Philippines leader: Rich countries have put poorest at risk

MATT SEDENSKY
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s richest people have put its poorest at risk, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. charged Tuesday at the United Nations, pushing for action on inequality, nuclear weapons and climate change.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly for the first time since taking office in June, Marcos said “the time for talk about ‘if’ and ‘when’ has long since passed” on climate change, and he called on industrialized countries to fulfill obligations to cut greenhouse gases and aid developing countries.

“The effects of climate change are uneven and reflect a historical injustice: Those who are least responsible suffer the most,” Marcos said. “This injustice must be corrected and those who need to do more must act now.”

Marcos returned to the theme of the rich-poor divide at multiple points throughout his speech, noting ballooning debt burdens, lack of Internet access and lopsided impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Richer nations immediately received vaccines at the expense of the have-nots,” he said. “Filipino health workers were at the front lines in many countries ... risking and oftentimes sacrificing their own lives to save those of others.”

Marcos hinted at inequality in the very complex he stood in, pressing for a seat on the Security Council. He said very foundations of the U.N. were being ignored, but offered no elaboration.

“Our very charter is being violated around the world as we speak,” he said.

Among other issues, Marcos called for a reduction in nuclear arms and the creation of regulations governing cyberspace the weaponization of artificial intelligence.

Marcos was swept into office in a stunning election victory, 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., from office and into global infamy. The elder Marcos was known for tyrannical rule, though his son has rejected labeling him a dictator.

___

AP National Writer Matt Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org and https://twitter.com/sedensky. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • Florida preparing to face veteran, fast-paced Tennessee team

    If Florida's offense can match up with Tennessee, fans could be in for a shootout of a game on Saturday. Here's how Florida is preparing for the Volunteers' fast-paced style of play.

  • GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie ...

    If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he's going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday's session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit, put on by the Danish consulate in New York, aligns with this year's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

  • Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding

    Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas. Danish Development Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen made the pledge on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, saying the new climate funds would go to the Sahel region in northwestern Africa and other fragile regions. "It is grossly unfair that the world's poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least."

  • Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

    U.S. President Joe Biden will host British rocker Elton John for a performance on Friday at the White House, according to a press release. The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hit maker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are also set to speak, the White House said on Tuesday. John previously performed at the White House during the Clinton administration in 1998.

  • Climate change could wipe $108 billion from U.S. property market, study finds

    Sea level rise will flood huge swaths of the country and submerge billions of dollars’ worth of land, according to a new report.

  • Australian News reporter defends mistaking Prime Minister Liz Truss for 'minor royal'

    The Australian reporter blamed the live stream video footage, claiming that it kept freezing so he did not see the Prime Minister's face.

  • ‘John Mellencamp: Paintings And Assemblages’ To Debut At The New York Academy Of Art

    The show opens September 29.

  • GOP's hard-line tactics on migrants refocus midterm debate

    Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas insist such dramatic steps are need to highlight a genuine crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants stream into the country illegally each day. But weeks away from their own competitive reelections, friends and foes alike acknowledged that such hard-line tactics have effectively refocused November’s midterm elections — at least, temporarily — away from abortion rights and toward an issue more favorable to Republicans.

  • Hurricane Fiona is a harbinger of climate future

    For the second time in five years, Puerto Rico has been blasted with a massive hurricane, causing widespread flooding and power outages, and the increasing severity of these storms is caused by climate change, according to studies.

  • U.S. senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil

    Democratic and Republican senators urged U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to impose secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap G7 countries plan to impose on Russian oil over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey introduced legislation imposing the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russia oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.

  • The 26 Best Bags From London Fashion Week's Spring 2023 Runways

    Designers across the pond are coming in hot with inventive silhouettes and textures.

  • Liz who? Australian broadcasters stumped by new U.K. prime minister at queen’s funeral.

    Liz Truss became prime minister two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, not giving her much time to cut a global profile.

  • 33% of U.S. TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020

    Earlier this summer, a Google exec admitted that TikTok was eating into its core Search business, particularly among younger users. According to the findings from a report that examined Americans' use of social media for news consumption, 33% of TikTok users now say they regularly get their news on the social video app, up from just 22% in 2020. Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric -- including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago.

  • Why Democrats Are Suddenly Putting A Focus On Dark Money

    With seven weeks until Election Day, Democratic leaders are seeking to put Republicans on the defensive over the corrosive influence of money in politics.

  • Here’s One Way We Could Refreeze Earth’s Melting Polar Ice

    Affordable sulfur dioxide injections into polar atmospheres could reflect solar radiation and slow the effects of global warming.

  • WH touts progress on COVID, pushes Congress for more funding

    After a “60 Minutes” interview in which President Biden declared “the pandemic is over,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spotlighted the administration’s efforts to fight the outbreak. Jean-PIerre acknowledged that COVID-19 is still “a problem,” and urged Congress to pass legislation that would fund vaccines and treatments to continue to fight the coronavirus.

  • GM wants to help shape the EPA's next clean car standard

    GM and the Environmental Defense Fund have issued recommendations they hope will shape the EPA's next car emissions standards.

  • Stitch Fix stock falls on fourth-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Stitch Fix's earnings report in the after-hours trading session.

  • Logan Lerman To Star In Hulu’s ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’

    EXCLUSIVE: Logan Lerman, fresh from starring alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, has signed on to his latest high-profile TV role. Lerman will star in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, alongside Joey King, who also starred in the action feature. The series is based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family […]

  • At 36, World’s Youngest Leader Boric Electrifies UN Assembly

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s youngest leader, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric, sounded the alarm on the risk of social unrest, reminding his more experienced colleagues gathered at the United Nations that discontent that exploded locally can be repeated around the world. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zu