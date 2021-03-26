Philippines reports record 9,838 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Friday logged 9,838 new coronavirus infections, its highest number of new daily cases.

The country has seen record new cases in three of the past five days, while the infections reported in the past 10 days accounted for a tenth of its total of 702,856 cases.

The ministry said deaths have increased to 13,149, after 54 more casualties were recorded on Friday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes

    A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday. Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade."

  • German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

    One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimanns are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic.

  • India locks down some towns as coronavirus cases hit five-month high

    Authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in western India as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed on Thursday. The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, data showed.

  • The #1 Reason Why You Shouldn’t Eat Avocado

    If you've graduated from avocado toast to avocado smoothies, avocado mac 'n' cheese, and avocado-topped pizza, you may have taken this trendy, fat-filled fruit a little too far. The number one reason why you shouldn't eat avocado is that you may be eating too much avocado.The Hass Avocado Board has a name for folks like you: "Super avocado shoppers." Super avocado-purchasing households spend $26 or more annually on avocados and make up 70% of all avocado purchases. So odds are that if you eat avocados, you're eating a lot of avocados.It's hard to find reasons not to join the avocado-obsessed when you consider the scientific research—and thousands of articles—touting the health benefits of avocado. For example, one oft-cited study, a 2013 analysis of data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), found that people who regularly eat avocados have better diet quality and nutrient intake than others, lower body weight, lower BMI (body mass index), lower intake of added sugars, higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and a lower risk of metabolic syndrome.So, what's not to love about this creamy, delicious heart-healthy fat, the base for our beloved guac and the fat foundation of so many recipes? The answer: too much of a good thing.While avocados are nutritious, rich in fiber, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, they are quite calorie-dense. The recommended serving size is just a third of a fruit, but how often do you mash just a third on your toast or top your salad with just a few slices? Most restaurants serve at least half a fruit, often a whole avocado.Having avocado several times a day and/or adding avocado to meals that already contain fats, can easily add up to more calories and fat grams than you are aware of. When you bring more calories into your body than it burns off in a day, those extra calories will be stored as fat—even if they are healthy calories.Consuming too many calories can increase your risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and coronary artery disease. A standard avocado contains 322 calories. For perspective, that's more calories than a McDonald's hamburger. And if you're eating your avocado in guacamole, realize that you may be consuming more than one avocado and its calorie equivalent or more in fried tortilla chips.Even eating "healthy foods" can turn into an unhealthy practice if you overeat them, says dietitian-nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein, RD, author of You Can Drop It! How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails&Chocolate—And You Can Too! "I always thought sushi was a healthy choice until I recognized that sushi is the carb equal to several slices of bread," she says. (For more surprising comparisons, Muhlstein shares more in 7 Worst "Healthy" Foods You’re Eating, According to a Dietitian.)Muhlstein doesn't emphasize healthy fats as a weight-loss strategy in her book or to her clients. "Because they are so calorie-dense, they should not be the main focus of how you eat," she says. "Fill your plate with veggies most, protein at every meal, fiber-filled carbs, and flavorful accessories and you'll be in great shape to lose weight."For more tips from Mulhstein and other people in the know check out 17 Healthy Eating Habits to Start Today, According to Our Medical Experts.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

    Moderna informed Canadian officials that the delay was due to a "backlog in its quality assurance process", Anita Anand said, adding that the company assured the remaining doses will be shipped no later than Thursday next week. Canada was set to receive 846,000 doses from Moderna this week, of which 255,600 were delivered on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters. "Once Moderna's final quality assurance process has been completed, the doses will be released for shipment."

  • AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

    AstraZeneca insisted that its COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection even after counting additional illnesses in its U.S. study, as the drugmaker responded to concerns raised by American officials in an unusually public rebuke that threatened to further erode confidence in the shot. In a late-night news release Wednesday, AstraZeneca said it had analyzed more data from that study and concluded the vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% it had reported earlier in the week. Earlier this week, an independent panel that oversees the U.S. trial of the vaccine had accused AstraZeneca of cherry-picking data to tout the protection offered by its shot.

  • Ukraine daily coronavirus cases, deaths rise to records

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine registered a record daily high of 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday. The previous high of 16,294 cases was on Nov. 28. Stepanov said in Facebook post a record 363 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 342 cases on Tuesday.

  • Biden continues to use Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy. But he's made one key change.

    As the Biden White House grapples with unaccompanied migrant children at the border, it’s unclear when the administration will end Title 42.

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Ships stuck at the Suez Canal are considering a detour thousands of miles around Africa because of the container vessel blocking the way

    Shipping companies would face massive costs and weeks-long delays if they opt to abandon the Suez Canal and journey round the southern tip of Africa.

  • Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan's arsenal of war

    Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation, as Washington searches for a responsible exit after decades of war. The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanics’ workshops for little money, are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.

  • UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

    British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens’ everyday lives. The House of Commons voted to extend the powers until September, and approved the government's road map for gradually easing Britain's strict coronavirus lockdown over the next three months. The Coronavirus Act, passed a year ago as Britain went into lockdown, brought in a wide range of temporary health, economic and social powers to deal with the pandemic.

  • Interior designers reveal 10 things you should get rid of to create a more peaceful space

    Making a home more relaxing doesn't have to mean a total makeover. Getting rid of a few unnecessary things can make a space much more peaceful.

  • Georgia police arrest Black lawmaker for knocking as Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting restrictions

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law a new law to restrict voting access in the state, shortly after the Republican-led legislature passed it along party lines. Georgia voted for President Biden in November, then elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a January runoff election. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," Kemp said. The Atlantic's Adam Serwer had an alternate explanation. Republicans lost presidential and senatorial elections in Georgia so they changed the rules to make it harder for black people to vote. It's no more complicated than that. The law doesn't make it harder to cheat; it is a form of cheating, a word that understates the malice of it. https://t.co/cnRWpp6czI — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) March 25, 2021 The new law makes it harder to request and drop off absentee ballots, changes early voting hours, replaces the elected secretary of state as head of the state election board with an appointee of the legislature, and gives that board the power to remove and replace county election officials. "That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta," The Associated Press reports. The law also "bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people in line to vote." "As always, the burden of these changes falls most heavily on voters of color — those the Voting Rights Act was designed to protect,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. As Kemp was signing the law behind closed doors, state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested by Capitol police for knocking. Cannon, a Black woman who represents Atlanta, was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She faces 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted, AP reports. “Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021 Cannon "was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest," George State Police spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door." Tamara Stevens, an activist who was with Cannon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cannon was not being disruptive or disrespectful. "She knew he was signing a bill that would affect all Georgians — why would he hide behind closed doors?" Stevens said. "This isn't a monarchy." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?At least 111 Texans died from February winter storm, mostly due to hypothermia, state says5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human-Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human-rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human-rights think tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world because of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report on the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • The officer who helped catch serial killer John Wayne Gacy says the police need to be held accountable in cases like George Floyd's death

    "You can't put people out there that are jeopardizing the public's safety," former police office Michael Albrecht told Insider.