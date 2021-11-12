Philippines to require vaccination for employees working on-site

FILE PHOTO: Cinemas in Metro Manila reopen for the first time since pandemic
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - People coming to work in offices in the Philippines will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested frequently, the president's office said on Friday, as the country battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks.

A little over a quarter of the Philippines' 110 million population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government says there are enough stocks available and has been urging people to take the shots.

The new rules for in-office employees will take effect from Dec. 1, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. Roque said employees who have not taken the shots even though vaccines are available in their area would be required to undergo tests at their own expense.

Public transportation services will be required to have their employees fully inoculated as a condition to continue their operations, he said.

Public and private establishments may refuse entry and deny services to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, except in cases of emergency, he added.

The slow pace of vaccinations is complicating government efforts to fully reopen the economy and get growth back up. People in some of the far-flung provinces are hesitant to take the shots, officials said.

"The greater challenge is how we can get the jabs to the arms of as many Filipinos as soon as possible," Carlito Galvez, who handles the government's vaccine procurement, said at a vaccine forum.

To ramp up its vaccine roll-out, the government will hold a three-day mass inoculation drive from Nov. 29 to immunise 15 million people.

The Philippines has reported more than 2.8 million COVID-19 infections and close to 45,000 deaths, among the highest in the Southeast Asian region.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cop26 reveals limits of Biden’s promise to ‘lead by example’ on climate crisis

    US declined to join promise to end coal mining and to compensate poor countries for climate damage. Critics ask, is that leadership? Critics say Joe Biden has not pushed for the dramatic changes that are necessary to prevent catastrophic global heating. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian The crucial UN climate talks in Scotland have produced landmark commitments to phase out coalmining, to call time on the internal combustion engines and to compensate poorer countries for damage caused by th

  • U.S. journalist Danny Fenster jailed for 11 years in Myanmar

    A Myanmar military court sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison Friday, his employer Frontier Myanmar announced after a closed hearing in Yangon.Details: The 37-year-old Frontier Myanmar managing editor was found guilty of "breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military,"per the BBC. He's also facing further charges of sedition and terrorism.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. S

  • Indonesia’s Religious Leaders Say Crypto is Illegal for Muslims

    The National Ulema Council (MUI) in Indonesia has revealed that cryptocurrency is illegal for Muslims but could be traded as commodities if they abide by Shariah law and demonstrate clear benefits.

  • Not out of the woods: COVID cases rising in Western Europe

    Santa won't be getting his traditional welcome in the Dutch city of Utrecht this year. The ceremonial head of Carnival celebrations in Germany's Cologne had to bow out because he tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly two years into a global health crisis that has killed more than 5 million people, infections are again sweeping across parts of Western Europe, a region with relatively high vaccination rates and good health care systems but where lockdown measures are largely a thing of the past.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * People who are still not vaccinated as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in Germany must understand they have a duty to the rest of society to protect others, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. * Austria is days away from placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on lockdown, as daily infections are at a record high and intensive-care units are increasingly strained, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. * Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined on Friday an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter.

  • Top high school football playoff games this week

    A look at the top high school football playoff games in the Southland this week: Birmingham vs. Lincoln and Sierra Canyon vs. Vista Murrieta.

  • 15 People Share What They Hid From Their Bosses While Working From Home

    These WFH secrets range from big (a pandemic baby!) to small (working on the toilet).

  • Pelosi warns of climate change dangers for women

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led a Democratic congressional delegation at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow Tuesday, said women around the world are more exposed to climate change’s negative impact.

  • Japan's Toshiba announces plan to split into three firms

    Toshiba's board has approved a plan to split the storied Japanese conglomerate into three companies, it announced Friday, following tension with shareholders and a controversial takeover offer.

  • Gennadiy Golovkin, Ryota Murata agree to fight on Dec. 29 in Japan

    Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata have agreed to fight on Dec. 29 in Japan.

  • Russian envoy says Moscow won’t invade Ukraine — unless provoked

    Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador said Thursday that Moscow will never invade Ukraine unless it is first provoked by its neighbor or someone else, then cited what he called many threats from Ukraine and provocative actions by U.S. warships in the Black Sea.

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Chris Christie Dishes on What Turned Him Off Working for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Chris Christie withdrew from consideration to be Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2018, multiple outlets reported it was for family considerations and that the ex-governor was not officially offered the gig.But that may not be the full story. In his new book, Republican Rescue, due out next week from Threshold Editions and obtained by The Daily Beast, Christie claims that he was, indeed, offered the powerful position—

  • White House Mocks 'Active Imagination' That Trump's Still Conducting Foreign Policy

    The former president claimed he was sending his "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border. The White House said he doesn't have one.

  • Column: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president

    If it seems like Kamala Harris has vanished, it's because she's doing her job of not upstaging President Biden.

  • Appeals court temporarily blocks House access to Trump's White House records in Jan. 6 probe

    A three-judge appeals panel temporarily blocked House access to Trump's records Thursday while the case is argued.

  • Trump's Manhattan highway sign is being taken down

    A NY assembly member and Trump critic called for it to be taken down. The NY transport department said the Trump Org.'s contract wouldn't be renewed.

  • Houthi Rebels Storm U.S. Embassy in Yemen, Take Hostages

    Houthi rebels have stormed the American embassy in Yemen and taken hostages.

  • Jordan on Durham indictments: 'We told you so'

    Rep. Jim Jordan had a message for those who pushed the anti-Trump dossier amid recent indictments out of the Durham investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe: “We told you so.”