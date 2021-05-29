Philippines protests China's 'illegal' South China Sea presence

FILE PHOTO: Chinese militia vessels spotted at Sabina Shoal in South China Sea
·2 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has protested China's continuing "illegal presence and activities" near an island in the South China Sea held by the Southeast Asian nation, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Manila lodged the diplomatic protest on Friday over the "incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels" in the vicinity of Thitu island.

It demanded its giant neighbour withdraw the vessels.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated over the months-long presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The Philippines says it believes the vessels were manned by militia, while Beijing has said they were fishing boats sheltering from bad weather.

"The Pag-asa Islands is an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Thitu, known as Pag-asa in the Philippines, is 451 km (280 miles) from the mainland and is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands it occupies in the Spratly archipelago.

China has built a mini-city with runways, hangars and surface-to-air-missiles in the Subi Reef about 25 km (15 miles) from Thitu.

This was at least the 84th diplomatic protest the Philippines has filed against China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.

An international tribunal that year invalidated China's expansive claim in the South China Sea, where about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims to various islands and features in the area.

Duterte shelved the favourable ruling and pursued a rapprochement with Beijing in exchange for pledges of billions of dollars of loans, aid and investment, much of which are pending.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • China is coming out strong after the pandemic — and U.S. economists are keeping watch

    China is "already in another mindset compared to the rest of the world,” said one macroeconomics analyst.

  • British aircraft carrier's maiden launch a 'message to China' ahead of massive war games

    Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the ship's captain, said the carrier's forthcoming voyage was "a hugely powerful statement".

  • As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

    As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from America and keep supply lines open. Already in recent years, the United States and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to try to reassure those members neighboring Russia that their partners will ride to the rescue should they come under attack.

  • Battleship diplomacy: Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China

    The maiden voyage of a new British aircraft carrier will seek to show allies that post-Brexit Britain is ready to defend Western interests and eager to see China respect international rules, the vessel's commander said. HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in NATO exercises in the Mediterranean this week, ahead of the eight-month voyage that will cross through the South China Sea in a signal to Beijing that sea lanes must remain open. The carrier is "a hugely powerful statement," Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the ship's commanding officer and captain told Reuters on deck off the Portuguese coast as F-35B fighter jets took off around him.

  • Belarus' Lukashenko claims economic sanctions could trigger 'another world war'

    Belarus' Lukashenko claims economic sanctions could trigger 'another world war'

  • The US Air Force wants to get rid of over 200 aircraft - here's what it wants to send to the boneyard

    The substantial proposed cuts to the Air Force's fleet include dozens of legacy fighter jets and attack aircraft.

  • ‘Extremely rare phenomenon’ reported among centuries-old cacti in Arizona desert

    A hint of crazy things to come may be playing out in the Arizona desert — and it involves a giant species of cacti.

  • Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

    Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil annually, said in a statement that the police had objected to the event because of social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings. For years, Hong Kong and Macao were the only cities in China where people were allowed to mark the 1989 anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement.

  • Taiwan's president said China interfered in and delayed its COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer-BioNTech

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet on Wednesday that Taiwan will "oppose attempts to exploit vaccine supply for political purposes."

  • Don’t eat this weird-looking chicken

    “Lesser prairie chicken” sounds like an insult. Actually, adding “lesser” to anything sounds a little insulting. “Lesser Lillian Stone” sounds like my imaginary identical twin, too boring and ugly for a name of her own. But the lesser prairie chicken isn’t an insult—it’s a funny-looking bird, and it’s in trouble. Fortunately, U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the little guy.

