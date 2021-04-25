The Philips air fryer XXL is the best air fryer on the market—and it's on sale

Get in on the air frying game with the best model on the market.

Air fryers are truly a transformative kitchen appliance. If you're a sucker for delicious, crunchy foods, these handy machines will allow you to cook your favorite fried snacks while ditching most of the grease and unhealthy oil. They've garnered a legion of fans, and if you'd like to join 'em, you can get the best one we've ever tested—the Philips premium air fryer XXL—for a great low price.

This machine, which typically retails for $299.95, is currently on sale at Philips for just $249.95, which is a total savings of $50. (Note that you can get it for the same price at Amazon if preferred.) We haven't seen this machine priced this low since February. While it's still on the pricier side of kitchen appliances, we think it's totally worth the cost for a device that will let you skip the fast food line to make all the crispy treats of your dreams right at home.

This jumbo-sized machine was a powerhouse in our testing kitchen, earning our top spot for the best air fryers of 2021. It cooked anything we threw at it to perfection, from the yummiest fries to appetizing Brussels sprouts (so basically all the apps and sides you'd ever want), even handling an entire chicken with restaurant-quality results.

What makes the Philips Airfryer XXL our best overall is that it's consistently the very best at air frying, even with large family-size portions.

This model in particular utilizes "twin TurboStar" technology that allows a convection mechanism to constantly circulates heat with a high-powered airflow. This hot air then cooks the food at a rapid pace, eliminating any excess fat and oil you'd get from traditional frying in the process. Even when whipping up large, family-size portions, our tester found that the Philips XXL delivered on all fronts.

Though it's a bit larger than other air fryers and may take up some extra space on your counter, the results, as they say, are well worth it. What's more, the included removable nonstick-coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe, so cleanup will a breeze.

All in all, this machine is quick, convenient and powerful—and thanks to this deal, you can add it to your kitchen arsenal for a steal.

