Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens in Manila
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas.

"The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference, referring to countries where blood clots were reported.

Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added.

The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has yet to record blood clots as side effect. It suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for under 60s on April 8.

The Philippines, a country of 108 million people, is battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia but has administered less than 1.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines, 86% of which were first doses.

It has recorded 936,133 COVID-19 cases and 15,960 deaths due to the virus.

The Philippines has received 525,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX international vaccine-share facility. More than 900,000 more were to be shipped in May or June, according to health ministry data.

Vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech accounts for 83% of doses so far delivered to the Philippines.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca could have COVID-19 vaccine against variant by end-2021: Austrian newspaper

    A modified version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday. Sarah Walters, AstraZeneca's Austria country manager, told the Kurier newspaper that studies, so far, indicating the existing AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the more infectious variant first documented in South Africa were "too small to draw final conclusions".

  • A cautionary tale: COVID-19 infection after vaccination is rare, but breakthroughs can happen. It happened to this man.

    The CDC says only 5,800 of the 75M Americans who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Carey Alexander Washington was one of them.

  • Bitter experience helps French ICUs crest latest virus wave

    Slowly suffocating in a French intensive care ward, Patrick Aricique feared he would die from his diseased lungs that felt “completely burned from the inside, burned like the cathedral in Paris,” as tired doctors and nurses labored day and night to keep gravely ill COVID-19 patients like him alive. On his side were French medical professionals who, forged on the bitter experiences of previous infection waves, now fight relentlessly to keep patients awake and off mechanical ventilators, if at all possible. While mechanical ventilation is unavoidable for some patients, it’s a step taken less systematically now than at the start of the pandemic.

  • Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

    Iran's daily coronavirus death toll climbed over 400 for the first time in months on Sunday, as the country, which has long had the region's largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge. Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus, pushing the total death toll to 66,732. After COVID-19 cases broke record after record earlier this month, the Health Ministry reported 21,644 infections on Sunday, bringing the total count over 2.2 million.

  • If You Take This Medication, You're More Likely to Get a Blood Clot

    On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing the use of the Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine due to six reports of people experiencing rare blood clots following vaccination. The announcement brought a discussion of blood clots to the forefront. Many people began pointing out numerous other factors that increase your risk of experiencing a blood clot—more so than the Johnson&Johnson vaccine—including medication, pregnancy, and getting COVID. Read on to find out which medication makes you more likely to get a blood clot, and for more medication concerns, discover The One Pain Reliever You Should Never Take for Your Back, New Study Says. Certain birth control medications can increase your risk of getting a blood clot. Certain kinds of birth control can increase a person's risk of developing a blood clot by two to four times, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Many birth controls utilize the hormone estrogen, in addition to progestin, to prevent pregnancy by halting a woman's ovulation. While an increase in estrogen helps keep you from getting pregnant, increased estrogen levels promote the formation of blood clots, the Cleveland Clinic explains."When we talk about blood clot risk in relation to birth control, we're only talking about birth control that contains estrogen, which includes combination birth control pills [i.e. pills that contain estrogen and progestin], birth control rings, and the birth control patch," primary care physician Nancy Shannon, PhD, senior medical advisor at Nurx, told Shape. And for more medications to be careful with, If You Take These 2 OTC Meds Together, You're Putting Your Liver at Risk. The rare blood clots from the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and birth control aren't the same. About one to five women out of every 10,000 not on birth control will have a blood clot, compared to three to nine women on hormonal birth control pills, according to FDA research. Meanwhile, out of the 6.8 million people that received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the U.S., six of them experienced a blood clot. But while it may be useful to look at these numbers side by side, the blood clots themselves are not the same.The blood clots seen in Johnson&Johnson recipients are cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a rare and severe blood clot in the brain, alongside low platelet levels. The type of blood clot that stems from birth control is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is clotting in major veins in the legs or lungs. It's rare for hormonal birth control to cause blood clots in the brain, but it can happen, especially among those who experience migraines, per Shape. DVT is usually treated with Heparin, a blood thinner, according to the Mayo Clinic. In the case of CVST, however, Heparin could actually worsen the situation, and make treatment more challenging. And for more medication to avoid, If You Take This Common Medication to Sleep, Stop Now, New Study Says. There are other risk factors that make you more likely to have a blood clot while on birth control. The increased risk of blood clots when on birth control, while minimal, could be more significant for people with other risk factors. The Cleveland Clinic notes that people who are over the age of 40, obese, smoke, have a history of blood clots, or have a genetic factor that increases their risk of blood clots are at an increased risk when taking birth control. Additionally, vascular internist Deborah Hornacek, MD, told the Cleveland Clinic that "from the first several months up to the first year is the highest-risk time period because your hormone levels are actually changing." Short-term risks that could make you more prone to blood clots include long-distance travel and surgery.Shape suggests talking with your doctor if you have any of these risk factors or experience migraines with aura to see if a progestin-only method of birth control may be better for you. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Make sure you know the signs of a blood clot. According to the Mayo Clinic, common symptoms of a DVT blood clot include swelling in the affected leg (there's rarely swelling in both legs), pain in your leg that often starts in the calf and feels like cramping or soreness, red or discolored skin on the leg, and a feeling of warmth in the leg.If part of the blood clot breaks off and heads to the lungs, it could lead to a pulmonary embolism. Signs of this include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain that worsens when you breathe, dizziness, rapid pulse, rapid breathing, and coughing up blood. If you experience any symptoms of DVT or a pulmonary embolism, seek emergency medical assistance. And for more medication side effects, If You Can't Sleep, This OTC Medication Could Be Why, Experts Say.

