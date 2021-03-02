Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Philippines
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.

The Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, an important milestone for a country among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Asia, but the discovery of another variant could complicate its recovery effort.

"While there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease, the pattern of mutations within this variant suggests higher transmissibility and may have an impact on vaccine efficacy," the health ministry said in a statement.

Of the six cases with the South African variant, three were detected locally and two were Filipinos returning from overseas. The origin of the other case was still being verified.

The Philippines has so far found 87 cases with the more transmissible variant.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would lift restrictions on businesses and public transport in the capital Manila once the government has secured 20 to 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Although the Philippines has been in talks with most major manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines to buy a combined 161 million doses, it has struggled to conclude deals, while stiff competition has tightened supply.

Its first shipment of 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday was a donation from China, part of which will be used to inoculate military personnel.

It is expecting delivery of 1 million more doses of Sinovac shots this month, which according to a Brazil institute is effective against the British and South African variants.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Virus mutation

    Videographic illustrating how a virus mutates. Several coronavirus variants with the potential to be more transmissible have caused global concern over whether existing vaccines will still protect the world from a virus that is constantly mutating.

  • First cases of Brazil covid variant detected in UK

    UK health officials say six cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in Brazil have been found in Britain.Three people tested positive for the variant in Scotland and another three in England, including one person who authorities have been unable to trace.The P.1 variant shares some mutations with a variant first identified in South Africa, and there are fears it could be more contagious and resistant to vaccines.First detected in the jungle city of Manuas, it is said to have been responsible for a devastating second wave there, during which hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies.Susan Hopkins is from Public Health England:"So, this P.1 variant is more transmissible than the original strains we saw from this virus. It is likely to have more antigenic change and therefore increase the risk of reinfections. And while we don't know the response to vaccine yet, we are concerned that we don't have spread of this that may impact on our vaccine programme."One of the English cases is yet to be identified because the individual who took the test did not complete their registration card.Health officials are now scrambling to track that person down.They're appealing for everyone who took a test on February 12 or 13, but did not receive their result to contact authorities.The other English and Scottish cases have all been linked to people who recently travelled abroad.Late last year Britain detected a more transmissible variant of coronavirus that is believed to have originated near London.The so-called Kent variant led to a sharp rise in cases in the country and has spread worldwide.

  • Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff

    The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff. President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night he had approved a recommendation to fire Marichu Mauro, revoke her retirement benefits and disqualify her from public office for life. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said at the time that the unidentified victim had returned to Philippines and that it was trying to reach her amid an investigation.

  • Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

    Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday. Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland. Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area that had a history of travel to Brazil.

  • CDC ‘deeply concerned’ after decline of Covid cases and deaths stalls, as states relax restrictions

    Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has revealed she’s “deeply concerned” after the decline Covid-19 cases and deaths stalled amid new variants spreading through the United States. “I remain deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic,” she said during a White House coronavirus briefing on Monday. The CDC has closely monitored Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths since the start of the pandemic to determine the course of the novel virus.

  • WHO: 'Premature,' 'unrealistic' COVID-19 will end soon

    A senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death. The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program. “If we’re smart, we can finish with the hospitalizations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic” by the end of the year, he said at media briefing.

  • Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems

    The Philippine government launched a vaccination campaign on Monday to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Cabinet officials, along with health workers and military and police personnel, were among the first to be vaccinated at six hospitals in Metropolitan Manila, after the arrival Sunday of 600,000 doses of vaccine donated by China. At the state-run Philippine General Hospital in Manila, hospital director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi was inoculated first in a televised event and was followed by Cabinet and Department of Health officials.

  • Family says they were kicked off flight to NYC because baby wasn't wearing mask

    A member of the Orthodox Jewish family kicked off the plane said he believes they were singled out and disputes the airline's claims that other members of the family weren't wearing masks.

  • Southeast Asian ministers aim to encourage Myanmar talks as crisis intensifies

    The talks will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar. The coup on Feb. 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's military they are appalled by the violence.

  • White House confirms Chicago US Attorney John Lausch to stay for now

    The White House waited until the eleventh hour before publicly confirming Sunday that Chicago’s top federal prosecutor will not be forced to resign as originally planned. “In very limited exceptions, including the Northern District of Illinois, the administration has opted not to seek new candidates for U.S. Attorney positions at this time,” a White House spokesman said in a statement Sunday ...

  • Saudi U.N. envoy: U.S. report on Khashoggi does not prove accusations

    Saudi Arabia's U.N. ambassador said on Monday a U.S. intelligence report that implicated the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had presented no firm evidence. Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, for which eight people were jailed in Saudi Arabia last year, but has said he bears ultimate responsibility because it happened on his watch.

  • Philippines receives Chinese vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

    The Philippines received its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday in a shipment donated by China, a day before its inoculation drive is due to begin, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not be among the first to be vaccinated. Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year. But Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

  • Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccine after delays

    The Philippines received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. A Chinese military transport aircraft carrying 600,000 doses of vaccine donated by China arrived in an air base in the capital. President Rodrigo Duterte and top Cabinet officials expressed relief and thanked Beijing for the the vaccine from China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in a televised ceremony.

  • Royal Caribbean will be 'first' to offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over 16 vaccinated.

  • Dozens felt 3.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled Oklahoma on Sunday, geologists say

    The temblor hit Sunday afternoon.

  • Over 300 Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate With Asian American Federation in NYC

    Hundreds of people gathered at a rally organized by the Asian American Federation (AAF) in New York City to denounce the rising number of anti-Asian attacks. Over 300 New Yorkers joined the city’s elected officials and community leaders at the Rise Up Against Asian Hate rally held at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan on Saturday, according to CBS News. “We need to make sure that we are not fighting racism with more racism,” (D-NY) Rep. Grace Meng said.

  • 500 stolen bike donations recovered in East Bay

    GOOD NEWS! A stolen shipping container filled with donated bikes that were going to be shipped to Africa has been found.

  • Prince Charles Has Redefined the Role of the Prince of Wales

    He's the UK's longest-serving second-in-command.

  • Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out

    In a message shared on Instagram from his hospital bed, Ray Fisher thanked the first responders who saved his life just days after being shot by two suspects who stole two of the star’s dogs.

  • New U.S. COVID-19 cases plateau after steep drops

    The United States reported a 3% decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, a much smaller drop than in the previous six weeks, as health officials warned that progress against the global pandemic was stalling.Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said she was deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic. “These data are evidence that our recent declines appear to be stalling, stalling at over 70,000 cases a day. With these new statistics, I am really worried about reports that states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19."This news comes as the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced an increase in global COVID-19 cases for the first time in 7 weeks. “Some of it appears to be due to relaxing of public health measures, continued circulation of variants and people letting down their guard. Vaccines will help to save lives. But, if countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake."He noted that Ghana and the Ivory Coast became the first countries on Monday to begin vaccinating people with doses supplied by COVAX, the international program to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries.But he also criticized rich countries for hoarding vaccine doses, saying that it was in everyone's interest for vulnerable people to be protected around the world."It's regrettable that some countries continue to prioritize vaccinating younger healthier adults at lower risk of diseases in their own populations, ahead of health workers and older people elsewhere."Meanwhile, the WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan added that while it is too early to say that the virus was under control, the global fight against COVID-19 is in a better state now than it was 10 weeks ago before the vaccine rollout began.