Phill Casaus: Heinrich on a bill that won't go anywhere -- for now

Dec. 16—I suspect Sen. Martin Heinrich could go on at length about a new assault weapons bill he and Maine Sen. Angus King recently introduced — a piece of legislation that took six years to craft and one he acknowledges has no chance of getting through the current Congress.

The bill has an acronym (GOSAFE) that stands for the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act. In essence, it focuses on a weapon's internal mechanisms and not its cosmetics, the latter of which have been the workarounds manufacturers have used to keep on producing delivery vehicles for God-knows-how-many mass shootings and deaths in this country.

It's possible Heinrich has come up with a brilliant, get-Capone-on-tax-evasion plan — a bill that maybe someday will be passed when the tumblers click into place both politically and on Main Street.

On the other hand, it's possible this will fall into the Washington abyss, the one that lets Sandy Hooks and Orlandos and Lewistons happen. We'll see.

Either way, just saying Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion could take some time. But here are the highlights of a roughly 14-minute interview with Heinrich about his bill, a measure that got some attention in Washington this month.

Question: Have you been able to acquire a Republican backer on this?

Answer: We haven't. We're trying and we're talking to some [Republicans]. There is some interest, but nobody has signed on yet.

Question: Why do you think that is, other than it's hard for them within their own party?

Answer: I think that is the primary challenge — this has become such a deeply divided issue along party lines. Even the work we did in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act ... I mean everyone who participated in that on the Republican side got a lot of heat from their own party and there were, you know, resolutions of disapproval and all sorts of things that they had to weather to really pull that off. ... It was certainly a firearms safety bill, but it wasn't what I would call gun control. And yet, they still got that, that heat."

Question: I read where you said you'd started working on this bill in '17. Why does it take six years?

Answer: It took a while to figure out how to approach this from a purely sort of mechanics point of view as opposed to the way this has been approached in the past, in terms of largely cosmetics and making a list and that sort of thing. There was a lot of back and forth with ATF over those years to really come up with terms that were very clear, accepted in the manufacturing community as the definition of things we wanted to get at.

You know, early on, what I asked myself was like, 'OK, what is an assault rifle?' Because if you ask 10 different people, sometimes you get 10 difference answers. And having had enough exposure to these weapons myself to sort of really understand why they keep showing up in these mass shootings, eventually I settled on the fact that the thing that's in common is a gas-operated action, in combination with a large-capacity magazine. And it's that combination that really creates the opportunity to do such broad-scale damage in a short amount of time. And then we started working with ATF to really come up with the definitions to make sure that we captured that combination across the board and really just regulated largely that combination.

Question: How do you look at passage on this? From the outside looking in you'd say you'd have a better shot in the (Democrat-controlled) Senate. Is it a slam dunk in the Senate or is it far from that?

Answer: No, no. I think this is not gonna happen in this Congress and I recognize that. But my experience with legislation broadly is things are impossible until the moment that they're not. And I think that the country is shifting on these issues, and I think certainly the constituencies of both young people and moms in particular are changing the politics of what's possible.

And I think it's really important to get the details right before that sort of political door opens and [you] have something that is really well thought through, that is not ambiguous, that is very clear and that will stand up to the obvious court challenges that will come. ..."

Question: A huge number of shooting deaths in America aren't Lewiston or Columbine types of shootings. Often it's a pistol and not an assault weapon. How far are we from being able to deal with the huge number of gun deaths [that aren't caused by] assault weapons situations?

Answer: I don't want to oversell this as the solution to all of our gun problems. And I do believe that we have moved in the course of 30 or 40 years from the gun culture in this country from being a culture of responsibility to a culture of unlimited rights and permissiveness. And this legislation is not going to fix all of that. But I'm not going to let the fact that it doesn't fix everything hold us back from trying to fix the things that we think we can fix.

You know, if you look at the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, I wanted to address assault weapons in that legislation and we didn't have the support of our Republican colleagues to do that. But we still moved forward with a bill that has been deeply impactful. ... The straw purchase and the gun-trafficking pieces of legislation that I negotiated with Susan Collins [R-Maine] have resulted in thousands of firearms being confiscated on the border, and you know, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition that were being trafficked to Mexico.

We've had more than 100 defendants charged under those straw purchasing provisions that made it more than a paperwork crime to buy a firearm for someone who is prohibited by law from owning it. So I don't have all the solutions and I don't want to pretend like I do, but I think there's a special responsibility for those of us who are familiar with firearms, who are gun owners, to be part of the solution to get us to a place that's safer.

Question: What did you think of the governor's push to model a bill based on this bill and try to get it through the Legislature?

Answer: I'm happy to work with anyone — the governor, individual legislators — to come up with something that will be workable and pragmatic. So I welcome the interest.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.