Philipsburg man arrested, charged in alleged rape of mentally disabled child in Centre County

A Philipsburg man was accused Wednesday of raping a mentally disabled child who was left “visibly upset and crying,” state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

David M. Heck, 18, was accused of forcing the child to perform oral sex. He also performed oral sex on the child, police wrote.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw Heck raping the child outdoors Saturday. The child said Heck made threats and said not to tell anyone what happened, police wrote.

The child’s mental disability was redacted. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Heck was charged with two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person who has a mental disability and one felony count each of child rape and corruption of minors. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $50,000. Heck did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.