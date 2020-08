MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Monday reported 6,958 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily case increase in the Southeast Asian country, taking its tally of cases to 136,638.

A Health Ministry bulletin also reported 24 more fatalities, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 2,293.

The Philippines has the highest number of confirmed cases in Southeast Asia and is second to Indonesia in deaths.





(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Alison Williams)