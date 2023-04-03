Philippines names 4 new bases for US forces amid China fury

Philippine Army Artillery Regiment Commander Anthony Coronel, left, returns a salute from a US soldier during a joint military drill called Salaknib at Laur, Nueva Ecija province, northern Philippines on Friday, March 31, 2023. The U.S. and the Philippines have agreed to hold more small and major combat exercises in 2023 and expand annual military drills following disruptions caused by two years of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Philippine military officials. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
Associated Press
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government on Monday identified four new local military areas where rotational batches of American forces with their weapons will be allowed to stay indefinitely despite strong objections from China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved an expanded U.S. military presence in the country by allowing American forces to station in the four additional Philippine military bases under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the longtime treaty allies. He said the move would boost his country's coastal defense.

The new sites identified by Marcos' office include a Philippine navy base in Santa Ana town and an international airport in Lal-lo town, both in northern Cagayan province. Those two locations have infuriated Chinese officials because they would provide U.S. forces with a staging ground close to southern China and Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.

The two other military areas are in northern Isabela province and on Balabac island in the western province of Palawan.

Palawan faces the South China Sea, a key passage for global trade that Beijing claims virtually in its entirety and where it has taken increasingly aggressive actions that have threatened smaller claimant states, including the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. China's sweeping territorial claims and its maritime activity has also alarmed the United States and other Western governments.

A United Nations-backed arbitration tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's historical claim had no legal basis under the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Seas. Beijing dismissed the ruling, which Washington and other Western governments recognize, and continues to defy it.

In a closed doors meeting in Manila with their Philippine counterparts last month, a Chinese Foreign Ministry delegation expressed its strong opposition to an expanded U.S. military presence in the Philippines, Philippine officials said.

The Chinese Embassy separately warned in a recent statement that the Philippine government’s security cooperation with Washington “will drag the Philippines into the abyss of geopolitical strife and damage its economic development at the end of the day.”

The long-seething territorial conflicts have persisted as a major irritant in Philippine-China relations early in Marcos' six-year term. His administration has filed at least 77 of more than 200 diplomatic protests against China’s increasingly assertive actions in the disputed waters since Marcos took office last year.

Recommended Stories

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Russian Defence Ministry restores reputation of brigade synonymous with failures in Ukraine

    Russia's Ministry of Defence is conducting a targeted information operation to restore the reputation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, which has become synonymous with Russia's recent failures in Ukraine.

  • Philippines announces four more military bases US troops can use

    The Philippines announced Monday the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops, with one site near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.It was expanded to nine, but the locations of the four additional bases were withheld until Monday while the government consulted with local officials.

  • Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA said, as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster a faltering economy. Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has long provided financial support to Egypt but recently signalled it would no longer provide such backing without conditions attached, which observers think may have sparked a rare media clash between the two countries. The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.

  • ‘I hated my job as an investment banker – so I turned my love for puzzles into a career’

    These days there are influencers putting their spin on just about any hobby. As TikTok, YouTube, and other video platforms have infiltrated our lives, not only are people consuming content, but all sorts of people are being inspired to make it as well. It’s easy to dismiss influencer culture as just young women dancing to 20 seconds of a song, or a man flexing his marble-chiselled biceps, but it goes beyond that because we go beyond that.

  • Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

    "The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," a spokesperson for the company said. The hub, located near the border with Ukraine, will service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.

  • Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year

    President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France must improve the availability of palliative care and there would be a draft bill by the end of the summer on whether some form of assisted dying should be allowed. Macron did not say whether he wanted euthanasia or assisted suicide to be allowed in France or if the bill would include either or both. France's national council of doctors, l'Ordre des medecins, has said it opposes involving doctors in helping people kill themselves.

  • Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance on Tuesday, and that he hopes its neighbor Sweden can join in coming months. “This is a historic week," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. “From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance.”

  • Fox News Pundit Dismisses Trump’s ‘Death and Destruction’ Threat as ‘Why America Loves the Guy’

    "He will go right into the face of whatever’s coming after him," Jason Chaffetz says about the indicted former president

  • Florida man smiles as police arrest him for autistic teen's alleged murder

    A Florida man was seen smiling when he was arrested on Friday after allegedly murdering an autistic teenager on Jan. 27, 2022, according to FOX 35.

  • To compete with China, Europe has to question the orthodoxy of globalization

    The rose-tinted view of globalization holds that free trade maximizes profits, efficiency, and economic growth by leveraging the power of comparative advantage. In this idealized trade system, countries specialize in products that they can make more easily or cheaply than others, and rely on the free flow of goods to import the rest. The iPhone is often cited as an example: the design, engineering, and marketing of the device is done in the US, while assembly is outsourced to China, and key comp

  • China Urges Japan to Refrain From Joining US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged Japan to refrain from supporting US efforts to suppress the Chinese semiconductor industry, while his counterpart pressed for the swift return of a Japanese citizen detained by Beijing. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialis

  • Analysis-Israel's tech sector reels from SVB collapse, proposed judicial reform

    After weathering recession and military conflicts, Israel's high-tech sector could be facing its biggest test yet as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) removes a key funding source and a proposed judicial overhaul threatens the bedrock of corporate law. Nicknamed "Startup Nation", Israel's economy has ridden a wave of tech success with a sector that employs just 10% of the country's workforce accounting for around 15% of economic output, more than half of exports and a quarter of tax income. But proposals by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition to give the government greater say in the selection of judges while limiting the Supreme Court's power to strike down legislation have worried current and potential investors.

  • Malaysia open to talks with Beijing over dispute in South China Sea - PM

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday said he was prepared to negotiate with China over a maritime dispute between the two countries, days after a think tank reported Chinese patrolling close to a Malaysian offshore gas project. Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have some overlapping claims. The issue was raised between Anwar and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China last week as Malaysia has energy exploration projects in the area, Anwar said at an address on Monday at the prime minister's department.

  • Former UK PM Blair on Good Friday talks 25 years on

    STORY: In April 1998, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern helped Irish nationalists and British unionists craft a historic power-sharing deal that paved the way for militants on both sides to lay down arms.While peace has transformed the region, politics has been on life support for much of the period since and Brexit plunged the region's politics into a state of near-permanent crisis with some warning that the current year-long boycott by the Democratic Unionist Party could prove a fatal blow for power-sharing."Nothing's ever irresolvable" said Blair, describing the attitude he developed in a decade working in the region."Today... it's still very fraught but I think there's a depth to the process. There are roots that have been put down that I don't think anyone on the island of Ireland really wants to disturb," he told Reuters in an interview."People realise that to go back to the past would be a complete disaster," added Blair.

  • Former art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Gwinnett student, police say

    R’Kheim Young was fired from Gerard Preparatory School after his arrest.

  • Iran says it warned off U.S. Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman-Iranian media

    The Iranian navy said it identified and warned off a U.S. reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country's skies without authorization," said the report, identifying the plane as a U.S. Navy EP-3E. While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, the same report also said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.

  • British self-styled 'danger tourist' captured by Taliban secret police

    A British Youtuber and self-styled “danger tourist” is among three British men being held by the Taliban’s feared counter-intelligence unit in Kabul, it has emerged.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what makes the AR-15 exclusively a weapon of war

    The AR-15's shell is designed to blast out its relatively small, heavy slug at an extremely high velocity, making it too dangerous for civilian use.

  • Mississippi State softball coach is furious after early runner negates 2-run home run

    Tyler Bratton took his brief case and left the building.