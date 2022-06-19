Philippines: Sara Duterte sworn in as vice-president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leo Sands - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
  • Sara Duterte
    Philippine lawyer and politician
Image shows Sara Duterte being sworn in
Sara Duterte took the oath standing beside her parents, including her father President Rodrigo Duterte

The eldest daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been sworn in as vice-president.

Sara Duterte vowed to unite the Philippines at a ceremony in Davao.

It was there that the 44-year-old took over from her father as the city's mayor over a decade ago - before pursuing a career in national politics.

She took the oath beside her running mate, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, who will soon replace her father as president.

"The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," Ms Duterte said.

Her six-year term in office alongside Ferdinand Marcos Junior will formally begin on 30 June.

As candidates in May's elections the pair shored up historic landslide victories by forging a powerful alliance and running on a message of unity that helped many of their allies win power elsewhere in government too.

In the Philippines, the president and vice-president are elected separately.

Mr Duterte is a controversial "strongman" figure who came to power in 2016 promising to reduce crime and fix the country's drug crisis.

But critics say that during his five years in power, Mr Duterte has encouraged police to carry out thousands of extrajudicial killings of suspects in what he has called his "war on drugs".

The International Criminal Court has called for a formal probe into the thousands of killings that happened during the deadly crackdown.

Mr Duterte had initially said he would stand as vice-president, before changing his mind last month and announcing his retirement from politics.

On Sunday he stood beside his daughter as she was sworn in to the new role.

Ferdinand Marcos Junior - known by the nickname Bongbong - also attended the ceremony. Like his future vice-president, he too is the son of a former Philippines leader.

His disgraced father, with whom he shares a name, was driven from power as the country's dictator in a 1986 uprising.

Bongbong's election means that the Marcos family will now return after 36 years to power at the Malacañang - or presidential palace.

The Marcos family has never apologised for the abuses of the old dictatorship, nor given back much of the treasure they are accused of stealing from the national purse.

You might be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president

    Sara Duterte, daughter of the outgoing Philippine populist president, has taken her oath on Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory

  • Sara Duterte, daughter of outgoing Philippine president, takes oath as vice president

    Philippine vice-president-elect Sara Duterte won in a landslide despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects killed.

  • Bank of Japan Should Stick to Easing Policy, PM Kishida Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Bank of Japan’s policy of monetary easing should remain on track for now, considering the negative impact a change would have on smaller companies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsPutin May Win in Ukraine, But t

  • Biden urges China, other major economies to step up climate action, as US and EU join global methane cuts pledge

    US President Joe Biden pressed a gathering of the world's major economies, including China, to step up climate action on Friday, as his government unveiled new plans to combat methane emissions. At a virtual convening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, Biden urged delegates to ramp up investment in clean energies, accelerate efforts to decarbonise the automotive and shipping industries, and improve energy security. "[Let's] challenge ourselves to do more, because we can," Biden

  • Biden Aide Says Inflation Fight Can Advance If Congress Helps

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingA top economic adviser to President Joe Biden said he’s hopef

  • Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president

    Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was sworn in as the country's 15th vice president on Sunday, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign. "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," she said in an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her. Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country's president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Crashing A Lot

    Who oh who will save us?

  • Elon Musk lays out plans at meeting with Twitter staff

    Elon Musk held an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees this week, fielding questions and sharing his vision for the company. Financial growth, bots, and free speech were some of the key topics he weighed in on. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins anchors Michelle Miller and Elaine Quijano to discuss Twitter's potential future.

  • Brewers unveil their new alternate City Connect uniforms with homages to Milwaukee

    The baby-blue jerseys feature the nickname "Brew Crew" emblazoned on the front and MKE hats.

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final

    Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Coach Jared Bednar called it “as close to perfect of a game as you can get from your players.”

  • Suspect Kerry Endsley, Accused Of Pointing Gun At 2 Hikers In Jefferson County

    A man was in the midst of apparently attempting to kidnap two hikers -- husband and wife -- on Friday morning in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area when law enforcement showed up.

  • 'People are starving and thirsty': As the US sends aid to Ukraine, some say it's not flowing fast enough

    The Biden administration says it's trying to balance the dire needs in Ukraine with good oversight as it doles out US humanitarian assistance.

  • Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines VP

    STORY: "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," she said in an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her.Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country's president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.Marcos, the son and namesake of the disgraced dictator driven from power in a 1986 uprising, also took part in the inauguration ceremony attended by Duterte-Carpio's relatives, allies and supporters.They both scored landslide victories, with overwhelming margins not seen in decades, forging a crucial alliance and running on a message of unity that also helped many allies win seats in the legislature and local government positions.Like her father, Duterte-Carpio trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 when she was voted in as her father's vice mayor in Davao, 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital Manila.She had initially wanted to be a doctor but instead pursued her political career and in 2010 succeeded her father to become the first female mayor of Davao."If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call ... I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress," said Duterte-Carpio, who will also serve as Marcos' education secretary.

  • Amber Heard says she's 'terrified' that Johnny Depp will sue her for defamation again

    The actress also worries other women may be too afraid to publicly accuse the actor of abuse: "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

  • Market for mortgages dries up

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • What do the regime of Putin, the Berlin Wall and dictator Milosevic have in common?

    Recently four European leaders are shocked by what they have seen in Irpin, a town in Kyiv Oblast, where Russian troops killed dozens of civilians.

  • Biden Proposes Changes to Help Rescue California Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Energy is proposing changes requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will allow the state’s last nuclear power plant to qualify for federal financial assistance. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices to S

  • Lumpia, bubble waffles. A taste of the Philippines is coming to this local festival

    “I want people to come. This is a good introduction to Filipino food.”

  • Trump posts furious rant ahead of Jan 6 evidence from Georgia GOP official he asked to ‘find’ him 11,780 votes

    Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling set to testify before House select committee on Tueday

  • Trump Incriminated Himself In 'Illegal' Election Plot Yet Again: George Conway

    Maybe “someone should tell him that he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law," said Conway.