's Monkey Festival resumed following a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The feast, which cost over 100,000 baht ($3,000), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi, which is sometimes known as "Monkey Province."

  • Workers’ paradise? Portugal’s new teleworking law takes flak

    Portugal's new law on working from home makes the European Union country sound like a workers' paradise.

  • Image doctored to add slogan supporting Philippine presidential candidate Marcos Jr

    A picture circulating on Facebook purports to show a campaign banner displayed on a highway supporting Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. However, the image is doctored. The reference to Marcos Jr was digitally inserted onto a photo of a banner that originally showed a message criticising an anti-terror bill.The image, which was shared on Facebook on November 20, appears to show a banner that reads: "GOODBYE DUTERTE! WELCOME BONGBONG MARCOS!"Ferdinand "Bongbong" Ma

  • Botswana says 15 more cases of Omicron variant detected in country

    Botswana's health minister Edwin Dikoloti said on Sunday the country had detected 15 more cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, adding to the four confirmed cases it declared on Friday. The minister applauded its scientists for detecting the new variant in the country early, but stressed it did not emerge in Botswana as the four cases were found in people who travelled to the country on a diplomatic mission. Botswana was early among what are now 11 countries so far reporting cases of the variant, which was identified last week by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases and later designated "of concern" by the World Health Organization.

  • Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

    Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday. The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

  • Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

    Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday.

  • Covid: BA suspends Hong Kong flights amid crew quarantine

    The airline has temporarily stopped flights after more of its staff were forced to isolate.

  • Raptors' Goran Dragic 'taking some time away from the team' to deal with personal matter

    Goran Dragic will be away from the Raptors for an undetermined amount of time to deal with a personal matter.

  • Abdu'l Baha's message of love and unity worth remembering

    Abdu'l Baha's message was America's spiritual destiny, which he said is to lead the nations of the world in establishing a permanent peace.

  • Vigilantes are not patriots

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the legislative branch's highest honor.

  • When to Retire: The Pros and Cons of Different Ages

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.