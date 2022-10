Motley Fool

Growth stocks have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022 amid the broader market decline triggered by a hawkish Federal Reserve trying to control the surging inflation and macroeconomic headwinds that have given rise to the possibility of a recession in 2023. This explains why major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.7% and 30.9%, respectively, from recent highs. Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down nearly 60% in 2022, but they have multiplied investors' wealth significantly over the past five years despite this year's sell-off.