Philippines reenact crucifixion on Good Friday
Holy Week continues with Good Friday, the holiday in which Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have also achieved this feat, but Arnault is the first non-American to do it.
Americans Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris withdrew from the 87th Masters during the opening round on Thursday.Na pulled out due to illness on Thursday after playing the first nine holes at 4-over par 40 while Zalatoris withdrew due to an unspecified injury before starting his round.
Axiom Space is getting ready to launch its second private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), applying valuable lessons learned from the company’s inaugural crew experience as it prepares for its own space station in low Earth orbit.
The defence forces of Ukraine, which include the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, make tremendous efforts to hold back the Russian offensive on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.
In these days of continuing high inflation, many Americans are wondering if there will be any more government stimulus payments in their futures. While the federal government hasn't passed any new...
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
American and European leaders are celebrating Finland's membership into NATO. But that change won't make a difference in the fight against Russia.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses the big names appearing at the the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, as the tournament tees off.
The yellow caps indicate that the soda is kosher, or fit, to drink on the Jewish holiday of Passover. It's made with sucrose instead of corn syrup.
Oklahoma AG dismisses charges against former state Rep. Terry O'Donnell
The Colombian singer took to Instagram on Thursday to shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover, revealing that the image went through many retouches
Fred Couples reeled off four birdies in six holes on the back nine at age 63 to make a thrilling run up the leaderboard in Thursday's opening round of the Masters."The 71 is a great score for a 33-year-old or a 63-year-old," said Couples after his best opening round since 2014.
"To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool."
STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (April 5) that Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut but could pull out if they risked being cut off. "For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there." Zelenskiy appeared to be referring to the idea of withdrawing. Ukrainian military commanders have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut and other cities prior to an anticipated counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months. Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk province, has proven one of the bloodiest and longest battles of Russia's invasion. Kyiv's forces have held out against a Russian onslaught with heavy losses on both sides. The city has been reduced to ruins after months of fighting. However, Ukraine's deputy defence minister later said the situation at the front was “completely under control” despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities.Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. Zelenskiy made the comments on a visit to Poland, where he thanked the country for its "historic" help in rallying Western support for Ukraine. During his visit, Poland announced it would send an additional 10 MiG fighter jets to Kyiv.The country has provided vital weaponry to Kyiv since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees. It's also played a big role in persuading Western allies to supply battle tanks and other heavy weapons to Kyiv.
The Biden Administration, along with guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency, will propose the toughest rules ever implemented on vehicle emissions in the U.S. These regulations would put the country on par with other nations who have already pledged aggressive timelines to significantly reduce emissions within the next decade.
Singer Karol G is calling out GQ Mexico magazine over the image of her on their most recent cover, which she says does not accurately depict her face or body.
A woman became a honky-tonk hero when she humanely removed an opossum from Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas
Hot off her successful stint as a staff writer on Amazon Prime’s hit show, Swarm, Malia Obama, 24, is finding major success in Hollywood. The oldest daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama is getting a boost in her career, thanks to Donald Glover. The Atlanta star formed a new production company, Gilga, and he’s […]