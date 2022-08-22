Philippines Says Sugar Shortage ‘Artificial,’ Blames Traders’ Hoarding

(Bloomberg) -- Sugar shortage in the Philippines is “artificial” and was caused by some traders’ allegedly hoarding supply to rake in profits, the government said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some 60,000 bags of suspected hoarded sugar from Thailand were found in warehouses during weekend inspections, according to a news release posted late Saturday on the Office of the Press Secretary’s Facebook page.

“The huge volume of sugar discovered by authorities in the various inspected warehouses in Luzon has led Malacanang to conclude that the sugar shortage is artificial,” the statement said. Customs officials are checking if the warehouses had authentic import permits, it added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s new government has been contending with sugar issues which has caused prices to spike. After initially rejecting plans to import, Marcos has ordered sugar purchases from overseas, while directing retailers to cut prices. He also reorganized the sugar body after announcing the resignation of some key officials.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.