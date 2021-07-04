Philippines military plane crashes with at least 85 on board

·1 min read
Jolo, Philippines, file picture
The aircraft crashed near Jolo

A Philippines military transport aircraft with at least 85 people on board has crashed in the south of the country, the armed forces say.

More than 40 people have been rescued and have been taken to hospital, armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana, said.

The plane, a C130 Hercules, was trying to land in Jolo island in Sulu province when it overshot the runway.

Seventeen bodies are said to have been recovered from the crash site at Patikul.

Flames and smoke were seen rising from the wreckage.

Map
Map

The plane, which crashed at at 11:30 local time (03:30 GMT), was carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro, on the southern island of Mindanao.

"It missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn't make it," Gen Sobejana told reporters.

The soldiers were part of the military's stepped-up presence in the southern Philippines to combat Islamist militants such as the Abu Sayyaf group.

The state news agency carried pictures of the crash site showing wreckage on fire in a wooded area close to a number of buildings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's military joining firefighting efforts as deadly wildfires grip west

    The Canadian Armed Forces are being called in to help combat dozens of wildfires in western Canada that have sparked evacuation orders and caused the deaths of at least two people, per CTV News.What's happening: 172 wildfires are burning across British Columbia following the Pacific Northwest's record heat wave, per the BC Wildfire Service.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEvacuations orders have been taking place in the province

  • Afghans worry about security as U.S. exits

    As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were bracing for what comes next.Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11.With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.Kabul Resident, Abdul Sediq Joyenda says those with enough money are fleeing the country as American troops leave and citizens arm themselves.A mechanic in Bagram named Mir expressed a sense of sadness and futility, saying, "What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us?"Kabul Resident, Ezmarai Wafa fears the Taliban will seize the moment."Not only me, but all Afghans are worried that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country. No one in Afghanistan is completely satisfied with the Taliban. From the day the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops arose, it has had negative impact on daily work of people."Security experts like Dawlat Waziri believe that despite the surge in violence, it was unlikely that the Taliban could take power because, in his words, "no one will accept them."More than 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in the two-decades long war, which has claimed over 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

  • Katherine Ryan worried that pregnancy announcement would hurt her career

    Katherine Ryan gave birth just two weeks after publicly announcing she was expecting her second child.

  • Cargo plane crashes off Hawaii, pilots rescued

    A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. (July 2)

  • Kenyon Martin Sr. had more nerves watching KJ Martin than as an NBA player

    Kenyon Martin Sr. says that watching his son with the Houston Rockets is more nerve-wracking than anything from his playing career.

  • China proposes rules to punish illegal e-commerce pricing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's market regulator issued draft rules on Friday to punish illegal pricing activities, including heavy subsidies and the practice by online platforms of charging different prices based on customers' purchasing behaviour. The rules are the latest in an effort by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to rein in China's free-wheeling platform economy, which has seen it levy fines, launch investigations and issue warnings to booming e-commerce giants. "The pricing practices have been widespread among online platforms and it is a hidden problem to ordinary consumers because it's not very easy to notice," said Lu Zhenwang, chief executive officer of Shanghai-based Wanqing Consultancy.

  • Boeing 737 emergency landing in Hawaii

    Myles Udland reports the emergency landing of a Boeing 737 cargo plane off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, and how the stock is reacting to this recent news.

  • Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

    Good morning! We’re in the final day of the week and that means it’s almost time for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. But let’s not slack off just yet. There’s still trading to do and we’re starting the day off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday! Source: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com Before you go jumping into that, let’s take a brief moment to go over what happened to the stock market yesterday. The extra context is nice to have when looking over trading this m

  • Major ransomware attack against U.S. tech provider forces Swedish store closures

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -One of the largest ransomware attacks in history spread worldwide on Saturday, forcing the Swedish Coop grocery store chain to close all 800 of its stores because it could not operate its cash registers. The shutdown of the major food retailer followed Friday's unusually sophisticated attack on U.S. tech provider Kaseya. The ransomware gang known as REvil is suspected of hijacking Kaseya's desktop management tool VSA and pushing a malicious update that infect tech management providers serving thousands of business.

  • Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

    A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two ex-U.S. Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines as part of military assistance this year.

  • Thousands of South Korean workers rally in Seoul

    The protest was pushed ahead even after officials denied permission for Saturday's protest amid a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged Korean Confederation of Trade Union leaders to cancel the rally. The protest, calling for wage hikes and measures to prevent accidents, has raised concerns about a repeat of last summer when a massive political rally traced to a church sparked a second wave of infections in South Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 794 cases as of Friday (July 2), slightly lower than the previous day.

  • Judge orders Minneapolis to hire more police officers after residents sue city

    A judge ordered Minneapolis to hire more police officers Thursday after residents banned together and sued the city in August 2020.

  • Queen Victoria statue toppled in Canada Day protests

    Beginning in May, almost 1,000 unmarked graves were found at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that were mainly run by the Catholic Church and funded by the government.The discovery has sparked a reckoning with Canada's colonial past."Bring our children home!" the group of protesters cried, standing on a pedestal where Queen Victoria's statue had previously stood.Traditionally the first of July - known as Canada Day - is celebrated with backyard barbecues and fireworks much like July 4 in the United States. This year, however, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the day would be "a time for reflection."A #CancelCanadaDay march in Canada's capital, Ottawa, turned into a sea of orange as thousands rallied wearing orange shirts to honor the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.Orange has come to symbolize the acknowledgment of the victims of the country's residential school system.Vigils and rallies were also held across other parts of the country.

  • Kate Middleton and Her Son Were Seen Biking in Hyde Park and Stunned an Onlooker

    “It was a literal run-in as we almost collided,” the fan wrote of the “magic” royal sighting.

  • Diners at North Carolina Waffle House may have caught hepatitis A virus, officials fear

    Health officials scheduled a vaccination clinic for anyone who visited the restaurant over the course of 10 hours in late June 2021.

  • Porsha Williams Stunned in 2 Dazzling Dresses at Her 40th Birthday Party

    Porsha Williams brought her fashion A-game to celebrate her 40th birthday. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member rocked not one, but two gorgeous gowns for her epic tropical-themed birthday bash on June 25. Porsha shared a glimpse at both of her dazzling looks in a series of photos on Instagram. As captured in the snapshots below, the mom looked radiant while making her grand entrance to the party in a bright pink one-shoulder cutout gown. The dazzling satin dress featured intricate beaded

  • The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

    The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't be guarded in either game.

  • Almost as soon as the US military left its biggest air base in Afghanistan, looters rolled in

    The Afghan government's inability to guard one of the country's most important bases doesn't bode well for Afghanistan's future.

  • Hammer-thrower Gwen Berry's tweets about 'retarded' white people and rape resurface after protesting national anthem

    The U.S. hammer-thrower who turned away from the American flag during the national anthem at an Olympic trial wrote about drunk "white people" being "sooo retarded" and made light of rape in her early 20s.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.