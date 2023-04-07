Philippines reenact crucifixion on Good Friday

Reuters Videos

STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (April 5) that Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut but could pull out if they risked being cut off. "For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there." Zelenskiy appeared to be referring to the idea of withdrawing. Ukrainian military commanders have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut and other cities prior to an anticipated counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months. Bakhmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk province, has proven one of the bloodiest and longest battles of Russia's invasion. Kyiv's forces have held out against a Russian onslaught with heavy losses on both sides. The city has been reduced to ruins after months of fighting. However, Ukraine's deputy defence minister later said the situation at the front was “completely under control” despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities.Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. Zelenskiy made the comments on a visit to Poland, where he thanked the country for its "historic" help in rallying Western support for Ukraine. During his visit, Poland announced it would send an additional 10 MiG fighter jets to Kyiv.The country has provided vital weaponry to Kyiv since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees. It's also played a big role in persuading Western allies to supply battle tanks and other heavy weapons to Kyiv.