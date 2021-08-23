Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

Chapel turned COVID-19 ward amid rising COVID-19 infections in the Philippines
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region.

The region, an urban sprawl containing the capital, Manila, and 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, had been subject to strict lockdown measures which were relaxed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-relax-coronavirus-curbs-capital-region-2021-08-19 for 10 days from Aug. 21 to allow more businesses to operate.

"Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. "It would be more effective if restrictions were loosened a bit and if lockdowns were more targeted".

Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

Authorities have for several weeks attributed the current rise in cases to the Delta variant, but genome sequencing capacity in the Philippines is limited, with only a few thousand samples processed weekly.

On Monday, the country's genome centre said it had detected an additional 466 Delta variant cases, bringing the number of people confirmed to be carrying the variant to 1,273.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 1.86 million COVID-19 cases, the statement said, a fifth of which were detected over the last 40 days. Nearly 32,000 people in the Philippines have died with COVID-19, according to official data.

The number of active cases in the country increased to a four-month high of 130,350, the statement added. Of those recently tested, one in four tested positive, it said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by James Pearson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hilary Duff opens up about COVID symptoms after catching Delta variant

    She's currently suffering with a range of symptoms

  • Vaccinated Philippine workers can enter Hong Kong from Aug 30, says minister

    Filipino workers who have been vaccinated in the Philippines will be allowed to enter Hong Kong from Aug. 30, Manila's labour minister said on Sunday. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said Hong Kong has agreed to let overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who received COVID-19 vaccines in their home country come and work provided they can present vaccine cards issued by the Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine. The agreement should benefit some 3,000 workers waiting to be deployed to Hong Kong, Bello said in a statement.

  • Taiwan's president receives domestically developed vaccine

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of the island's domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching its rollout to the public. The vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was given emergency approval by regulators in July using a shortcut that prompted fierce opposition from parts of Taiwan's medical and scientific community. Instead, they compared the level of antibodies that Medigen's vaccine was able to generate with that of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has been approved by many governments and has undergone the full three stages of clinical trials.

  • Pacquiao says 'may not' return to ring after Ugas upset

    Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

  • Good, bad, worse: It’s time for Manny Pacquiao to walk away

    Good, bad, worse: It's time for Manny Pacquiao to walk away from the sport he has dominated for a quarter century.

  • Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity'

    Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs. For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed. On July 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700.

  • A woman gave birth to a baby girl aboard a US Air Force evacuation flight from Afghanistan

    The woman and her baby girl are in good condition after being born on a US Air Force C-17, according to a tweet from the Air Mobility Command.

  • Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic COVID-19 vaccine

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot whose approval critics say has been rushed. The health ministry last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's COVID-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries. Tsai, who had held off using vaccines from Moderna Inc or AstraZeneca Plc, the current mainstay of Taiwan's vaccination programme, received her Medigen shot at a hospital in central Taipei, demonstrating her confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

  • Yordenis Ugas upsets Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision

    Judges had it 116-112 twice and 115-113 for Ugas, who is now 27-5 and was a 4-1 underdog.

  • College students on high COVID alert ahead of return to campus

    With the Delta variant surging, college students are not ready to resume campus life as normal, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll.Why it matters: For four-year students who enrolled in 2019-20, there is just one year remaining to enjoy something resembling a regular college experience.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Out of a list of activities that included going to an indoor party, dancing with others, and close conversations without masks,

  • American Airlines deploys planes to help with evacuation in Afghanistan

    The airline said it “is proud to fulfill its duty to help the U.S. military scale this humanitarian and diplomatic rescue mission.”

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.

  • Panic buying in Vietnam's largest city before tighter COVID-19 lockdown

    Vietnam's plan to prohibit residents of Ho Chi Minh City from leaving their homes from Monday has triggered panic buying in the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak. The scramble for purchases is hurting efforts in the nation's largest city to contain the spiralling COVID-19 outbreak, said the official Vietnam News Agency. Long queues of people were seen outside markets and shelves at supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City were emptying on Saturday, witnesses and state media said.

  • Tennessee flash floods kill 22 with dozens missing

    The death toll is expected to rise after record-breaking rainfall triggered widespread flooding.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, social security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed -WHO director-general

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated. If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during avisit to Budapest. "In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all," Ghebreyesus told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

  • As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters

    The message is in sharp contrast to the chaos in parts of Kabul since the Islamist militants swept in last Sunday after a lightning conquest of Afghanistan. Getting their message across has proved harder since the Taliban conquered Afghanistan than it was when they were fighting an insurgency against foreign and U.S.-backed local armed forces.

  • Afghan woman delivers baby aboard evacuation aircraft

    An Afghan mother gave birth to a child while on board a U.S. military aircraft carrying out evacuations.

  • Vikings waive two more players

    The Vikings waived WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin.

  • Iconic Celtics center Bill Russell selling his longtime home on Washington’s Mercer Island

    The impressive digs come with a special perk.