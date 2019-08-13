Philips Viva air fryer on sale for over £100 off on Amazon

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: The sleek Philips Viva air fryer is on sale for £99.99 on Amazon, saving you 50% on list price.

We all want to be healthier, but nobody wants to give up their favourite foods. It's a real conundrum, but one that can be easily resolved.

If you weigh up a healthier lifestyle versus chips, there is only going to be one winner. Chips can never be beaten. So, if you're looking to make better decisions, but don't want to give up those fluffy potato dreams, you need to come up with a healthier way of eating them. This is where air fryers can help.

SEE ALSO: The 8 best air fryers in the UK: Fried food without all the guilt Read more...

More about Philips, Mashable Shopping, Air Fryer, Shopping Uk, and Uk Deals