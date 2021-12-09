Philippines' Supreme Court says parts of anti-terror law unconstitutional

Filipinos protest after President Rodrigo Duterte approved anti-terror bill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' Supreme Court said on Thursday parts of a anti-terrorism law passed last year were unconstitutional, in a decision hailed by one of its opponents as a "partial victory".

The controversial law, signed by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in July, 2020, has alarmed some lawyers and human rights activists who fear it could be used to suppress free speech and harass government opponents.

The law grants police and military sweeping powers to tackle security threats, but legal experts had warned its overly broad articles could open the door to discriminatory enforcement, privacy infringements and suppression of peaceful dissent.

A detailed breakdown of the court's ruling was not immediately available.

The government had no immediate response to the decision. Panfilo Lacson, a senator and principal author of the legislation, in a Tweet prior to the ruling said he would graciously respect the outcome.

The court struck down a part of the law "for being overbroad and violative of freedom of expression", it said in a statement.

Renato Reyes, secretary-general of the leftist Bayan (Nation) movement said: "Our main win from the SC ruling on the terror law is that activism is not terrorism. That is a partial victory for petitioners as protests and advocacy are not acts of terror."

But, he said, "the dangerous provisions of the terror law remain and can still be abused by the anti-terror council".

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I tried a new line of weighted workout clothes backed by a former Nike exec and was surprised how light they felt while exercising — but I got a few stares at the gym for the clothes' odd design

    Omorpho's weighted tank top and leggings gave me a fun challenge during my run, as I had to work slightly harder to move at my usual pace.

  • Cambodian mass trial against government opponents reopens

    A mass trial of critics and opponents of Cambodia’s government charged with treason for their nonviolent political activities resumed Tuesday, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Only six of 44 defendants summoned by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court turned up at Tuesday’s session, said defense lawyer Sam Sokong.

  • Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job

    The Rev. Craig Duke has been a Methodist minister for three decades, building a reputation as a staunch advocate of LGBTQ inclusion. Duke, 62, said he thought most of his 400-member congregation at Newburgh United Methodist Church shared his inclusive views, and he was taken aback when a prominent congregation member, soon backed by other churchgoers, circulated emails attacking him. “You have thrown NUMC under the bus to elevate a minority of individuals,” said one of the emails.

  • Asian markets rise as investors await U.S. inflation data

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.

  • Apple insider says new AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone SE models coming in 2022 and 2023

    Apple is one of the most secretive companies on the planet, but no company is safe from leaks in 2021. A few years ago, we were surprised to learn anything about a new iPhone ahead of the reveal. Now, we are learning details about new Apple products years before the company announces them. To that … The post Apple insider says new AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone SE models coming in 2022 and 2023 appeared first on BGR.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ double-digit win vs. Celtics

    See what NBA Twitter had to say about the Los Angeles Lakers after a convincing win over the Boston Celtics.

  • ‘All so eager for Chinese cash’: CNN anchor slams Apple, Nike, IOC for 'blind eye' to human rights abuses

    CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper denounced the IOC, large corporations and Hollywood for chasing “Chinese cash” while ignoring the nation’s human rights abuses on air. Profit over ethics: During the segment, Tapper called out Hollywood, the NBA, Silicon Valley and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for valuing their industries’ profit while turning a blind eye to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses during CNN’s “State of the Union” on Dec 5.

  • This police chase came to an end on a Florida golf course, video reveals. Take a look

    A fairway in Florida turned into a race course on Tuesday when a woman in an SUV plowed through a gate and led police on a chase through the golf grounds, video shows.

  • Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

    Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and the Thai army, the Indonesian and Philippine navies, Vietnam’s national assembly and the central office of its Communist Party, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense, according to the Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. Insikt said it determined that the high-profile military and government organizations in Southeast Asia had been compromised over the last nine months by hackers using custom malware families such as FunnyDream and Chinoxy.

  • Can 7-foot-3 Bol Kuir help Belfry make history this high school basketball season?

    Kuir, the center who led the state in rebounding last year, and Belfry have hopes to win region for the first time in three decades.

  • 'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 78 degrees below zero

    Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape. On Wednesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to an ungodly 78 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (61.0 degrees below zero Celsius). Last winter, the temperature fell to a minimum 73 below zero F (58.3 bel

  • Over a quarter-million people demand marriage equality in Thailand after 'homophobic' court ruling

    More than 275,000 people have signed a petition demanding marriage equality in Thailand, one of the few countries in Asia that boasts being a warm safe haven for the LGBTQ plus community. Driving the news: The petition came in response to a Nov. 17 ruling by the Thai Constitutional Court, which determined that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code — the law defining marriage as between a man and a woman — does not violate the nation’s constitution. The 12-page ruling was the outcome of a hearing initiated at the request of the Central Juvenile and Family Court, which received a petition from a same-sex couple whose request for a marriage registration was rejected on the basis of Section 1448, according to the Bangkok Post.

  • Universal Orlando buys Lockheed Martin land tied to Kirkman Road extension

    The Bethesda, Maryland-based firm (NYSE: LMT) made two separate sales to Universal City Development Partners Limited for properties that were 7.66 acres and 5.25 acres on Dec. 2, according to Orange County property records. The documents state both segments are right-of-way for the 1.7-mile Kirkman Road extension, which will pass both the Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control campus and Universal's proposed Epic Universe theme park that is under construction.

  • Opinion: Michael Gableman's election review has it all - big money, partisanship and the MyPillow guy

    Michael Gableman is super interested in five Democratic cities that got "Zuckerberg money" but way less interested in 200 others that got the cash.

  • 39 U.S. soldiers to receive Purple Hearts following CBS News investigation

    A CBS News investigation found at least 39 U.S. soldiers injured in an Iran missile strike on an Iraq military base last year were denied the Purple Heart and the benefits associated with the award. The Army reversed its decision and notified the soldiers on Wednesday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more details on her reporting.

  • India’s military chief and wife among 13 killed in helicopter crash

    India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said.

  • The Blazers are stuck in one of the worst places to be in the NBA and may be headed toward an implosion

    With the threat of a Damian Lillard trade demand hanging over them, the Blazers are desperate to improve the roster, but with few avenues.

  • These 3 towns should be on every digital nomad’s radar

    A quick Google News search of “digital nomad”(the term used to describe remote workers who can do their jobs from anywhere with an internet connection) throws up results like “The rise of ‘digital nomads’ in Greece” International Tax Review, “Cities should be quick to capitalize on growing numbers of digital nomads” Buenos Aires Times, and “Just how much do digital nomads spend in Croatia?” Dubrovnik Times. While Google might tell you about remote workers in Greece, Argentina, or Croatia, I look at the remote worker trend through a real estate lens and combine the phenomenon with my expertise in international real estate to identify the best places around the world to capitalize on the Zoom Boom through property.

  • Three Hong Kong democracy activists found guilty over June 4 assembly

    A Hong Kong court found three prominent pro-democracy activists guilty on Thursday of unauthorised assembly over a June 4 vigil last year to mark Beijing's 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong has traditionally held the world's largest annual June 4 vigils, as part of wide-ranging freedoms promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but the last two were banned by police, citing coronavirus curbs. The ruling against media tycoon Jimmy Lai, barrister Chow Hang-tung and former opposition politician Gwyneth Ho is the latest blow to the democracy movement, in which scores of activists have been arrested, jailed or fled since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law.

  • Lakers-Celtics takeaways: Big Three's big effort a winning formula

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 71 points in the Lakers' 117-102 win over the Boston Celtics. Here's what we learned.