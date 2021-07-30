Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta spread

A cyclist carries a passenger in Manila
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and to shield the country's medical system.

The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug. 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised address. "While it is a painful decision, this is for the good of all."

The lockdown will prevent people leaving their homes, except for essential shopping, while indoor and al fresco dining is banned.

The highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, has spread rapidly across much of Southeast Asia.

The Philippines also extended a ban on travellers coming from 10 countries including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates to Aug. 15.

Already battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia, the Philippines has so far recorded over 1.57 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

The country has reported 216 cases of the Delta variant, but health experts say there could be more undetected cases because of the slow pace of the country's genome sequencing.

The second wave in the Philippine outbreak peaked in April and after mainly trending low infections have started to rise again in recent weeks. Currently hospital occupancy in the capital area is 49%, while the rate for intensive care beds is 58%.

With only 7% of the country's 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tens of millions remain vulnerable to virus. The government is aiming to fully immunise up to 70 million people before the year ends.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cambodia to impose COVID-19 lockdowns in areas bordering Thailand

    Cambodia is set to launch a lockdown in eight provinces bordering Thailand from midnight on Thursday, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country. Prime Minister Hun Sen signed an order late on Wednesday for the lockdown, which bans people from leaving their homes, gathering in groups and conducting business, except for those involved in operating airlines. "The temporary lockdown... aims to prevent community-based transmission of the new COVID Delta variant," Hun Sen said in the order posted on Facebook.

  • Norway again postpones end to COVID lockdown

    Norway postponed for a second time on Wednesday a planned final step in the reopening of its economy from pandemic lockdown, due to the continued spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the government said. "A new assessment will be made in mid-August," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government in April launched a four-step plan to gradually remove most pandemic restrictions, and had completed the first three of those steps by mid-June.

  • Philippine leader reverses decision to exit U.S. security pact

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reversed his termination of a key defense pact with the United States that allows large-scale combat exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces.

  • Philippines' Duterte fully restores key troop pact with United States

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte has restored a crucial pact governing the presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines, the two countries' defence ministers said on Friday, reversing a decision that had caused increasing concern in Washington and Manila. The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) provides rules for the rotation of thousands of U.S. troops in and out of the Philippines for war drills and exercises. It has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China.

  • Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants

    A small city on Colombia's Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. Local official estimate more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000 people better known for its beaches, coconuts and burbling mud volcanos.

  • Thailand has sealed off the island of Phuket from the rest of the country just 30 days after opening it to tourists without quarantine

    Hospitals in Thailand are on the brink of collapse and COVID-19 patients are being moved to sleeper trains to get them out of Bangkok.

  • Charles Barkley Says Unvaccinated People Are ‘Just A–holes’

    Former NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley is clearly not amused by all those folks who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. “Yes, I’m vaccinated,” Barkley said, according to CNBC. “Everybody should be vaccinated. Period.” “The only people who are not vaccinated are just a–holes,” he added, agreeing with a sentiment recently expressed by the GOP governor of his home state of Alabama. The NBA icon likened getting the shot to having to abide by the protocols put in place at a regular job

  • 3 Bay Area counties may be 1st to mandate masks again

    One Stanford doctor explained the need for a mandate is more crucial now as CDC data shows vaccinated people who are re-infected with the virus are just as transmissible as those unvaccinated.

  • US trio puts NBA Finals behind, turns focus to Olympic gold

    Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were together on a plane to Tokyo, just days after they had played in the hard-fought NBA Finals. Booker and Middleton both had 40-point games in the series. Holiday provided a highlight that will be replayed in Milwaukee for years to come.

  • Biden will meet Cuban American activists at the White House on Friday

    The meeting will focus on “the historic demonstrations in Cuba and the Administration’s response,” an administration official said.

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

    A fleet of British ships is currently sailing through the South China Sea en route to Japan.

  • Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service

    Alaska Native artist Rico Worl said he jumped at the chance to create for the U.S. Postal Service a stamp he hopes will be a gateway for people to learn about his Tlingit culture. Worl said his Twitter following exploded from five to more than 8,000 after he shared the Postal Service's tweet highlighting the stamp announcement earlier this month, with his own quote tweet adding: “I did a thing.” Raven, a trickster or transformer, is a key figure in Tlingit culture.

  • Plaschke: Russell Westbrook is welcome home if he puts his new Lakers teammates first

    The Lakers could jumpstart a championship run if they can figure out how to mix mercurial Russell Westbrook with the rest of their lineup.

  • Here's why the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    Signs like this may become more common as localities consider CDC guidelines. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesVaccinated people need to mask up again, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On July 27, 2021, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. It’s a reversal from the CDC’s May 2021 advice that the fully vaccinated could leave their masks at home and brought U.S. guid

  • Report: Pacers trading Aaron Holiday, No. 31 (Isaiah Todd) to Wizards for No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson)

    The Wizards are trading starting point guard Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

  • Rain bringing out 'acid shooting land lobsters'

    Summer rain is bringing out the creepy crawlers at Big Bend National Park.

  • So How Does HBO Max's ‘FBOY Island‘ Actually Work?

    I have a lot of questions about these rules.

  • Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants: Cary police

    The man suspected of placing the stickers has been arrested and faces charges of ethnic intimidation.

  • Donald Trump Has The Most Trump Reaction To Defeat Of His Endorsed Candidate

    “This is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win," said the former president, trying to spin the negative into a positive.