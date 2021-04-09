Prince Philip's regard for German cousins who were kept out of public eye for years

STATE VISIT GERMANY...HM Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Berlin on the first day of the State Visit to Germany. State Banquet at the Zeughaus. Photo Ian Jones. - Ian Jones Retained/IJO

For decades Prince Philip had to keep his relationship with his German relatives out of the public eye, but in his final years he was able to be seen in public with his cousins, with whom he had privately always been close.

When he and the Queen came to Germany for the last time together six years ago, they were entertained at a formal dinner with his cousins in Frankfurt. Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and a distant cousin, breezily told the British press, “Usually I see them in England at Windsor, so it’s lovely to see them over here.”

It was a rare window on a relationship that clearly mattered to Philip. Otherwise the public had to make do with stolen glimpses, like Maximilien, Margrave of Baden, Philip’s 87-year-old nephew, riding in a carriage with him at Windsor ahead of the Queen and Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

It was ever thus. When the Queen and Philip married his German cousins were not invited to the wedding. It was 1947 and the Second World War was considered too fresh in the British public’s minds. And Philip’s cousins weren’t just any old Germans.

In a foreshadowing of how 60 years later he would walk alongside the young Princes William and Harry behind the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1937 the 16-year-old Philip walked behind the coffin of his beloved sister Cecilie in Darmstadt, just outside Frankfurt.

Pictures of the funeral procession show the young Prince Philip flanked by officers in full SS regalia, while the watching crowd give the Hitler salute.

Another of his sisters, Sophie, sat with Hitler at the wedding of Hermann Goering and was married to Prince Christoph of Hesse, a senior officer in the SS.

There is no suggestion Philip ever shared their sentiments — on the contrary, a few years later he would serve on the opposite side in the Second World War.

From the Young Prince Philip by Phlip Eade. The funeral procession of Philip's sister Cecile and her husband Georeg Donatus, in 1937. The funeral at Darmstadt. Led by Ludwig, 'Lu' of Hesse, who succeded Don as Grand Duke, follwed by, left to rigfht, Friedel Hohenlohe, husband of Philip's sister Margarita; Sophie's husband Christoph of Hesse, in a SS uniform; Christoph's brother Philipp of Hesse, in a SA uniform; Philip in a civilian suit; and his other surviving brother-in-law, Berthold of Baden. Dickie Mountbatten is in theb row behind, in a naval peaked cap. 8b MB2-L19-pg19-2_0001.tif

But the Royal Family had good reason to keep Philip’s German cousins away from the public eye in postwar Britain. In his latter years, however, as past enmities began to be forgotten, he was able to acknowledge relationships that had been deeply important to him on a personal level.

His German cousins took him under their wing when his parents’ marriage broke down and his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum.

All four of his sisters married members of the German nobility. Theodora married Berthold, Margrave of Baden, a descendant of the rulers of the former independent state in south-western Germany.

In 1933 Theodora had the 12-year-old Philip brought to Schloss Salem, the family seat on the shores of Lake Constance, where the Margrave had founded a new school together with Kurt Hahn, an eccentric German Jewish educator who was to prove a major influence on Philip’s life.

Shortly after Hahn would be forced to flee Nazi Germany to Scotland where he would found a new school at Gordonstoun — and Philip would follow him.

The Prince of Wales making his first air trip with his father Prince Philip arriving at Frankfurt,West germany for a private visit to Prince Philip's relatives.At the airport to greet them was Princess Margaret of Hesse (l) Prince Philip's sister. - AP

Philip remained in close touch with Theodora’s son, Maximilian, the current Margrave, until his death.

The House of Baden fell on hard times at the end of the nineties and had to sell most of its ancestral properties in the 2000s to pay off its debts. Today the family is best known as a wine producer and sells over 1m bottles a year.

Two of Philip’s sisters married into the House of Hesse, the descendants of the former rules of another independent state around Frankfurt.

But they were struck by tragedy. Cecilie married Georg Donatus, Grand Duke of Hesse but they were killed together with both of their young sons in a plane crash on their way to a family wedding in 1937.

Sophie's SS officer husbnad, Prince Christoph von Hesse, also died in a plane crash, in 1943 on his way back to Germany after the Allied invasion of Italy.

Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, the 53-year-old head of the family today, is the great nephew of Prince Christoph. He is also distantly related to Prince Louis of Battenberg, Philip’s maternal grandfather, who changed his family name to Mountbatten.

Today the House of Hesse runs a portfolio of hotels in its former palaces, and is also a wine producer.