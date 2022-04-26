Philippines May Consider Rate Increase in June, Diokno Says

Philippines May Consider Rate Increase in June, Diokno Says
Siegfrid Alegado
3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may consider raising its key interest rate in June, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

Policy makers may wait for another cycle after the May 19 meeting if the nation’s economy grew around 6%-7% in the first quarter, Diokno said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Kathleen Hays, Shery Ahn and Paul Allen late Monday in New York. “We have another meeting in June. And maybe that’s the time when we will consider the increase in policy rate.”

The governor previously said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may begin rate hikes in the second half of this year, and that an increase to 2.5%-2.75% as part of a normalization process is “reasonable.”

The peso rallied as much as 0.3%, the most in almost two weeks, before trading at 52.25 to the dollar as of 10:50 a.m. local time.

BSP is among Asian central banks that have yet to jump onto the global rate hike cycle led by the Federal Reserve. Yet, markets are starting to account for rising price expectations and more aggressive policy action as the inflation wave reaches the region.

“We can afford to wait as to what will be the move of the Fed in the next two meetings,” Diokno said during Monday’s interview. “Right now, there is no evidence of second round effects on the demand side.”

While the BSP has begun withdrawing some pandemic-era accommodation, it has maintained that raising the benchmark rate isn’t the appropriate tool to address supply-driven price pressures. Consumer prices in March rose 4% -- the upper end of the central bank’s 2%-4% target band.

Consumer-price rise will average within BSP’s target range next year after a possible breach this year, Diokno said. “Yes,” the governor said when asked if inflation’s return to goal incorporates two to three rate hikes, adding that it also assumes oil prices will “normalize next year.”

The monetary authority has kept interest rates at a record-low 2% since November 2020 to support the economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

Peso Weakness

Standing pat on rates has pushed the peso lower against the dollar. The local currency has lost about 2.5% against the greenback so far this year.

“We’re not concerned about the depreciation,” Diokno said, adding that the peso’s decline is in line with regional currency weakness. The Philippines has hefty reserves and steady dollar inflows from remittances and outsourcing revenue, he said.

The governor said cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratio, currently at 12%, is “still on the table.” It’s part of a promise to bring the ratio down to single digit before his term ends in 2023 and is separate from monetary policy normalization, Diokno said.

