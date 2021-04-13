Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute

  • FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo provided by the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, Chinese vessels are moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. The Philippine government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to press a demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave the reef claimed by Manila in the disputed South China Sea and said the illegal presence was stoking regional tension, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, some 220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. The Philippine government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to press a demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave the reef claimed by Manila in the disputed South China Sea and said the illegal presence was stoking regional tension, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP, File)
1 / 2

South China Sea

FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo provided by the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, Chinese vessels are moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. The Philippine government has summoned the Chinese ambassador to press a demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave the reef claimed by Manila in the disputed South China Sea and said the illegal presence was stoking regional tension, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP, File)
JIM GOMEZ
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador to press its demand for Chinese vessels to immediately leave a reef claimed by Manila in the South China Sea and said their presence was stoking tensions, officials said Tuesday.

The escalating feud between Manila and Beijing started after more than 200 Chinese vessels suspected by Philippine authorities to be operated by militias were spotted early last month at Whitsun Reef. The Philippine government demanded the vessels leave then deployed coast guard and patrol vessels to the area but China said it owns the reef and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

After summoning Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday, Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso expressed to him Manila’s “displeasure over the illegal lingering presence of Chinese vessels around Julian Felipe Reef,” the foreign affairs department said in a statement, using the Philippine name for Whitsun Reef in the most hotly disputed Spratlys region of the busy waterway.

“The continuing presence of Chinese vessels around the reef is a source of regional tension,” Buensuceso said.

She reiterated to Huang that the reef, which lies about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of the Philippine province of Palawan, is within an internationally recognized offshore zone where Manila has the exclusive right to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other resources.

She also cited a 2016 ruling in an international arbitration case the Philippines brought against China that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims on historical grounds to virtually all of the South China Sea under a 1982 U.N. maritime treaty.

The Philippine military has said aerial surveillance showed some of the Chinese vessels have left the reef but more than 40 remained moored in the area in late March. It debunked China’s claim that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas saying the weather has been fine around the reef.

The United States has said it would stand by the Philippines amid the standoff. The Department of National Defense in Manila said last week that the Philippines could seek the help of the U.S., with which it has a mutual defense treaty, to protect its interests in the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ high-profile protests against China over Whitsun has unfolded amid the cozier relations President Rodrigo Duterte nurtured with China after taking office in mid-2016. Duterte has been repeatedly criticized for not immediately demanding Chinese compliance with the 2016 arbitration ruling and taking a stronger stand against China’s actions in the disputed waters.

The Spratly chain of islands, islets and atolls are claimed entirely or partly by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei. China has turned seven disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases in recent years, ratcheting up tensions in what has long been feared as a potential flashpoint in Asia.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance said on Monday. Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine are set to be among the main recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to Gavi, which co-leads the COVAX facility with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners. Australia, Britain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates are due to receive their first shots via COVAX with the Pfizer doses, which is "based on current knowledge of COVID-19 vaccine supply availability", Gavi said in a statement.

  • Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey, complains to Ankara

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding that the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said. Turkey, which like Canada is a member of NATO, is a key ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces gained territory in the enclave after six weeks of fighting. "This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey," Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier in the day.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • China brands Japan's plan to release treated Fukushima water into sea as 'extremely irresponsible'

    Japan's government has approved a plan to release over one million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday. The release is unlikely to begin for at least two years but has already sparked opposition from local fishing communities and concern in Beijing and Seoul. Japan's government argues that the release will be safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. It has support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which says the release is similar to processes for disposing of waste water from nuclear plants elsewhere in the world. "The Japanese government has compiled basic policies to release the processed water into the ocean, after ensuring the safety levels of the water... and while the government takes measures to prevent reputational damage," Mr Suga told reporters. Around 1.25 million tonnes of water has accumulated at the site of the nuclear plant, which was crippled after going into meltdown following a tsunami in 2011.

  • HSBC bans customers from buying bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy shares

    HSBC has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving into their accounts MicroStrategy Inc stock, a message seen by Reuters showed, calling it a "virtual currency product". The bank will not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to or referencing the performance of virtual currencies, the message to an HSBC InvestDirect client said. Bitcoin is the largest and best-known virtual currency.

  • US vaccinations are increasing, but what happened to COVID-19 testing?

    As more Americans get vaccinated, the urgency to get a COVID-19 test is steadily declining despite the Biden administration promising there would be a "wartime undertaking" to increase access, with billions of dollars in investment from U.S. manufacturing companies to develop new COVID-19 tests. The U.S. has continued a downward trend, with a 30% decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 tests, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. now conducts just over 1 million tests a day after hitting its peak for the year so far on Jan. 15 with 2.3 million tests.

