Philippines Raises Key Rate to 6% and Signaled More to Come

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank increased its benchmark rate by a half-point and signaled more increases are in the cards as it vowed to do whatever is needed to quell price pressures.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised the overnight borrowing rate by 50 basis points to 6% on Thursday, as seen by 13 of 25 analysts in a Bloomberg survey, with the rest predicting a quarter-point increase. BSP adjusted this year’s inflation forecast to an average of 6.1% from a prior view of 4.5%, saying risks to the 2023 and 2024 outlook strongly lean to the upside.

“The Monetary Board deems a strong follow-through monetary policy response as necessary to reduce the risk of a breach in the inflation target in 2024,” Governor Felipe Medalla said at the briefing, adding that further tightening would prevent inflation expectations from drifting further away from target.

Red-hot inflation in January fueled bets for higher-for-longer tightening cycle by BSP and prompted a change in tone by Medalla from his stance last month that the rate hike cycle may end this quarter.

On Thursday, the governor said more increases are possible and that a pause at the March meeting is unlikely. “It’s feasible” that authorities may wind down tightening in the first half, Medalla said.

The monetary authority also raised inflation estimate for 2024 to 3.1% from a prior 2.8%. Headline and core inflation continued to quicken, indicating sustained broadening of price pressures, according to BSP, as expectations have risen some more, underscoring the need to preempt the emergence of further second-round effects.

BSP had said more work is needed to curb inflation, after consumer prices rose to a new 14-year high in January. Economic growth holding up could give space for the BSP to sustain its most-aggressive monetary tightening in two decades.

The Philippine peso advanced 0.2% to 55.08 per dollar after the decision, reversing a decline of as much as 0.4% in early trade. Stocks settled 0.1% lower at the close, just before the policy announcement.

BSP’s rate trajectory sets the economy apart from peers in Southeast Asia, where inflation is on a downtrend. Malaysia applied the brakes on rate actions last month.

Borrowing costs have risen by 400 basis points since May last year to the highest since November 2008. The latest move is the fourth half-point increase by BSP, which reiterated Thursday that “it stands ready to take all necessary policy action to bring inflation to within the 2-4 percent government target over the medium term.”

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Michael J. Munoz, Cecilia Yap, Clarissa Batino, Karl Lester M. Yap and Ronojoy Mazumdar.

