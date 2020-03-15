CORRECTED-Philippines reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 29 new cases

(Corrects American national's age in second paragraph)

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded three additional coronavirus deaths and 29 new cases, bringing the domestic tally of infections to 140, as authorities placed the entire capital Manila under "community quarantine" for about a month beginning Sunday.

The latest deaths include an 86-year-old American male with travel history from the United States and South Korea, the Department of Health said in an advisory.

The other two are both Filipinos.

In total, 11 people have died from the virus in the country, a Reuters tally shows.

Domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Metro Manila is now restricted, while stringent measures to contain or prevent local transmission have been imposed in other parts of the Southeast Asian country. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz)