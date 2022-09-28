Philippines martial law: The fight to remember a decade of arrests and torture

2
Laura Bicker - BBC News, Manila
·6 min read
Ferdinand Marcos votes in his home village, Natac, in a referendum in 1977
Marcos ran a murderous kleptocracy before mass pro-democracy protests drove him from power

Santiago Matela was 22 when he was dragged off the street by soldiers while playing basketball.

The year was 1977, five years since President Ferdinand E Marcos had declared martial law in the Philippines - on 21 September 1972.

Mr Marcos suspended parliament and arrested opposition leaders - Mr Matela was among the tens of thousands of people detained and tortured during a decade of martial law.

Fifty years on, he is no longer afraid to speak out. But he is afraid of being believed at a time when the truth about one of the darkest periods in Filipino history is under attack.

Mr Matela endured three months of torture, including being tied naked to a block of ice. His captors demanded he admit to being a communist. He says he didn't even know what that word meant.

Santiago Matela
Santiago Matela was among the tens of thousands of people detained and tortured under martial law

"They kept on forcing me to confess that I was leading a rally and throwing grenades. They asked me the same questions again and again and beat me. They used a yantok - a cane - and they hit my body many times," he said.

"Even my genitals were assaulted by the military just to make you confess what you should not be confessing."

Some 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured and over 3,200 people were killed in the nine years after Mr Marcos imposed martial law, according to Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, the Marcos family lived famously opulent lifestyles. Mr Marcos' wife, Imelda Marcos, amassed a huge collection of art and other luxuries, including hundreds of pairs of shoes.

Shoes of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos
Imelda Marcos' infamous shoe collection

They deny siphoning off billions of dollars of state wealth while at the helm of what historians consider one of Asia's most notorious kleptocracies.

Public anger at abuse and corruption eventually led to pro-democracy protests in 1986 and the family were forced to flee to Hawaii where they lived in exile. Ferdinand Marcos died three years later.

But earlier this year, his son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr - popularly known as "Bongbong" - led an extraordinary comeback and won the presidency in a landslide victory.

The Marcos rebranding is the result of a major social media operation, aimed at younger Filipinos born after martial law ended. The message seeded in snappy Facebook, YouTube and TikTok posts is that the family has been unfairly treated by the mainstream press.

Mr Marcos Jr has shunned network news interviews and refused to participate in presidential debates. He has made it clear he doesn't want to discuss the past and has instead focused on a promise to unite the nation and help it recover from the crippling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda during his campaign for presidential elections.
Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda became synonymous with corruption and misrule

This popular message, by a recognisable celebrity name, hit home with voters eager for change - including Mr Matela's children.

Mr Matela tells me that his son believes the past should stay in the past, a view that he finds upsetting.

"My son is adamantly on their side. He doesn't know that what I'm doing is all for them. These are my experiences and what I'm fighting for is for their sake too, so that they will know what happened.

"You want me to just disregard what I went through? That cannot happen. The sufferings I went through are embedded in my mind," he said.

"I'm still fighting because of my pain."

Disinformation and denial

The Marcos administration insists it has not engaged in disinformation.

Gemma, a fact checker from the news website Rappler founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, says the disinformation being propagated is difficult to quantify.

"It's not one single page, it's not one single account, it's not one single group. The point is that it's coming at you from various points. We've mapped tens of thousands of accounts and groups and pages.

"Many look like official history pages and post content that triggers nostalgia but within that content you will find stories peddling an incorrect narrative."

Among the most widely spread falsehoods are claims that no arrests were made under martial law.

"Many of the posts deny human rights abuses took place and claim that the only people incarcerated were rebels or criminals or troublemakers," Gemma said.

The Marcos administration has not responded to the BBC's requests for an interview.

Ferdinand &quot;Bongbong&quot; Marcos Jr
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr made a comeback earlier this year

Mr Marcos Jr has posted an interview on YouTube with his goddaughter where he denies that his father was a dictator.

