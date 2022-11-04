Phillies fans still hopeful as Astros take 3-2 lead in World Series

The Conversation

The economy and inflation are top of mind for midterm voters. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 2022 midterm elections, perhaps more than most in recent American history, present voters with a multitude of pressing issues to consider as they prepare to vote. These issues range from abortion to rising inflation, energy costs to the state of American democracy. Given the attention to domestic issues, it’s surprising, then, that a foreign policy issue also ranked among the top – U.S. aid to