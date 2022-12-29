Philippines' Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

FILE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives to attend arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 18, 2022. The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. (Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a number of projects were under discussion, including in agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, tourism and bridge construction.

Marcos is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his Jan. 3-5 visit at the head of a large business delegation. China accounts for 20% of the Philippines' foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

Despite those economic ties, the sides have repeatedly feuded over China’s claims to islands and waters in the strategically key South China Sea, referred to by Manila as the West Philippine Sea.

During the visit, the sides plan to sign an agreement to boost communication between diplomats at various levels to “avoid miscalculations” over such issues, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Nathaniel Imperial was quoted as saying in the statement.

China says it owns virtually the entire waterway, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim all or parts of the sea.

China has rejected the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained about China’s increasingly aggressive actions.

Those include China's turning seven disputed reefs into missile-protected islands in the disputed waters. Philippines treaty partner the U.S. says the developed islands, including three with military-grade runways, now resemble forward military bases.

Most recently, the Philippines sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the South China Sea last month.

China denied its coast guard forcibly seized the debris from the Filipino sailors. Marcos said he would seek further clarification when he visits Beijing.

Recommended Stories

  • Rain, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, others missing

    Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 32 dead and 24 missing, the national disaster response agency said Thursday. More than 56,000 people were still in emergency shelters after bad weather disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines. Eighteen of the 32 deaths were reported in the Northern Mindanao region, while 22 of the 24 missing were from Eastern Visayas in the central Philippines and the eastern Bicol region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

  • Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state media, warned the U.S. against carrying out any kind of attack directed at President Vladimir Putin.

  • Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

    Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1. Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS to Require Negative Co

  • Analysis-China's COVID policymaking under scrutiny as infections soar

    After China scrapped three years of zero-COVID curbs in 30 days, setting off a massive wave of infections, Beijing's policymakers face an immense challenge to treat the sick and minimise deaths while winning back public trust dented by previous policies. With estimates of millions of daily cases and at least 1 million COVID deaths next year, global experts say the world's most populous nation needs to bolster its medical infrastructure quickly. Chinese officials have vowed to step up protection for key demographic groups - including millions of elderly people - boost vaccination rates and expand healthcare resources.

  • TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan

    TAINAN, Taiwan (Reuters) -Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) began mass production of its most advanced chips in southern Taiwan on Thursday and the company's chairman said it would continue to expand capacity on the island. The long-awaited mass production of chips with 3-nanometre technology comes as attention focuses on the world's largest contract chipmaker's investment plans at home and abroad. TSMC has a dominant position as a maker of advanced chips used in technology from cellphones to fighter jets.

  • Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Vildana Mutevelić huddled in her apartment with her two young children and elderly cousins. “We are convinced that the crimes (Russia) is committing in Ukraine bear all the hallmarks of genocide,” Kostin said in a statement.

  • Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over Bellingcat journalist Grozev

    Grozev, Bellingcat's chief investigator on Russia, is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," according to information published on Russia's interior ministry website earlier this week. It did not specify the exact article.

  • Europe Could Ban Filipino Crews From Cargo Ships, Rocking an Already Messed-Up Industry

    The European Commission is considering banning ships registered in European Union countries from using crews of sailors from the Philippines. The prohibition could drastically impact global shipping: Currently, one in four crew members on merchant vessels around the world hails from the Philippines. And the European Union is second only to Panama in gross merchant tonnage. If this ban goes through, it’s poised to rock an industry that’s been struggling for years.

  • Vietnam Pulls Off Asia’s Fastest Growth as Economy Powers On

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaVietnam’s economy grew at the fastest pace in Asia t

  • Philippines’ Marcos to Raise Sea Dispute During China Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will raise the territorial dispute in the South China Sea and pursue energy cooperation when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing next week. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Tr

  • Defeated George Santos opponent demands rematch, House Democrats pounce after NY Republican admits to lies

    House Democrats are calling for incoming GOP Congressman George Santos to resign or be kicked out of Congress after he admitted to lying about his work experience and education.

  • Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

  • Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand

    The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

  • Boss ‘joked’ about shooting Black people, and worker who complained was fired, feds say

    The supervisor also continually referred to the employee, who is Black, with a racist slur, according to the lawsuit.

  • Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion

    Electric car maker’s market cap has fallen by more than the combined value of all other car makers globally

  • Sam Bankman-Fried finds sympathy from Bahamians after the FTX implosion - but local rules make it very unlikely they were ever invested in crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX was seen as a way for the Bahamas to diversify its economy away from tourism and towards a fast-growing industry.

  • Russia’s Lavrov closes door on EU and turns to 'like-minded' allies

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there will be no more joint projects between Moscow and the EU, saying it will turn to 'like-minded' allies instead.

  • Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and “denazification,” as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Sergey Lavrov also accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict, which started on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, will last.

  • Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study

    A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.