The Marcos family has never apologised, but more than 11,000 victims, including Mr Matela, have received reparations from the government.

Their written accounts are logged in dozens of numbered cardboard boxes piled high in an archive at the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, an independent government body.

In a new green room at the centre, a young team are creating their own snappy social media posts - with facts about martial law.

"You have to go where the young people are," says executive director Crisanto Carmelo.

Fears the past is being rewritten have led to a push to preserve and digitise the detailed accounts of martial law abuse in the hope that they can be placed in a museum. One file recalls how a mother was handed back the body of her brutally tortured and murdered son. The account is too gruesome to detail here.

But will Mr Marcos allow such a museum - one built to honour the victims of martial law - while he is president?

"I am optimistic that he will be magnanimous in victory and serious in his intention to unify the country," Mr Carmelo said.

"This is the year which marks the 50th year of the declaration of martial law which transformed our country and transformed the lives of many ordinary Filipinos. Many of them are now in their senior years, like me, so a museum is not for me, I lived through it.

"A museum is for the younger generation - to say that this happened to our country and if we can come together, they can determine what type of country and system of government and rules of liberty and democracy they want for the future."

Many young Filipinos are engaged. On a recent popular historical tour, young Filipinos played games to recreate the past.

Young Filipinos at a memorial for victims of martial law
History tours take young Filipinos to a memorial for victims of martial law

The idea is to help them pin down the facts and navigate away from a maze of martial law myths.

The teams took selfies together - most of them had met only a few hours earlier. They planted flowers at the memorial with the names of those who died under martial law.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah found the day emotional.

"They've lost their dreams, their lives and I wanted to recognise that. I want to go and tell my friends that in order for us to have the liberty and democracy we have today, these were people who sacrificed everything. They suffered a lot of violence and immoral wrongdoings, and they deserve to be recognised."

It seems that voices from the past, however painful, are helping to keep this country's collective memory alive.

Graphic shows a timeline of the Marcos family
Graphic shows a timeline of the Marcos family

Recommended Stories

  • Meta reports takedowns of influence ops targeting US midterms, Ukraine war

    Another bit of self-reporting from Meta today vis-a-vis internal efforts to identify and shut down political disinformation networks operating on its social platforms (aka "coordinated, inauthentic behavior" -- or CIB -- as it prefers to term it). Specifically, it's reported taking down two, separate political disinformation networks -- one "small" network originating from China which it says had a few distinct but short term political targets between the fall of 2021 and mid-September 2022, including both sides in the U.S. midterms, and attacks on the Czech Republic's government's support for Ukraine; and a second, larger network that Meta identifies as Russian and says started operating in May this year distributing anti-Ukraine content across a number of European countries -- including Germany, France, Italy the U.K. and Ukraine itself.

  • Jordan Brand Adds NFL Star Deebo Samuel to Its Athlete Roster

    "Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I’ve always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me," said San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

  • Patrick Starrr Says the Queens on Drag Race Philippines Might Be Even Better Than the OG Franchise

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, beauty influencer Patrick Starrr revealed how special it was to appear on Drag Race Philippines and what impressed him most about the experience.

  • George and Amal Clooney to honor global justice defenders with Albie Awards

    The inaugural award ceremony will be held Thursday at the New York Public Library.

  • Report: 200 environmental activists killed globally in 2021

    Some 200 environmental and land defense activists were killed around the world in 2021, including some 54 in Mexico, which assumed the position of the deadliest country in the annual report by nongovernmental organization Global Witness. More than three-quarters of the killings took place in Latin America, where Colombia, Brazil and Nicaragua also logged double-digit death tolls. It was the third consecutive year of increases for Mexico and a jump from 30 such activists killed in 2020.

  • Meta shuts down ‘influence operations’ from Russia and China that sought to influence Western public opinion on U.S. politicians and war in Ukraine

    The networks created fake websites that masqueraded as real news sites and fake accounts to shape public discourse on high-profile issues.