  • It may not be too long before vaccinated Americans can travel to France, Macron says

    International travel has been on the back burner for most people since the coronavirus pandemic first hit, but vaccinated Americans may soon have the opportunity to stroll along the Seine in Paris once again. French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday. During the interview, he told host Margaret Brennan that France is looking to "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, and U.S. citizens are part of that plan, though they will likely have to carry a "special pass" as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Macron said there's been discussions with the White House about how the formal process will work, though It sounds like it's still too early to pinpoint a specific target date. But if things move forward as planned — the strategy could certainly change depending on the course of the virus — it likely won't be too long before folks can hop on a plane. NEW: French President Emmanuel Macron says France will "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, including for American citizens who are vaccinated. Macron says initial plans have been discussed with the White House. pic.twitter.com/nuDzdUstvP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • 'A nicer version of Trump': Ron DeSantis is sized up by GOP donors ahead of potential 2024 presidential bid

    DeSantis, who was a congressman before narrowly winning the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race, has quickly become a visible national GOP figure.

  • Tesla Crash In Texas Leads To 2 Deaths And Fire That Took 4 Hours To Extinguish

    A Tesla car with no one in the driver's seat reportedly crashed into a tree in Texas and burst into flames this weekend. What Happened: On Saturday, a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S crashed into a tree in Woodlands, Texas. No one was driving the vehicle, and two people were killed, Houston TV station KPRC reported. Harris County deputies said the vehicle was traveling at high speed, failed to take a turn at a cul-de-sac, ran off the road and hit the tree. It was unclear whether the car was using Tesla's Level 2 self-driving program. There was one person in the passenger seat of the front of the car and another person in a rear passenger seat. According to KHOU in Houston, firefighters had to use 30,000 gallons of water over four hours to put out the fire, as the Tesla's battery kept reigniting. In a tweet, a KHOU reporter also quoted investigators saying there was no one in the driving seat driving the car at the time of the incident. Why It Matters: Tesla has been drawing increasing attention over its vehicle safety. Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automobile safety agency in the United States, said it was looking into a "violent crash that occurred on March 11 in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor-trailer." The agency has in recent years formed Special Crash Investigation teams to look into Tesla crashes related to the vehicle's Autopilot system. Tesla reports one accident for every 3.7 million miles driven while Autopilot is engaged. Over the past two years, the number of miles driven per accident, with the Autopilot on, has increased 18%. In comparison, the NHTSA reports one accident for about 475,000 miles driven for all U.S. vehicles. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJob Postings By Shoe Company Allbirds Suggest IPO AfootAdobe Co-Founder And Developer Of PDFs Charles Geschke Dies At Age 81© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • Royal summit to decide future of monarchy to be led by Prince Charles and Prince William

