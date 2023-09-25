Philippines to remove barrier placed by China in South China Sea - national security advisor

Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictured near the Scarborough Shoal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will take "all appropriate actions to cause the removal of barriers" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the country's national security advisor, Eduardo M. Año, said on Monday.

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of placing a floating barrier in the Scarborough Shoal and said it would protect the rights of its fishermen.

"We condemn the installation of floating barriers by Chinese coast guard," Año said in a statement.

"The placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen," he added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond to requests for comment.

China claims 90% of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Beijing seized the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and forced fishermen from the Philippines to travel further for smaller catches.