  • US reacts to cyberattack on Iran's nuclear site

    The White House weighed in on the cyberattack on Iran's uranium enrichment facility, saying "the U.S. "was not involved in any manner." (April 12)

  • Coronavirus latest news: US might never use Oxford jab, says Dr Anthony Fauci

    All over-50s offered vaccine in 'hugely significant milestone' Holidaymakers being 'ripped off' by 20 per cent VAT on tests Pubs and bars face being punished for rule-busting queues Pubs and restaurants fear Covid passports would cut profits by a quarter Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the President of the United States, has said the country may never use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. While Dr Fauci said this was not a “negative indictment” of the Oxford jab his comments will be unlikely to quell the growing lack of confidence in the vaccine due to the potential risk of blood clots. On April 8, Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterated that the vaccines currently in use in the UK, including the newly available Moderna vaccine, remained "safe" and Dr Fauci reiterated that it was a “good” vaccine. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I think the AstraZeneca vaccine, from a standpoint of efficacy, is a good vaccine and if the safety issue gets straightened out in the European Union - which I understand is still in a bit of controversy about how to use it and when to use and what age groups to use it - the efficacy of that vaccine is really quite good. "The way the United States has made contractual relationships with a number of companies, we clearly have enough vaccine - or will get enough vaccine - that does not include AstraZeneca, which would be enough quantitatively to vaccinate everybody in the United States. "Whether or not we ever use AZ is unclear but it looks right now at this point in time that we will not need it. "It is not a negative indictment of AZ - it just possible that, given the supply we have from other companies, that we may not need to use an AZ vaccine." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Hideki Matsuyama lights blue touch paper on Japan’s defining year of sport

    It may not have been the dramatic final round neutrals would have wished for, but in terms of wider impact Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win on Sunday night could be the most far-reaching golf has known for years. As the first Japanese male to win one of the game’s four majors, the 29-year-old’s immediate prospects have changed for ever. That much is obvious. The secrets behind Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph Matsuyama awoke on Monday morning to messages from Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s prime minister, who called his win “wonderful” and a source of “pride and courage” for the Japanese people during the difficulties of the pandemic. And from fellow professionals, too, notably Tiger Woods, who predicted it would “impact the entire golf world”. But as analysts made breathless predictions about the number of Asian golfers who might be inspired to follow in Matsuyama’s footsteps, or the amount of money he might or might not accrue from his win – ESPN’s Andy North estimated Matsuyama’s victory could be worth $1 billion (£728 million) to the player alone – it is worth considering the impact on Japan more generally. This is a country which has suffered disproportionately from Covid-19. The world’s third-largest economy shrank by 4.8 per cent last year. The costly postponement of the Olympics has not helped the public mood, with recent opinion polls suggesting Japan’s public is not uniformly behind the Games. The role of sport in turning things around could be significant. As Tim Crow, a sports marketing and sponsorship expert, wrote on Twitter on Monday: “That sound you can hear is every Japanese sponsor of Tokyo 2020 scrambling to get [Matsuyama’s] signature. Conga time for those such as Toyota, who already have him.” Crow believes Matsuyama’s win could be transformative for a country which has traditionally looked inwardly in terms of its sport stars, with sumo and baseball the biggest draws. With Naomi Osaka currently the pre-eminent women’s tennis player in the world, Japan now has two bona fide global superstars to get behind. The timing of Matsuyama’s emergence, he argues, could not be better. “There’s some serendipity in this, but some design as well,” Crow said. “Japan clearly decided a few years back to go after big [sporting] events. They had the Rugby World Cup, which was a huge success. Television audiences of 50 million-plus for a live game which was two or three times bigger than any rugby match in history. Then Covid struck, which has obviously had a huge negative impact. But the emergence of Osaka and Matsuyama could not be better timed. “Obviously Osaka is going to be the poster girl for Tokyo 2020 in the same way Jess Ennis was for London 2012 and Cathy Freeman was for Sydney 2000. “Now Matsuyama has announced himself on the world stage, too. It’s massive because Japan has never really had stars who have strode onto the world stage in the way these two have.” Rob Mills, director and chief executive of Tenka Group, agrees. “There’s a legacy aspect to this, too,” he said. “It’s a bit like Yao Ming when he went to the NBA. There probably won’t ever be a basketball player in China as big as Yao Ming because he was the first one to do it. Matsuyama is the same. “His impact on golf in Japan and Asia is going to be massive purely because of the size of the market. It’s going to be fascinating to watch. It will also be fascinating to watch how he handles it individually, because he has to feel comfortable putting himself out there.”

