Philippines Turns to Locals With Maiden Retail Dollar Bond Sale

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is targeting individuals in its domestic market for the first time with a dollar bond offering as it seeks to expand funding from that lucrative investor pool.

The government is set to price a minimum of $200 million each of five-year and 10-year retail dollar bonds on Wednesday, according to the nation’s Bureau of the Treasury. While the debt offering is small compared with the $3 billion of notes priced by the government overseas in June, individual investors are becoming a stalwart source of funding for the Philippines. The sovereign raised about $9 billion from a sale of peso-denominated retail bonds in March.

“Retail dollar bonds could become a regular debt instrument, given the large number of dollars held by Filipinos, many of them in savings deposits,” said Ed Francisco, president of BDO Capital & Investment Corp., one of the deal’s issue managers.

The move comes as a discussion of reduced bond purchases by the Federal Reserve pushes up borrowing costs in emerging markets, with investors weighing the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates ahead. A less-than-forecast increase in U.S. inflation on Tuesday, however, was seen as giving the Fed more flexibility when it comes to pulling back on stimulus.

The yield on the Philippine’s 10-year local bond traded near a four-month high this week. The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3.1 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year and about 2.5 trillion pesos next year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.