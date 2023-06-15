Philippines Mayor Shows Off Classics Collection At Car Show

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The man has good taste!

While we know a person isn’t what they drive, we do like to see when leaders and other famous people are fellow gearheads. That’s why we got a kick out of the mayor of Dapitan City in the Philippines recently displaying his classic cars in an area show, allowing everyone to enjoy them.

As reported by Manila Bulletin, Dapitan Mayor Seth Jalosjos created a stir with his entries in the Dapitan MotoMania Bike and Car Show back on May 21. Held at the impressive Dapitan City Government Center, vehicle owners, locals, and tourists all flocked to check out the many rides and rub shoulders with other enthusiasts.

The report says it’s the first time the mayor has displayed his classic cars for the public, so interest in what all he had in his garage had to have been high. Among those he showed off was a Porsche 356, plus a Land Rover and a Volkswagen, although we’re not sure of the models for those two.

“This is not the first time that Dapitan held this kind of an activity but this is the first under the administration of Mayor Seth Jalosjos. This may not be the first that Dapitan facilitated and held an auto moto show competition but this the grandest so far,” said Apple Marie Agolong, Dapitan tourism officer.

Agolong told a reporter the car show wasn’t just to entertain the locals, although we have no doubt it did that. Apparently Dapitan is a big tourist destination for the province and region, with the car show helping to draw people in and add to the city’s status. While some people might not understand why, we certainly love to visit car shows in different places, especially when on vacation. It’s a great way to see how the car culture is both different and the same all over.

Image via Manila Bulletin

