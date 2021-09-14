Philippines Turns to Locals With Maiden Retail Dollar Bond Sale

Karl Lester M. Yap and Ditas Lopez
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is targeting individuals in its domestic market for the first time with a dollar bond offering as it seeks to expand funding from that lucrative investor pool.

The government is set to price a minimum of $200 million each of five-year and 10-year retail dollar bonds on Wednesday, according to the nation’s Bureau of the Treasury. While the debt offering is small compared with the $3 billion of notes priced by the government overseas in June, individual investors are becoming a stalwart source of funding for the Philippines. The sovereign raised about $9 billion from a sale of peso-denominated retail bonds in March.

“Retail dollar bonds could become a regular debt instrument, given the large number of dollars held by Filipinos, many of them in savings deposits,” said Ed Francisco, president of BDO Capital & Investment Corp., one of the deal’s issue managers.

The move comes as a discussion of reduced bond purchases by the Federal Reserve pushes up borrowing costs in emerging markets, with investors weighing the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates ahead. A less-than-forecast increase in U.S. inflation on Tuesday, however, was seen as giving the Fed more flexibility when it comes to pulling back on stimulus.

The yield on the Philippine’s 10-year local bond traded near a four-month high this week. The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3.1 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year and about 2.5 trillion pesos next year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Super Popular Asian Chain Is Launching a New Chicken Sandwich

    Jollibee knows how to make an entrance. Just a few months after announcing plans to greatly expand operations in the U.S., the Philippines-based company is now diving headlong into the Chicken Sandwich Wars, with the release of two new crispy chicken sandwiches with an umami flavor profile.Starting today, the new Jollibee Chickenwiches will be available across all U.S. and Canadian locations. They come in two varieties, Original and Spicy, and are an inventive take on the ever-popular fast-food

  • Raiders’ official welcoming of fans to Allegiant Stadium was perfectly Vegas

    Finally, Las Vegas could cheer for the Raiders in person.

  • Gerald McCoy says Raiders will ‘catch a lot of people off-guard’ in 2021

    Gerald McCoy says Raiders will 'catch a lot of people off-guard' in 2021

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

    Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed Son of God", is a longtime friend and spiritual adviser of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, with whom Pacquiao has recently locked horns. The popular Pacquiao is considering running for president next year and has alleged corruption in Duterte's government and criticised his cosy relationship with China https://www.reuters.com/world/china/philippine-president-spars-with-pacquiao-over-south-china-sea-2021-06-09.

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

    Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Heavy Short Interest

    Right now, markets are giving investors opposing trends simultaneously. The S&P and NASDAQ have posted strong year-to-date gains. At the same time, however, Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. It’s an environment full of risk, and so risk-friendly investors are finding plenty of options – including short trading. Short trading is betting on the risks to play out; it’s buying into a position using borrowed shar

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.