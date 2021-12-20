Philippines typhoon survivors plead for help
Survivors of Typhoon Rai plead for urgent supplies of drinking water and food as the death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 200 on Monday.
The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with 52 other people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday. At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph) before it blew out Friday into the South China Sea. The toll was expected to increase because several towns and villages remained out of reach due to downed communications and power outages although massive clean-up and repair efforts were underway.
MANILA (Reuters) -At least 72 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol in the wake of Typhoon Rai, the provincial governor said on Sunday, taking the total number of casualties across the country to above 100. Authorities ramped up relief operations on Sunday after Typhoon Rai hit on Thursday and Friday, the strongest tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. It displaced more than 400,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines.
Timothy Payne lived in Warren for more than 30 years before moving to his retirement home in the Philippines, where died earlier this year.
Typhoon Rai, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.
At least 208 people have died, police say, as the Red Cross issues an emergency appeal for aid.
Camarillo basketball standout Gabriela Jaquez will follow in her brother's footsteps by playing for UCLA while taking pride in their Mexican heritage.
To Americans, the end of the Soviet Union 30 years ago is a done deal. To Putin, it's a catastrophe he longs to reverse.
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.
Follow live as SpaceX targets 10:58 p.m. ET for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Turksat 5B communications satellite from Florida's Cape Canaveral.
The ocean shipping crisis has bolstered the business case for air cargo and companies are willing to pay up to avoid port congestion.
A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken. A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on Sunday to the New York Times and Rolling Stone. The artist's real name was Darrell Caldwell.
Moderna shared new data which shows that a 50-microgram dose of its booster vaccine increases the level of neutralizing antibodies 37-fold.
Data: UK Health Security Agency; Chart: Axios VisualsCoronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it. Get market news
There's no credible evidence that any beings or craft from outer space have visited Earth. Unidentified aerial phenomena are just that — unidentified.
Houston’s current run of nine wins in 13 games began with an unexpected victory over the Bulls. Can they somehow do it again, in Chicago?
Eiko Kawasaki stood at the port of Niigata, the place from which she left for North Korea more than 60 years ago, and tossed chrysanthemum flowers into the sea to pray for her peers who could not come back. As a 17-year-old girl seeking a better life, Kawasaki joined a resettlement program led by North Korea that promised a “Paradise on Earth" — where everything was supposed to be free and those with Korean roots like her could live without facing discrimination. Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents in Japan and their relatives who joined the program only to find the opposite of what was promised.
Two U.S. Air Force crew members supporting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel last week to the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the airforce said. The new cases, which had not been previously disclosed, bring the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 traveling on Blinken's plane last week to three. On Wednesday, the State Department disclosed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/blinken-cuts-short-asia-trip-after-covid-19-case-among-travelling-group-2021-12-15 that a member of the press corps accompanying the top U.S. diplomat on the trip had also tested positive.
"I’m just proud that he gets another chance," said Smart.
Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann reached a settlement with NBC over their coverage of an interaction he had with Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips while attending the March for Life in 2019."At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential," Sandmann tweeted on Friday.At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential.-...