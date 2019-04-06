Philips Hue white LED bulbs are somehow down to $10 on Amazon, today only

Have you been toying with the idea of a Philips Hue smart lighting setup in your home? Well today is definitely the day you should pull the trigger because Amazon is running a crazy one-day sale on all sorts of different refurbished Philips Hue LED bulbs. You’ll find pretty much everything you might be looking for among Saturday’s one-day deals, but the star of the show here has to be the Philips Hue White A19 LED Bulb 4-Pack for just $39.99 — that’s only $10 a bulb, which is unheard of! You can also get a $90 Philips Hue LightStrip Plus for just $60, a $140 Philips Hue 464479 60W Equivalent White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit for $81.75, and so much more.

Shop the entire sale right here on Amazon’s site, or check out some of our favorite Philips Hue deals below. Just remember that these are refurbs, so any or all of the deals could sell out long before the end of the day today.

