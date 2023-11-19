Phill Casaus: The mysteries of JFK's death linked a priest and a parishioner

Nov. 18—Bill Sanchez comes from a layer of New Mexicans for whom the date Nov. 22 is as riveting and painful as Dec. 7 was for the generation that preceded it — or Sept. 11 is for those who came afterward.

It'll be 60 years on Wednesday, but the memories flow forth on the typewriter Sanchez uses to describe the moment.

He was a fourth grader at St. Francis Elementary School in Santa Fe on that fall day in 1963 — old enough to grasp it all, every sad detail, though absorbing the news didn't offer full comprehension. That's not a knock; who can understand what happened in Dallas' Dealey Plaza, even today?

Sanchez can still hear Sister Jean Katherine intoning the day's math lesson, with the aroma of red chile cheese enchiladas — the school's Friday noontime special — providing a wafting, tempting reminder of lunch. Memory isn't just sight and sound. It's also scent.

A classroom door swung open; an eighth grade girl rushed toward the nun at the head of the class. Sister Jean Katherine walked to a black and white TV nestled in a high corner. Once it warmed up, and the image of Walter Cronkite filled the screen, the words that changed the world were uttered.

President Kennedy is dead.

"If you live through it and you're old enough, it's indelible," says Sanchez, 70.

Sanchez, who grew up here and just retired from a 40-year career as a priest in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, wrote a two-page memoir of the Kennedy assassination from the perspectives of both a young boy, and later, as a priest who befriended a man deeply affected by the president's life — and maybe, stunning death.

It all ended up in my inbox last week. The memories of the Rev. Bill Sanchez. The mysteries of Lawrence B. Shallcross Sr.

It has to be memories and mysteries with the assassination of John F. Kennedy, right? But it also has to be, at least here, the knowledge of how affecting Kennedy's life was for people in New Mexico, particularly Roman Catholic New Mexico.

As a kid, I can remember going to the homes of aunts and uncles and friends whose kitchens and living rooms sported a photo or painting of the fallen president. I can remember my mother speaking in reverential tones about how Kennedy, the son of a multimillionaire, resonated with a young, heavily Hispanic and often poor populace.

Knowing that, it's no surprise when Sanchez recalls coming home from St. Francis on the day of the assassination to find his mother, devastated, on the couch. His father brought two mattresses to the living room so the family could sleep together that night to ward off the shock and pain.

"We just needed each other's support, because it was such a terrible day," Sanchez said.

Move ahead 21 years, to 1983.

Sanchez is a freshly ordained Catholic priest. His first assignment: Our Lady of Belen in, yes, Belen, where he befriended two parishioners, Larry and Helen Shallcross. As is common in some communities, a young priest becomes a parish's project: Perhaps unsurprisingly, the engaging Sanchez was often invited to the couple's home for dinners and conversation. A friendship developed.

Over time, Sanchez learned Larry Shallcross served as an officer in World War II and later, the Central Intelligence Agency.

The friendship between priest and family deepened; when Sanchez later was transferred to a parish in La Joya in Socorro County, the Shallcrosses decided to follow him there to worship.

Sanchez said he and Shallcross never really talked much about his time in the military or the CIA. Details weren't provided, nor solicited.

But there was one exception. More than once, Shallcross would go to the priest and offer these words: "Father Bill, I am a good and faithful Catholic, and on Nov. 23, 1963, I resigned from the CIA."

It's almost impossible to imagine the secrets Bill Sanchez has held for parishioners, but he insists he never pushed to know more about why a career CIA officer would leave the day after a president was shot.

"I never asked questions," Sanchez said last week. "And because I felt that there were things, probably, I guess for me not to know and best not to know. Safer not to know."

The unspoken mystery remained in abeyance between the two men. Shallcross died in September 1990 at the age of 82 in Rio Communities. He was buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family asked Sanchez to preside over his interment, after which Shallcross' pallbearers, whom Sanchez believes were CIA alums, visited with the priest about their friend.

One by one, they asked if Sanchez knew why Shallcross resigned from the CIA, or if he knew what his last assignment was before leaving the agency. One told the priest Shallcross was in charge of training CIA double agents; another said Lee Harvey Oswald, the man believed to have shot Kennedy from the sixth floor of a schoolbook depository in downtown Dallas, was among the trainees.

As with all things concerned with the Kennedy assassination, finding the truth is not easy.

I spoke with Shallcross' son, also named Larry. A lawyer in San Antonio, Texas, the son confirmed his father worked first for the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA, and went on to a long and fruitful career in the clandestine service. He recalls his father being deeply unhappy with Kennedy's handling of the 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco — an embarrassment the son said led to Shallcross' departure from the agency.

"I know he oversaw the training [of Cuban exiles who wanted to overthrow Fidel Castro] and designed part of it, I think," the younger Shallcross said. "He believed in his soul, irrespective of what was going on, that Kennedy murdered those people, the insurgents. Because they offered them no [U.S. air] cover at all. He could not get over that."

The younger Shallcross recalls his father retiring from the agency after the Bay of Pigs, not the assassination. He dismisses the notion Shallcross Sr. had anything to do with Oswald. A final break with the CIA may have come after the assassination, he added, but not the day after.

"Let me put it this way," he said. "If the statement you just made [about an Oswald connection] was true, I never heard anything about that. Although I have to say, he was a pretty secretive guy."

Back in Santa Fe, Father Bill Sanchez has thought a lot about his friend, particularly now. He reflects that maybe his reticence in asking about Shallcross' work was rooted in his unwillingness to hear something that could have changed his opinion about his friend.

"I respected and admired Larry a lot," he said, "and I knew that I didn't want to be disappointed in him."

Sixty years. The memories come back easily — or maybe not. And the mysteries may never be solved.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.