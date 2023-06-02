Philipsburg woman charged with delivering the drugs responsible for man’s fatal overdose

A Philipsburg woman faces drug delivery resulting in death charges after a 26-year-old man’s overdose death in April.

Shianna Lambert, 24, and another woman were at a Spring Township house just after 11 p.m. on April 10 when township police responded there for an overdose, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Despite administering Narcan several times and CPR efforts, the man never regained a pulse. Officers seized three cellphones that were in the bedroom where the death occurred.

The man’s mother told police he was 28 days sober, according to the affidavit, and that Lambert had stopped by her house to see him the day he died. The mother left for a few minutes and when she returned, the victim was acting “different,” hallucinating and talking about drug cartels, the affidavit states.

Less than an hour after the man left with Lambert, the man’s brother overdosed. After being administered Narcan, he survived and told the officer the drugs he used and overdosed on were bought from Lambert that day.

On April 14, the officer returned to the Spring Township house to see if Lambert or the other woman were there. The person there said Lambert had abandoned all of her property at the residence and left. The officer received consent for a search of the home, specifically where the death happened.

During an April 14 search of the Spring Township house, officers found “items of interest,” including a clear bag with white powder residue on the inside near the headboard of the bed where the man died, crumbled up blue glassine bags — “tickets,” which the affidavit states is the “street terminology” for a stamp bag of heroin/fentanyl.

On April 14, Penn State University Police did a forensic download on the three phones; one phone had been remotely deleted by the owner. It was determined that the phone belonged to Lambert, the affidavit states.

Lambert contacted the officer on April 17 and indicated she wanted to have her phone. She told the officer a story “that was clearly not the truth,” the affidavit states, and when the officer confronted her, she said she’d tell the truth. She said the man had asked her for drugs and she gave him a bag, and stated she gave him fentanyl. She bought the drugs in Philadelphia.

She said she logged into her iCloud to delete her phone, it states, because it was full of drug deals.

When confronted with information about selling both heroin and fentanyl, Lambert stated her phone had messages about selling both. The officer was able to retrieve deleted messages about fentanyl. One thread was recovered, in which Lambert talked about selling fentanyl from Philadelphia and said she didn’t “want to catch a murder charge” because of the potency of the substance, the affidavit states.

Lambert gave the man a couple of “tickets” the day he died. She said she regrets giving it to him and hates herself for it, according to the affidavit.

Because she remotely deleted her phone, she was taken into custody. On May 9, the coroner’s report was received by the officer, which stated the man died of a multi-drug overdose. Fentanyl, Norfentanyl, Acetyl Fentantyl, 4-ANPP and Xylazine (a large animal tranquilizer) were found in his blood.

Lambert was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanors intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lambert’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.