  • Manchin: Republican filibuster of Jan. 6 commission "unconscionable"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Friday said Senate Republicans' decision to vote against a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was "unconscionable" and "the betrayal of the oath we each take."The big picture: Manchin said in a statement on Thursday that Republicans had no excuse to vote against the Jan. 6 commission, saying they "continue to live in fear." He called the Jan. 6 Capitol riots a never-before-seen attack in U.S. history. "Not even during our nation's horrific Civil War did this happen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This commission passed the House with a bipartisan vote. The failed vote in the Senate had six brave Republicans, but that was four short of the 10 necessary to advance the legislation," Manchin said in a statement."Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with," he added."To the brave Capitol police officers who risk their lives every single day to keep us safe, the Capitol and congressional staff that work around the clock to keep Congress running, even the reporters who work hard to deliver congressional news to the American people and every American who watched in horror as our Capitol was attacked on January 6th — you deserve better.""I am sorry that my Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right."Catch up quick: Moderate Democratic Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who publicly oppose eliminating the filibuster — had pushed Senate Republicans to "find a path forward" on the commission so "our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again."Manchin said Thursday that he would not be willing to "destroy our government" by getting rid of the filibuster if Republicans blocked the commission, but added, "You have to have faith there's 10 good people."Situational awareness: The 10-person bipartisan commission would have focused on studying the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, and evaluating what may have provoked it.Only six Republican Senators voted in favor of the commission: Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Ben Sasse (Nebraska).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police Arrest Suspects in 3 Separate Robberies of Elderly Asians on Same Day in SF

    Authorities arrested three suspects connected to three separate robberies against elderly Asian people on the same day in San Francisco, the SFPD announced on Thursday. The first incident: The SFPD responded to a call for an attempted robbery against a 68-year-old Asian man at a bus stop at Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street in Japantown on May 14, according to CBS San Francisco. Authorities identified the suspect as Pete Vines, 24, on May 21.

  • U.S., China Trade Chiefs Hold ‘Candid’ Talks in First Call

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade.The trade chiefs spoke Thursday morning in Beijing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, and “conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect.”In a separate statement, the USTR said “Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern.”​The phone call is one of the few top-level meetings between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January and comes after top diplomats had an acrimonious meeting in Alaska in March. While both nations agreed on a partial trade deal in 2020, China and the U.S. still have tariffs on billions of dollars in trade in place, and China has never met the purchase commitments it made in that deal.The U.S. administration is reviewing its stance toward China and hasn’t made any major changes to the policies it inherited from former President Donald Trump, although there are increasing signs of the direction it will take. The White House’s top official for Asia said this week that the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as its government becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping.Read More: Biden’s Asia Czar Says Era of Engagement With China Is Over“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said Wednesday. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Trade StabilityIn contrast with much of the rest of the bilateral relationship, trade has been one of the less contentious issues recently. Ties have deteriorated over the past year or more on almost every other topic, with clashes over human-rights concerns including allegations of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang region; Taiwan; the crackdown in Hong Kong; Beijing’s purchases of oil from sanctioned Iran; and the long-running disputes over the South China and East China Seas.The trade deal should be seen in the context of “the overall U.S.-China trade, and economic relationship which is very, very challenging,” Tai told Reuters in an interview Wednesday. “The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large.”A blog affiliated with Chinese state media said that “there are still many differences between China and the United States and a breakthrough from the current situation requires more in-depth communication.” Still, the “stabilizing role of economic and trade cooperation in Sino-U.S. relations remains important,” according to Taoran Notes, which is a blog linked to the Economic Daily and was seen as an authoritative commentator on the trade talks in 2019.Tariff ReliefThe Liu-Tai call followed a staff-level phone discussion that took place Tuesday night Washington time, according to a person familiar with the planning for the meeting. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of tariff rollbacks as a necessary component of next steps in the relationship, the person said.The Biden administration so far has left in place tariffs affecting billions of dollars in trade that were imposed under Trump. Tai has pledged to build on the January 2020 trade pact, saying on May 5 that she respects the continuity of U.S. policy.However, despite the tariffs that the U.S. and China have in place, trade is actually growing, with Chinese imports from the U.S. hitting a record in March. China’s exports to the U.S. have been strong due to the pandemic, U.S. stimulus payments and an economic rebound.Neither side has any interest in “initiating a trade-off that would end the Trump-era tariffs,” according to Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels. “China sees the tariffs as illegal and hostile acts, while the Biden administration sees tariffs as a topic where they have nothing to win in terms of approval ratings, but everything to lose.”Tai has previously said she expects China to live up to the commitments it made in the trade deal reached under the Trump administration and that the Biden government is focused on enforcing existing trade agreements and rules.Although those purchase targets look out of reach, agricultural goods may still prove a bright spot, with China purchasing corn for delivery later in the season to meet a domestic shortfall and a banner year for U.S. imports still on the cards.The stock market initially gained on the news of the call but that didn’t last. The benchmark Chinese stock index was steady at the lunchtime break after rising as much as 1.1% in the morning session, while the offshore yuan was little changed at around the strongest level since 2018.Liu was the senior negotiator for the deal and served as the USTR counterpart during the tenure of former trade chief Robert Lighthizer. Under the agreement’s Trade Framework Group, the USTR and the Chinese counterpart are due to meet every six months to discuss implementation. The last time that happened was August 2020.(Updates with blog post, comment from analyst.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Friends' EP says cast wouldn't be all-white today, but has no regrets: 'What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black?'

