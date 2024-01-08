Philips' smart deadbolt will unlock a door by looking at your palm

At CES 2024 this week , Philips teased its first-ever smart deadbolt that works using a touch-free palm reading system that allows homeowners to unlock their front doors. The Philips 5000 Series Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, will go on sale in the US early this year and will retail for $360.

The deadbolt will join the Philips home security smart lock product lineup and will integrate with the Phillips Home Access app where users can remotely control the lock system through

smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It’ll also have built-in Wi-Fi that makes it easier to pair and link to other smart devices.

The system works by automatically detecting unique palm vein patterns through its built-in proximity sensors. While palm sensing technology hasn’t fully hit the mainstream, we may start seeing more applications like this. Amazon, for example, is already offering a payment system powered by palm recognition in Whole Foods.

The new door smart lock is another part of Philips’ expanded smart home security product offerings , which include indoor and outdoor cameras and monitors that compete with Ring.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here .