Philippines warns China to 'get out' as boats gather in disputed waters

Nicola Smith
·3 min read
Satellite images show Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun reef - AFP
The Philippines has accused China of planning to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, repeating its demands for Beijing to withdraw a fleet of ships that has been amassing since last month around the Whitsun Reef, near the disputed Spratly Islands.

Manila maintains that the reef is located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone, and believes the flotilla is manned by Chinese militias. It said last Thursday it had discovered illegally built structures in the Union Banks, the series of reefs that includes Whitsun.

“The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy [areas] in the West Philippine Sea,” Delfin Lorenzana, the defence secretary, said in a statement on Sunday, using the local name for the South China Sea.

On Monday, Salvador Panelo, lawyer to Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, warned the standoff over the flotilla risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue," adding that "our sovereignty is non-negotiable."

China has denied all charges, insisting the boats are anchored in the area to shelter from rough seas.

Initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols estimated the number of boats at more than 200, before most fanned out into a wider area, leaving 44 behind.

China says vessels gathered at the Whitsun reef are sheltering from rough seas - National Task Force - West Philippine Sea/AP
An investigation by Foreign Policy last week revealed at least seven of the vessels operating in the last month around the Union Banks, and Whitsun, belonged to the People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia (PAFMM), citing evidence from automatic identification system (AIS) signals.

The fleet’s continuing presence has raised tensions between Manila and Beijing, despite attempts in recent years by Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, to keep China on side.

“I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no reason to stay there,” said Mr Lorenzana, in his second hostile statement on the issue in two days. “Get out of there,” he said, according to the Philippine Inquirer.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila responded that it was “completely normal” for Chinese vessels to fish in the area and take shelter in stormy seas. It added, “Nobody has the right to make wanton remarks on such activities,” and urged Philippine officials to refrain from “unprofessional remarks.”

Its comments sparked a rebuke from the foreign ministry on Monday, which issued a strong statement reminding Chinese officials they were "guests of the Philippine government."

An international tribunal invalidated China’s claim to 90 per cent of the South China Sea in 2016, but Beijing dismissed the ruling and has continue to build artificial islands in the disputed waterway for military purposes.

The latest build-up of vessels has raised objections from multiple nations including Japan, Australia and the US.

"The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in the face of the PRC's maritime militia amassing at Whitsun Reef. We will always stand by our allies and stand up for the rules-based international order," Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, tweeted last week.

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