  • Coronavirus pandemic hits Japan’s feared Yakuza in the pocket

    The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a body blow to Japan’s feared Yakuza underworld groups, which were already under growing pressure from authorities trying to stamp out “antisocial elements”. The National Police Agency has reported that membership of Japan’s crime syndicates fell for a 16th consecutive year in 2020, with 2,300 gangsters turning their backs on a life of crime. There are now an estimated 25,900 Yakuza in 20 major groups across the country, a sharp decline from a peak of more than 184,000 members in the gangs’ heyday in the early 1960s. Based in the central Japan city of Kobe, the Yamaguchi-gumi remains the largest single underworld group, although it lost around 700 members during the year, reducing its ranks to 8,200 followers. The Sumiyoshi-kai focuses its attentions on the upmarket districts of Tokyo, but lost around 300 people last year, bringing its numbers to around 4,200, while around 100 individuals left the Inagawa-kai, leaving it with 3,300 members. There were nine violent clashes between members of the Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group, including the shooting of two members of the gang in November on a street in the city of Amagasaki, close to the Yamaguchi-gumi’s stronghold in Kobe. The rival gangs are involved in a turf war to control the region’s drug trade as well as the sex, gambling, loan sharking and protection businesses that are the gangs’ traditional sources of income. Those sectors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants, bars and nightlife venues ordered to close in the early phases of the health crisis and now operating on strictly reduced hours, With the lost revenues, many places have closed, depriving the Yakuza of their protection money and other revenues. Other businesses that are struggling to survive have simply stopped paying the gangs, the Sankei newspaper reported. Local residents are also increasingly standing up to underworld groups that have offices in their districts, in part concerned that they might get caught in the crossfire of an attack on a known gang facility. In addition, new legislation has proved effective, with gangs now not permitted to have offices within 220 yards of a school and a number of local governments setting up rehabilitation and retraining schemes for former gang members.

  • Prince Harry pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip, 'master of the barbecue' and 'legend of banter'

    Prince Harry and Prince William are both paying tribute to their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral this weekend, remembering him as an "extraordinary man" — and, evidently, a barbecuing king. Harry and William released statements on Monday honoring their grandfather, who died on Friday at 99. "My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry wrote. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next." Harry went on to remember "my grandpa" as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," also thanking him for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself." Meanwhile, William in his statement honored Philip as someone whose "life was defined by service," writing that he feels "lucky" to have had his grandfather's "enduring presence well into my own adult life" and reflecting on Philip's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor." William added, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation." Both William and Harry are set to attend Philip's funeral on Saturday, with Harry having now arrived in London from Los Angeles, according to Reuters. A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry is now quarantining at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral. Meghan Markle, however, won't be in attendance after reportedly being advised against travel due to her pregnancy. Philip's funeral, The New York Times notes, will be Harry's first return visit to Britain since stepping back from the royal family. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind

  • European Council president Charles Michel faces calls to resign over sexist 'Sofagate' incident

    Women’s organisations have called on Charles Michel to resign after the European Council president apologised for the “sofagate” incident that embarrassed Ursula von der Leyen. Mr Michel was strongly criticised for failing to insist that the European Commission president was seated alongside him and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a visit to the country. Mrs von der Leyen was forced to sit on a nearby sofa after only two chairs were provided for the trilateral talks in Ankara, which covered, among other things, gender equality. The first female president of the European Commission raised a hand in disbelief when she found Mr Michel had taken the only chair available next to the Turkish President.

  • Democrats dare GOP to filibuster Asian American hate crimes bill

    No final decision has been made, but some Republicans see it as an overreach and others think it's just a messaging bill.

  • John Boehner calls Ted Cruz ‘Lucifer in the flesh’

    The former House speaker shares why he details his animosity for the senator in his new book, “On The House,” and if he believes the Republican Party can be rehabilitated.

  • Philippines, U.S. launch military drills amid South China Sea tensions

    Philippine and U.S. soldiers started two weeks of military exercises on Monday against a backdrop of rising tensions in the South China Sea, though the drills were reduced in scale due to the coronavirus pandemic. The countries are proceeding with the exercises, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, after Manila recently accused China of territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels manned by militias in the South China Sea. Philippine military officials said the "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) war games that end on April 23 will involve drills in tabletop and simulation form rather than field training.

  • VinFast Selects NVIDIA DRIVE to Power Next-generation Intelligent Autonomous Electric Vehicles

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 12 April 2021 - VinFast Trading and Production LLC announced today that it has selected NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its new generation of autonomous electric vehicles de...

  • Mavs star Luka Doncic: 'I don't understand the idea of a play-in'

    If the season were to end now, the Mavericks would be part of the play-in.

  • Myanmar activists cancel new year festivities, hold silent protests

    The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets. "We do not celebrate Myanmar Thingyan this year since over 700 of our innocent brave souls have been killed," said one Twitter user named Shwe Ei. Women wearing fine clothes for the most important holiday of the year protested on Tuesday holding traditional pots containing seven flowers and sprigs that are displayed at this time.

  • Attack on Iranian nuclear facility complicates Biden's diplomatic outreach to Tehran, experts say

    While the White House denied any U.S. involvement in a Sunday explosion that damaged an Iranian nuclear facility, the incident may complicate the Biden administration’s efforts to bring Tehran’s government back to the negotiating table.