  • Russians attack Sumy region with self-propelled guns and mortars: power lines and houses damaged

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:53 Russian troops attacked the Krasnopillia hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast and damaged a high-voltage power line and private houses.

  • European Gas Jumps as Ukraine Flows at Risk in Transit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended gains as a spat between Russia and Ukraine over fuel transit added to an already volatile market. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Alzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialBenchmark futures surged as much as 22%, the most

  • Presidents Office considers leak on gas pipeline a terrorist attack by Russia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:14 Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, called the incident with a large-scale gas leak on the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline a planned terrorist attack on the part of Russia.

  • Stocks move higher, Bank of England moves to buy bonds to calm market

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest action occurring in the English bond market while U.S. markets seek to snap a six-day losing streak.

  • Nicaragua asks EU ambassador to leave the country - diplomatic sources

    European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where she was declared "non grata" and notified that she should leave the country, one of the diplomatic sources said. Muscheidt is no longer welcome in Nicaragua, according to one of the diplomatic sources who requested anonymity to discuss the decision.

  • Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser is likely done for the season with Grade 2 strain of right groin

    Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser suffered a Grade 2 groin strain Tuesday night against Cardinals and likely out for the remainder of the season.

  • Bills' Jackson returns to practice week after neck injury

    The Buffalo Bills' injury report was lengthy on Wednesday. In a little more than a week, the Bills starting cornerback went from feeling helpless in having his head immobilized while being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, to returning to practice.

  • As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it

    Three decades ago, finding opportunities to learn Cantonese in San Francisco wasn't hard. “I think in a few years, when more and more Hong Kong families settle here, there may be more parents worried about their children rejecting Cantonese altogether as they become so immersed in the English environment,” she said.

  • China's COVID worries to take shine off Golden Week holiday

    Travel during China's Golden Week holiday, which begins on Saturday, is set to hit its lowest in years, analysts say, as COVID-19 concerns spur calls for people to avoid travel and keep to their cities, while economic woes damp spending. One of the longest stretches of public holidays, which celebrates the founding of modern China in 1949, the period is a bellwether for consumer demand in the world's second largest economy, when travel and spending traditionally peak. While global travel has started to open up as many countries opt to live with COVID-19, China's tourism sector has crumpled under authorities' decision to double down on their zero-COVID approach with drastic curbs, such as citywide lockdowns.

  • Merck agrees to allow Sinopharm to sell molnupiravir COVID drug in China

    Drugmaker Merck & Co said on Wednesday that it agreed to allow China's Sinopharm to distribute and import its COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir in China if the drug is approved for use there. The drugmaker said in a statement that it reached a cooperation framework agreement with Sinopharm that grants the Chinese company distribution and exclusive import rights of the medicine in the China mainland market. Merck also said it will allow China National Biotec Group, an affiliate of Sinopharm, to make the drug in China and has agreed to transfer technology to help with that production.

  • Viral Video of Little Cat's Reaction to Dad Cooking Steaks on the Grill Is Priceless

    We feel exactly the same way.

  • Protests continue in Iran

    Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across at least 46 cities, towns, and villages in Iran.

  • Lawmakers, unions press U.S. airlines to hold off on stock buybacks

    Labor unions and some U.S. lawmakers are pressing airlines not to resume stock buybacks after a COVID assistance prohibition expires this week. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is holding a hearing on Thursday on investing in transportation workers that will discuss the issue. DeFazio is circulating a letter to colleagues seen by Reuters that urges airlines to "refrain from initiating stock buybacks ... at least until air carriers are able to publish and fulfill schedules that meet demand; staff flights and key personnel positions appropriately; and return service to every community."

  • Vice President Harris reaffirms support of Taiwan, condemns China’s 'disturbing' actions

    Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the Biden Administration’s stance on Taiwan, and condemned China’s aggressive actions.