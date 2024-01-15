Philippines' Marcos congratulates Lai for election as Taiwan president

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday congratulated Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next president," Marcos posted on social media platform X.

"We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead," Marcos added.

The Philippines' foreign ministry on Sunday reiterated in a statement the country was "committed to its One-China policy.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy.

(Reporting by Karen Lema, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)