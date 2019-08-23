Is Philippos Nakas (ATH:NAKAS) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Philippos Nakas S.A. (ATH:NAKAS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Philippos Nakas's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Philippos Nakas had €4.36m of debt in December 2018, down from €4.98m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €2.95m, its net debt is less, at about €1.40m.

How Healthy Is Philippos Nakas's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Philippos Nakas had liabilities of €4.15m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €4.91m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €2.95m in cash and €2.96m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €3.14m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Philippos Nakas is worth €12.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.88 times EBITDA, Philippos Nakas is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 8.4 times, which is more than adequate. On the other hand, Philippos Nakas's EBIT dived 18%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Philippos Nakas's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Philippos Nakas actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.