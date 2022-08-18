Philippines Plans First Retail Bond Sale Under Marcos Presidency

Ditas Lopez and Karl Lester M. Yap
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is planning to sell its first local-currency bonds to retail investors since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president in June to help fund a record spending spree to boost the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

The sovereign will sell initially at least 30 billion pesos ($537 million) of bonds targeted at retail investors, and allow existing holders to exchange debt due this year and early next year for the new securities, according to bankers involved in the transaction. The amount to be raised is likely to be sizable given the government’s large requirement, one of the bankers said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to discuss the matter in public.

Retail investors are a massive source of financing for the Philippines and the government raised $8.2 billion in March, equivalent to a fourth of its local borrowing program this year. The government is taking advantage of falling bond yields to lock in cheaper borrowing costs, as the new Marcos administration plans large infrastructure expenditures to spur the economy.

“Given the strong appetite in previous auctions, the government can easily raise 400 to 500 billion pesos,” said Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. in Manila. “In the near-term, the new supply of debt will limit any downside on local yields. But in the longer-term, this may help push yields lower as a large issuance means less debt supply in the future.”

Philippine Treasurer Rosalia de Leon declined to comment.

The Bureau of the Treasury will hold a price-setting auction for the planned bond sale on Aug. 23, the bankers said.

