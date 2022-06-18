Philippines’ Marcos Names Central Banker as Chief Tax Collector
(Bloomberg) -- Philippines President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named assistant central bank governor Lilia Guillermo as new head of the country’s main tax-collection agency.
Guillermo, an ex-deputy commissioner at the Bureau of Internal Revenue, heads the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Technology and Digital Innovation Office and manages its information technology modernization roadmap, Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, Marcos’s press secretary-designate, said in a statement Saturday. Lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. will be her deputy commissioner for operations at the tax-collection agency.
When Guillermo worked at Internal Revenue, she helped establish a modern tax-collection system for the bureau.
In another appointment, retired Philippine National Police deputy director-general Ricardo de Leon will head the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.
The incoming government’s new key officials include central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno, who will be finance chief once Marcos assumes the presidency on June 30.
