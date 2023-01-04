Philippines seeks to cleanse police force of drug ties

In this photo provided by the Department of Interior and Local Government Photo, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. speaks during a news conference in Quezon City, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The Philippines’ interior secretary announced Wednesday he has asked all police generals and full colonels to submit their courtesy resignation to clean the ranks of ties to illegal drugs. (Department of Interior and Local Government Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ interior secretary announced Wednesday he has asked all police generals and full colonels to submit their courtesy resignation to clean the ranks of ties to illegal drugs.

Around 300 officers are covered by the directive, which was recommended by the national police chief, who will also submit his courtesy resignation, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a news conference.

“It appears that there is a big problem in our police force. It appears there are generals and colonels involved in drugs,” he said. “We need to clean our ranks. We need the trust of the people."

More than a dozen police officers were arrested or relieved from their posts and put under investigation last year for their involvement or suspected involvement in the drug trade. Abalos cited a recent case of law enforcers selling drugs in their office. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was also subject to raids, arrests and dismissals in recent months.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has earned international condemnation for his lethal war on drugs, which — according to police data — left over 6,200 suspects dead. Human rights groups have cited higher death tolls and accused some police officers of fabricating evidence to make it appear that victims violently resisted arrest.

In November, Philippine National Police Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said he directed law enforcers to minimize killings of people engaged in drug activities.

Abalos said it's difficult to fight a war against illegal drugs if supposed allies could shoot your back, and the resignations aim to prevent erring officers from covering their tracks or filing trumped-up charges.

A committee will be formed to review the records of police officials to determine if they are involved in the illegal drug trade, he said, adding that those who are not involved have nothing to worry about.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctored video claims the Philippines has 'new 5,000-peso banknote'

    The Philippines did not release a "new 5,000-peso banknote" in December 2022, as false social media posts with hundreds of thousands of views claim. These posts feature digitally altered videos showing a 5,000-peso bill which the country's central bank BSP said was commemorative and issued in January 2021. The said bill is currently not in circulation, and the highest denomination available is a 1,000-peso bill. "NEW PHILIPPINE MONEY RELEASED! PHILS. NEW BANK NOTES & COINS WITH PBBM'S SIGNATURE,

  • Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that navigating the rift between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows his ability to bring together Republican factions as he seeks to break through a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2023. Facing the challenge of an ultra-competitive primary fight in the red state, Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the feud between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron's gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general's home-state political mentor.

  • WH refuses to get involved in the process to elect a House speaker

    During the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the election for speaker of the House, after the first vote failed to elect a speaker. “We’re certainly not going to insert ourselves in what’s happening on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jean-Pierre said.

  • These senators face the most trouble getting re-elected in 2024

    Democrats face an uphill battle to maintain their Senate majority in 2024, with several senators facing mounting odds if they seek re-election

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend.

  • Analysis-Panama, First Quantum harden battle lines over key copper mine

    PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama and First Quantum Minerals are hardening battle lines in a dispute over how much tax the Canadian miner should pay on its concession for the Central American country's only major copper mine in operation, a key asset for both parties. First Quantum's Chief Executive Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over Christmas and met with government officials for talks. The dispute, which began at the end of 2021, has become a litmus test of Panama's ability to remain attractive to business even as the government seeks to reduce inequality by reviewing longterm deals that many analysts regard as too generous to business.

  • Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023

    Major Japanese companies have grown more pessimistic about the economy, given higher costs and a weaker yen, according to a survey by Kyodo News. Most companies forecasting a positive outlook for 2023 cited that as the major reason for optimism.

  • Oil facilities in Yemen change hands in $21.6 million deal

    A global energy company Tuesday acquired oil producing facilities in war-torn Yemen from another international firm. The move comes as the country’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted terminals and tankers in efforts to stop their rivals from exporting oil. Zenith Netherlands, a subsidiary of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced that it has agreed to acquire energy assets of Vienna-based OMV in Yemen, in a deal worth more than $21.6 million.

  • Tokyo Gas Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy US Shale Driller

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tokyo Gas Co. unit is in advanced talks to buy US natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy in a deal worth about $4.6 billion, including debt, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerHouston-based TG Natural Resources, which is majority-owned by Tokyo Gas, is discussing purchasing Rockcliff

  • Most EU countries back COVID pre-departure testing for flights from China

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Most European Union countries favour introducing pre-departure COVID testing for travellers from China, the European Commission said on Tuesday, as Beijing plans to lift travel restrictions on its citizens despite a wave of COVID infections. The common EU approach emerged after a meeting on Tuesday of the Health Security Committee, an EU advisory body of national health experts from the EU-s 27 countries and chaired by the Commission.

  • Great-granddaughter of lynching victim sworn in as first Black female justice on Michigan Supreme Court

    Kyra Harris Bolden made history on Sunday when she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on […] The post Great-granddaughter of lynching victim sworn in as first Black female justice on Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Atmospheric river expected to trigger 'bomb cyclone' and more flooding in California

    Millions of Californians are bracing for more rain after a recent deluge fueled by an atmospheric river killed at least one person over the weekend.

  • McCarthy vows to maintain bid for House speaker, says he has Trump’s support

    Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said late Tuesday there's no scenario in which he'll drop his bid to become House speaker despite failing to win multiple rounds of voting, a historic defeat that brought the first day of the new Congress to an abrupt, messy end.

  • Russia deploys exploding drones around Kyiv

    Russia deployed a series of exploding drones around Kyiv, its most recent attack in a bombardment of strikes taken against Ukraine around the start of the new year. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post on Monday that 40 drones were heading for the city overnight, but air defenses destroyed all of them.…

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Sees Little Hope of Peace Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there’s little sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end his war on Ukraine anytime soon “despite all international efforts.”Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House Speaker“The Russian president started this brutal war of aggression and he alone can end it,” Baerbock said in an i

  • Biden renominates Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

    President Joe Biden still wants former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, to serve as his ambassador to India. Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but he never received a vote of the full Senate.

  • White House press secretary skirts question on House investigating Hunter Biden's business deals

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected a question from a reporter on Tuesday asking if President Biden lied about his involvement in family business schemes.

  • The dad of the one of the 4 slain Idaho students said that 'it felt like a cloud was lifted' after police made an arrest in the case

    "It's like seeing sunlight after you've been stuck in a house for a month," Steve Goncalves, the dad of Kaylee Goncalves, told "Good Morning America."

  • China to Pause Chip Investments as Covid Strains Budget

    China is pausing massive investments aimed at building a chip industry to compete with the US, as a nationwide Covid resurgence strains the world's No. 2 economy and Beijing's finances. Edwin Chan reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Presents An Opportunity

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...