    The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge will hold a summit to decide the future of the monarchy over the next two generations following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In consultation with the Queen, Britain’s next two kings will decide how many full-time working members the Royal family should have, who they should be, and what they should do. The death of Prince Philip has left the Royal family with the immediate question of how and whether to redistribute the hundreds of patronages he retained. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties, confirmed only last month after a one-year “review period”, has necessitated a rethink of who should support the sovereign in the most high-profile roles. Royal insiders say that the two matters cannot be decided in isolation, as the issues of patronage and personnel are inextricably linked. Because any decisions made now will have repercussions for decades to come, the Prince of Wales will take a leading role in the talks. He has made it clear that the Duke of Cambridge, his own heir, should be involved at every stage because any major decisions taken by 72-year-old Prince Charles will last into Prince William’s reign. The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who were more prominent than almost any other member of the Royal family in the days leading up to the Duke’s funeral, are expected to plug the gap left by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by taking on more high-profile engagements. However, they already carry out a significant number of royal duties – 544 between them in the last full year before Covid struck – meaning they will not be able to absorb the full workload left by the absences of the Sussexes and the Duke of York, who remains in effective retirement as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In 2019 the Sussexes and the Duke completed 558 engagements between them. It leaves the Royal family needing to carry out a full-scale review of how their public duties are fulfilled. Not only do they have three fewer people to call on, they must also decide what to do with several hundred patronages and military titles held by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes and possibly the Duke of York, if his retirement is permanent. Royal sources said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge would discuss over the coming weeks and months how the monarchy should evolve. The issue has been at the top of the Queen and the Prince of Wales’s respective in-trays since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one-year review period of their royal future came to an end last month, but the ill health and subsequent death of Prince Philip forced them to put the matter on hold.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas

    Terrence James, 49, of Galveston, Texas, died on Feb. 19, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He is among the more than 565,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. His wife, Ebony James, told Yahoo News that her husband was a man of faith who loved God and his family fearlessly and that he was also passionate about helping people. “If someone were to tell him about an issue or concern that they had, he would always listen. He never missed an opportunity to say, ‘OK, let's pray for it right now,” Ebony said, adding that her husband “always made an effort to let people know that he cared.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she'll introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters for her 'continual incitement of violence.'

    Waters spoke to protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Saturday night after protests erupted following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooting: Who were the eight victims?

    Four of the eight who died at a FedEx warehouse were members of the Sikh community.

  • High-ranking Iranian general dies of heart disease at 65

    A high-ranking general key to Iran's security apparatus has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

  • When it comes to China, the US need to figure out which fights are principled, and which fights are petty

    Saber-rattlers think we can't cooperate with and confront China. They are wrong and delusional about where the US-China relationship is right now.

  • Queen turns to Sophie, Countess of Wessex to step out of the shadows

    She is said to be the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law, and now the monarch is set to turn to the Countess of Wessex to fill the gap left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in carrying out royal duties. The 56-year-old Countess was one of the most prominent members of the Royal family in the days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. She made the first public comments about his passing, repeatedly visited Windsor Castle and provided a photograph of the Queen and the Duke at Balmoral that Her Majesty chose to share with the world as a tribute to her late husband. The departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the UK, and the effective retirement of the Duke of York, has left a major hole in the roster of Royal family members available to carry out public duties, and the Countess has been groomed to step out of the shadows in the year since “Megxit”. Her husband, the Earl of Wessex, 57, is also expected to increase his public profile as he prepares to take on the title Duke of Edinburgh when the Prince of Wales - who automatically inherited the title from his father - becomes king.

  • Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen was seated two metres apart from her loved ones on Saturday as just 30 members of the Royal family attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s Covid-complaint funeral. Buckingham Palace said the 94-year-old monarch had faced “difficult decisions” over who to invite to the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel and the seating plan reflected a strict adherence to the Government’s coronavirus rules on indoor worship. Her Majesty was seated alone at the front of the quire, on the south side of the chapel, where only three years ago she and Prince Philip watched Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle. She was in the same spot for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank three months later in October 2018.

  • A leading conspiracy theorist who thought COVID-19 was a hoax died from the virus after hosting illegal house parties

    A high-profile conspiracy theorist from Norway, who shared false information about the pandemic online, has died from COVID-19, officials say.