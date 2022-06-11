Philippines protests China's 'illegal' acts in disputed South China Sea atoll

Philippines protests China's 'illegal' acts in disputed South China Sea atoll
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has lodged a new diplomatic protest against China's maritime activities within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone, the foreign ministry said late on Friday.

It was the second diplomatic protest by the ministry this week, adding to more than 300 complaints filed against Beijing's "illegal" activities in the South China Sea.

China engaged in "illegal fishing" while Chinese coast guard vessels shadowed Philippine boats on a resupply mission around its shoal, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China has no right to fish, monitor, or interfere with the Philippines' legitimate activities therein," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said the Chinese actions took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, claimed by both Beijing and Manila and is located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off the Philippines' Palawan province.

In November, the Philippines aborted a supply mission in the atoll after three Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats.

China claims large swathes of the South China Sea and continues to assert its presence in the strategic waterway, despite an arbitration ruling in 2016 invalidating Beijing's claim.

The protest underlines the challenges ahead for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, who will have a delicate balancing act in pursuing stronger economic ties with China while not appearing to capitulate over what the military sees as Beijing's unlawful provocations at sea.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US official meets Marcos in Philippines in diplomatic push

    A top State Department official met Thursday with Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, part of an ongoing diplomatic outreach in the Asia-Pacific region by Washington to try and blunt growing Chinese influence. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tweeted after meeting Marcos that the two discussed a range of issues, including the Philippines-U.S. alliance, deepening economic ties, advancing human rights and “preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Marcos, the son of longtime Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who was ousted in a popular uprising in 1986, was elected in a landslide last month, alarming human rights activists and pro-democracy groups.

  • China-owned Smithfield Foods closing operations in Vernon, Calif.

    Smithfield Foods Inc., which is a unit of China's WH Group Ltd. , said Friday it will cease all harvest and processing operations in Vernon, Calif., in early 2023. "Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," the company said. The move is part of an overall effort to reduce its sow herd in the Western U.S., including Utah. It's also "exploring strategic options" to pull out of its farms in Arizona and California. Smithfield will serve the Califor

  • Ukrainian military defending Severodonetsk and strengthening defenses of Lysychansk – Defense Ministry

    Ukrainian army units continue to defend Severodonetsk, and are strengthening the defenses of the nearby town of Lysychansk ahead of a possible Russian attack, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, said on Ukrainian national television on June 10.

  • Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

    (Reuters) -Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Here's Your First Look At Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Fairy-Tale Wedding

    Their at-home wedding included a Versace wedding gown, a horse-drawn carriage, and so many celebrities.

  • Scholz: Serbia, Kosovo must recognize each other to join EU

    Serbia and Kosovo must recognize each other in order to join the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday said as he expressed support for quicker integration of the Western Balkans into the bloc amid the war in Ukraine. Scholz, on a visit to the Western Balkans, also pressed Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia despite its historic and current ties to Moscow, which supplies most of Serbia's energy needs.

  • Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over 'Unconstitional' Tax Reporting Rule

    Crypto think tank Coin Center filed a suit against the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Friday, claiming a crypto tax reporting requirement enshrined in a 2021 infrastructure law is "unconstitutional."

  • Grant Williams defends TD Garden crowd after NSFW Draymond Green chants

    TD Garden's expletive-laden chants toward Draymond Green rankled the Warriors after Game 3, but Celtics forward Grant Williams doesn't view the crowd's actions as a very big deal.

  • Covid cases: Indian woman fights to keep alive memories of dead

    Two years after the pandemic, Indians who lost their loved ones are still grappling with their grief.

  • NATO's eastern nations want better protection from alliance

    Nine NATO nations on the alliance's eastern flank held talks Friday in Romania ahead of a key NATO summit later this month, with some leaders urging NATO to step up protections for them in light of Russia's protracted war against Ukraine. Friday's summit in Bucharest provided a platform for NATO’s Eastern members to discuss regional security issues and forge a united voice within the 30-member security alliance. “We need to make sure that NATO is able and prepared to respond effectively and calibrated to the threats it faces,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told reporters after Friday’s meeting.

  • The occupiers are bringing their families over to Kherson Oblast: they assume they will be there forever

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 18:49 In Kherson Oblast, occupiers are reportedly bringing their families over in an attempt to convince the locals that they will be there forever. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command Quote: "In Kherson and some cities in the region, information has been coming out that the military occupiers are bringing their families over in an attempt to convince the locals that they will be there forever.

  • NBA rumors: Ime Udoka woke up Celtics in Game 3 with this candid message

    Celtics head coach Ime Udoka lit a fire under his team in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a candid message after a few sloppy turnovers against the Warriors.

  • China chip makers scramble for semiconductor talent, showering fresh graduates with offers as peers in other fields face dim prospects

    Despite having to do Covid-19 tests repeatedly, Wang Min, a manager at a Guangzhou-based car chip maker, took a train trip to Wuhan last month, hoping to hire graduates from a top Chinese university for his company. Wang was late and came back empty-handed. "Students who will graduate from the school in July have already secured their offers," Wang said. "We plan to go on our talent hunts in August or September for students who will graduate next year," he added. The anecdote is bucking a trend,

  • Housekeepers of TikTok Are Sharing Their Smartest Cleaning Tips. Here Are Our Favorites

    In its short existence, TikTok has given us so much. From Ikea furniture flips to kitchen organizing...

  • Fed to hike by 75 basis points next week, Barclays says

    The Federal Reserve will hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points next week instead of the consensus 50 basis point move, due to the strong May consumer price index data that shows no sign that price pressures have peaked, said Jonathan Miller, senior U.S. economist at Barclays. "We think the U.S. central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively in June," Miller said in a note to clients. Miller said he has raised his estimate of the "terminal rate" - t

  • ADB approves up to $4.3 billion loan for Philppine railway project

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion for a railway project in the Philippines, a much-needed boost for its ageing rail infrastructure. From more than 1,100 kilometers (683.5 miles) prior to World War II, the Philippines had only 77 km of operational railway as of 2016, well behind other urban centres across Asia, government data shows. The 55-kilometre South Commuter Railway project is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date, the bank's vice president Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're near a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Report: Russell Westbrook expected to exercise $47M player option with Lakers

    At one point, Russell Westbrook returning to the Lakers next season was deemed impossible.

  • China is offering more than $15,000 in cash, along with 'spiritual rewards,' for tip-offs on threats to national security

    Chinese social media users warmly welcomed the move, with many saying that they would show their "full support" for the initiative.

  • James Corden is 'Honey Butter' with Tom Cruise in hilarious 'Top Gun’ skit

    James Corden joined Tom Cruise and other "Top Gun: Maverick” stars in a funny sketch parodying the movie on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."