    "I would have been insane not to hire those six actors," says director Kevin Bright.

  • Clippers look to avoid another playoff meltdown vs Mavericks

    The Dallas Mavericks are poised to add another chapter to the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff misery. With everyone in the NBA focused on fan misconduct, the Clippers find themselves in a familiar position after losing the first two games at Staples Center. Now, as the best-of-seven series shifts to the Lone Star State, the Mavericks can deliver a potentially decisive blow in Game 3 on Friday night.

  • In Colorado's mountains, expect limits and get reservations

    This year, it feels like a huge "no vacancy" sign hangs on the Colorado mountains.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Now more than ever, public land managers are taking steps to limit human impacts on the environment, particularly in the spots most easily accessed from Denver.Popular hiking destinations, including Brainard Lake and Mount Evans, now need advanced reservations.Dispersed camping locations in the national forests are starting to require reservations, other areas are being converted to day-use only and large swaths remain closed from forest fires.The Bureau of Land Management is limiting camping in some areas to particular sites.And locations in Boulder County and elsewhere soon may impose bans to prevent long-term squatters.What's happening: The pandemic lockdowns led to a crush of outdoor adventurers in 2020 — a 200% spike in some areas of Colorado, forest officials say — and it is expected to continue this year.But the broader trend driving increasing closures is the population boom in Colorado and the limited land for outdoor recreation, this continues a trend to limit impacts to outdoor areas to deal with the .What they're saying: "No closure is taken lightly," Donna Nemeth with the U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Region tells Axios. But the influx of crowds demands a new approach. "They needed to take action, first to protect the resources but also to protect employees and visitors."Be smart: The key this year is to plan ahead, research what areas are open and be prepared with alternatives that match capability levels, says Kate Miyamoto at the Bureau of Land Management in Denver. Public land officials also encourage people to learn about the principles of "leave no trace" and follow them.The bottom line: "It's not that there are no places to visit," says Nemeth. "It's that until it's safe to open some of the more popular spots, we're requesting people try a new area."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NYC activists raise $80,000 and create ‘care fair’ for AAPI community

    Two young activists reached out to New York’s elderly AAPI community and created a unique “care fair” to support them with resources like self-defense courses, health screenings, and even puppy therapy Michelle Tran and Kenji Jones were disturbed by the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, so they created the AAPI Care Fair

  • Federal lawsuit filed against convicted Tulare Co. sergeant, sheriff's department

    Three weeks ago, a jury found 47-year-old former sheriff's sergeant Richard Ramirez guilty of multiple domestic violence-related crimes against three victims, including Ramirez's girlfriend from 2011 to 2018.

  • Sixers take immediate action on fan who poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook

    The Philadelphia 76ers take action on the fan who poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook.

  • Backlash over Minsk incident takes Belarus airline to the brink

    The international response to the grounding of a Ryanair jet in Belarus and arrest of a dissident on the flight has delivered a heavy blow to state-run airline Belavia and its expansion plans. Only last month Belavia took delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX as part of its strategy to offer more transit flights via Belarusian capital Minsk. Since the forced landing of Sunday's flight in Minsk, most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned its flights.